تمكن الفريق الجراحي المتخصص في مستشفى دله النخيل بقيادة الدكتور أحمد القحطاني من التعامل مع حالة نادرة ومعقدة لمريض يبلغ من العمر 50 عاما كان يعاني من نوبات متكررة من التهاب البنكرياس الحاد، مصحوبة بآلام شديدة في أعلى البطن وتقيؤ مستمر.

وبعد إجراء الفحوصات المخبرية والأشعة، تبين وجود حصوات متعددة داخل قنوات البنكرياس، وكان المريض قبل زيارته لمستشفى دله النخيل قد خضع لعدد من المحاولات العلاجية بالمنظار لاستخراج الحصوات دون تحسن ملحوظ.

بالتالي، قام الدكتور أحمد القحطاني وفريقه بإجراء عملية دقيقة تضمنت استكشاف قنوات البنكرياس وإزالة جميع الحصوات، إضافة إلى توصيل البنكرياس بالأمعاء الدقيقة لضمان تصريف العصارة ومنع تكرار الانسداد.

وبفضل الله، تكللت العملية النادرة في جراحة البنكرياس بالنجاح وتماثل المريض للشفاء وغادر المستشفى بصحة جيدة.

وقد شارك في الإجراء فريق التخدير بقيادة الدكتور شريف العقدة والدكتور أحمد سرحان، في إنجاز جديد يُضاف لسجل النجاحات الطبية في هذا المجال الدقيق.

