The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for committing two offenses: entering a protected area and grazing (30) camels in locations where grazing is prohibited in the Al-Orooq Bani Ma'arid Natural Reserve.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for entering protected areas without a permit is a fine of (5,000) riyals, and the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of (500) riyals for each camel. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.