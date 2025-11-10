In a move that reflects the convergence of values and visions among leading national institutions, a sponsorship agreement was signed between "Meeting 25" and "SNB" during the events of the Biban 2025 exhibition, thus joining the bank as a sponsor of the meeting alongside the Quality of Life Program, within a shared path aimed at creating impact and enhancing dialogue in the Saudi business community.

The sponsorship signing was attended by the head of business banking at "SNB," Mohammed Al-Zaid, and the "Meeting 25" team, confirming that this partnership represents a model of integration between sectors in driving national development.

"Meeting 25" is a community that brings together a select group of business leaders and decision-makers from various

sectors, aiming to open avenues for constructive dialogue on the economic and developmental transformations taking place in the Kingdom, and to enhance integration between the public and private sectors in line with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.