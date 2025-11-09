نظّم فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بمنطقة عسير مساء اليوم، أمسية ثرية، تجدد فيها الشغف بعنوان «إلهام الإعلام»، على مسرح الأمانة، ضمن مبادرة تهدف إلى إلهام الفكر وتعزيز الحضور الإعلامي المميز في المنطقة.

وشهدت الأمسية حضور عدد من الإعلاميين والإعلاميات في عسير، وطلاب وطالبات قسم الإعلام بجامعة الملك خالد، الذين أَثروا اللقاء بتفاعلهم وحضورهم.

وتم خلال الأمسية عرض العديد من تجارب الضيوف الملهمة ومسيرتهم المهنية، مقدمين نماذج مُلهِمة في العمل الإعلامي، وشارك المصور الفوتوغرافي أحمد نيازي، متحدثاً عن البدايات ودافع دخوله عالم التصوير، وتجربة توثيق الهوية العمرانية التراثية لعسير، وتوثيق طيور المنطقة، والتحولات في التصوير الفوتوغرافي بين الهواية والاحتراف، وكيف يصنع المصور لقطة تخلد الفكرة أو الحدث، وقدم مجموعة نصائح للمهتمين بالتصوير، وكذلك الإعلامي عبدالعزيز آل شايع الذي تحدث عن تجربة صناعة المحتوى الرقمي، والتأثير والمسؤولية في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتوازن بين الجاذبية والمصداقية في الإعلام الجديد، وأدوات الإعلام الرقمي الحديثة، ومستقبل الإعلام في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي،

بينما تحدث مدير العلاقات العامة بتعليم عسير أحمد آل عائض عن مفهوم العلاقات العامة ودورها في صناعة الصورة الذهنية، وكيفية بناء علاقة مهنية ناجحة مع وسائل الإعلام، وتجربة العمل في العلاقات العامة، والتكامل بين العلاقات العامة والإعلام، ومهارات التواصل التي تميز رجل العلاقات العامة الناجح.

وفي ختام الأمسية، قدّم مدير فرع هيئة الصحفيين في المنطقة الدكتور عيسى المستنير، شهادات الشكر والتقدير لكل من ساهم في إنجاحها. يُذكر أن هذه الأمسية تأتي ضمن إطار جهود فرع هيئة الصحفيين بمنطقة عسير، لإثراء الحراك الإعلامي وصناعة محتوى يبرز الكفاءات الوطنية الملهمة.