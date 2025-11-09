ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة لارتكابه مخالفتي دخول محمية والرعي فيها بـ(30) متناً من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية عروق بني معارض الطبيعية.

وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة مخالفة دخول المحميات الطبيعية دون ترخيص غرامة (5,000) ريال، وعقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة (500) ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.