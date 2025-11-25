استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، وزير خارجية مملكة البحرين الدكتور عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث آخر التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر الاستقبال وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة المشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الدبلوماسية العامة الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الرسي.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.
During the reception, the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, and the latest regional and international developments, as well as topics of mutual interest, were discussed.
The reception was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Multilateral International Affairs, the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Public Diplomacy Agency, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi.