Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

During the reception, the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, and the latest regional and international developments, as well as topics of mutual interest, were discussed.

The reception was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Multilateral International Affairs, the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Public Diplomacy Agency, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi.