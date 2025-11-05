The specialized surgical team at Dallah Hospital Al-Nakheel, led by Dr. Ahmed Al-Qahtani, successfully managed a rare and complex case of a 50-year-old patient who was suffering from recurrent episodes of acute pancreatitis, accompanied by severe upper abdominal pain and continuous vomiting.

After conducting laboratory tests and imaging, it was found that there were multiple stones within the pancreatic ducts. Prior to his visit to Dallah Hospital Al-Nakheel, the patient had undergone several endoscopic attempts to extract the stones without significant improvement.

Consequently, Dr. Ahmed Al-Qahtani and his team performed a meticulous procedure that involved exploring the pancreatic ducts and removing all the stones, in addition to connecting the pancreas to the small intestine to ensure drainage of the juice and prevent recurrence of obstruction.

By the grace of God, the rare pancreatic surgery was successful, and the patient recovered and left the hospital in good health.

The anesthesia team, led by Dr. Sherif Al-Aqda and Dr. Ahmed Sarhan, also participated in the procedure, marking a new achievement added to the record of medical successes in this delicate field.

It is worth mentioning that Dallah Healthcare provides services to more than four million patients annually through a vast network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Healthcare operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.