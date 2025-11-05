تمكن الفريق الجراحي المتخصص في مستشفى دله النخيل بقيادة الدكتور أحمد القحطاني من التعامل مع حالة نادرة ومعقدة لمريض يبلغ من العمر 50 عاما كان يعاني من نوبات متكررة من التهاب البنكرياس الحاد، مصحوبة بآلام شديدة في أعلى البطن وتقيؤ مستمر.
وبعد إجراء الفحوصات المخبرية والأشعة، تبين وجود حصوات متعددة داخل قنوات البنكرياس، وكان المريض قبل زيارته لمستشفى دله النخيل قد خضع لعدد من المحاولات العلاجية بالمنظار لاستخراج الحصوات دون تحسن ملحوظ.
بالتالي، قام الدكتور أحمد القحطاني وفريقه بإجراء عملية دقيقة تضمنت استكشاف قنوات البنكرياس وإزالة جميع الحصوات، إضافة إلى توصيل البنكرياس بالأمعاء الدقيقة لضمان تصريف العصارة ومنع تكرار الانسداد.
وبفضل الله، تكللت العملية النادرة في جراحة البنكرياس بالنجاح وتماثل المريض للشفاء وغادر المستشفى بصحة جيدة.
وقد شارك في الإجراء فريق التخدير بقيادة الدكتور شريف العقدة والدكتور أحمد سرحان، في إنجاز جديد يُضاف لسجل النجاحات الطبية في هذا المجال الدقيق.
يذكر بأن دله الصحية تقدم خدماتها لأكثر من أربعة ملايين مراجع سنويا من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دله الصحية وفقا لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
The specialized surgical team at Dallah Hospital Al-Nakheel, led by Dr. Ahmed Al-Qahtani, successfully managed a rare and complex case of a 50-year-old patient who was suffering from recurrent episodes of acute pancreatitis, accompanied by severe upper abdominal pain and continuous vomiting.
After conducting laboratory tests and imaging, it was found that there were multiple stones within the pancreatic ducts. Prior to his visit to Dallah Hospital Al-Nakheel, the patient had undergone several endoscopic attempts to extract the stones without significant improvement.
Consequently, Dr. Ahmed Al-Qahtani and his team performed a meticulous procedure that involved exploring the pancreatic ducts and removing all the stones, in addition to connecting the pancreas to the small intestine to ensure drainage of the juice and prevent recurrence of obstruction.
By the grace of God, the rare pancreatic surgery was successful, and the patient recovered and left the hospital in good health.
The anesthesia team, led by Dr. Sherif Al-Aqda and Dr. Ahmed Sarhan, also participated in the procedure, marking a new achievement added to the record of medical successes in this delicate field.
It is worth mentioning that Dallah Healthcare provides services to more than four million patients annually through a vast network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Healthcare operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.