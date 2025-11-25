استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، وزير خارجية مملكة البحرين الدكتور عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث آخر التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة المشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الدبلوماسية العامة الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الرسي.