في خطوة تعكس التقاء القيم والرؤى بين مؤسسات وطنية رائدة، تم توقيع اتفاقية رعاية بين «لقاء الـ25» و«SNB» ضمن فعاليات معرض بيبان 2025، لينضم البنك بذلك إلى رعاة اللقاء بجانب برنامج جودة الحياة، ضمن مسار مشترك يهدف إلى صناعة الأثر وتعزيز الحوار في مجتمع الأعمال السعودي.

حضر توقيع الرعاية من جانب «SNB» رئيس مصرفية الأعمال محمد الزيد، وفريق «لقاء الـ25»، مؤكدين أن هذه الشراكة تمثل نموذجاً للتكامل بين القطاعات في دفع عجلة التنمية الوطنية.

ويُعد «لقاء الـ25» مجتمعاً يجمع نخبة من قادة الأعمال وصُنّاع القرار في مختلف

القطاعات، بهدف فتح آفاق الحوار البنّاء حول التحولات الاقتصادية والتنموية التي تشهدها المملكة، وتعزيز التكامل بين القطاعين العام والخاص بما يتسق مع تطلعات رؤية السعودية 2030.