نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الإثنين) من هبوب رياح شديدة تصل سرعتها إلى 50-59 كم/ساعة، على محافظات جدة، والقنفذة، ورابغ، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة، وتؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وارتفاع الأمواج وتستمر الحالة حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
وفي نجران يتوقع أتربة مثارة، تشمل تأثيراتها رياحًا شديدة السرعة تصل سرعتها إلى 50-59 كم/ساعة، تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية 1-3 كلم، على مدينة نجران، ومحافظات بدر الجنوب، وثار، وحبونا، وخباش، ويدمة حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.
والحالة ذاتها في منطقة تبوك، إذ تشهد أملج والوجه رياحا نشطة تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة تدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحًا تصل سرعتها إلى 40-49 كم/ساعة وتستمر الحالة حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.
كما نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من موجة حارة تصل درجتها 47 - 48 درجة مئوية، يصاحبها هبوب رياح نشطة تصل سرعتها 50 - 59 كم/ساعة على المنطقة الشرقية، تشمل مدينتي الدمام والظهران، ومحافظات: حفر الباطن، والخفجي، والنعيرية، وقرية العليا، والجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، وبقيق، والعديد، وذعبلوتن، والأحساء، والهجر والمراكز التابعة لها، مما تسبب في إثارة الأتربة، وتدني مستوى الرؤية الأفقية 1 - 3 كلم في الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة. وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today (Monday) of strong winds reaching speeds of 50-59 km/h in the provinces of Jeddah, Al-Qunfudhah, and Rabigh, affecting open areas and highways, leading to a near-zero visibility, and causing high waves. This condition will continue until 8 PM.
In Najran, dust storms are expected, with effects including strong winds reaching speeds of 50-59 km/h, resulting in near-zero visibility of 1-3 km in the city of Najran and the provinces of Badr Al-Janoub, Thar, Habouna, Khabash, and Yadmah until 7 PM.
The same condition is observed in the Tabuk region, where Umluj and Al-Wajh are experiencing active winds, with accompanying effects causing reduced visibility and winds reaching speeds of 40-49 km/h. This condition will continue until 7 PM.
The National Center of Meteorology also warned of a heat wave with temperatures reaching 47-48 degrees Celsius, accompanied by active winds reaching speeds of 50-59 km/h in the Eastern Province, including the cities of Dammam and Dhahran, and the provinces of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Qaryah Al-Ulya, Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar, Al-Biqaiq, and many others, including Dhahbloutan, Al-Ahsa, and the affiliated centers. This will cause dust storms and reduced visibility of 1-3 km on highways and open areas. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.