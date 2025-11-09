The branch of the Saudi Journalists Association in the Asir region organized a rich evening today, reigniting passion under the title "Inspiring Media," at the Al-Amana Theater, as part of an initiative aimed at inspiring thought and enhancing the distinguished media presence in the region.

The evening witnessed the attendance of a number of male and female journalists in Asir, as well as students from the Media Department at King Khalid University, who enriched the gathering with their interaction and presence.

During the evening, many inspiring experiences of the guests and their professional journeys were presented, showcasing inspiring models in media work. Photographer Ahmed Niazi participated, discussing his beginnings and the motivation behind entering the world of photography, his experience in documenting the architectural heritage identity of Asir, documenting the region's birds, and the transformations in photography between hobby and professionalism, as well as how a photographer captures a shot that immortalizes an idea or event. He offered a set of tips for those interested in photography, along with media figure Abdulaziz Al-Shaya who spoke about the experience of creating digital content, the influence and responsibility on social media platforms, the balance between attractiveness and credibility in new media, modern digital media tools, and the future of media in the age of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Relations at Asir Education, Ahmed Al-Ayid, talked about the concept of public relations and its role in shaping the mental image, how to build a successful professional relationship with the media, his experience in public relations, the integration between public relations and media, and the communication skills that distinguish a successful public relations person.

At the end of the evening, the Director of the Journalists Association branch in the region, Dr. Issa Al-Mustanir, presented certificates of appreciation to everyone who contributed to its success. It is worth mentioning that this evening is part of the efforts of the Journalists Association branch in the Asir region to enrich media activity and create content that highlights inspiring national competencies.