The National Center of Meteorology warned today (Monday) of strong winds reaching speeds of 50-59 km/h in the provinces of Jeddah, Al-Qunfudhah, and Rabigh, affecting open areas and highways, leading to a near-zero visibility, and causing high waves. This condition will continue until 8 PM.



In Najran, dust storms are expected, with effects including strong winds reaching speeds of 50-59 km/h, resulting in near-zero visibility of 1-3 km in the city of Najran and the provinces of Badr Al-Janoub, Thar, Habouna, Khabash, and Yadmah until 7 PM.



The same condition is observed in the Tabuk region, where Umluj and Al-Wajh are experiencing active winds, with accompanying effects causing reduced visibility and winds reaching speeds of 40-49 km/h. This condition will continue until 7 PM.



The National Center of Meteorology also warned of a heat wave with temperatures reaching 47-48 degrees Celsius, accompanied by active winds reaching speeds of 50-59 km/h in the Eastern Province, including the cities of Dammam and Dhahran, and the provinces of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Qaryah Al-Ulya, Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar, Al-Biqaiq, and many others, including Dhahbloutan, Al-Ahsa, and the affiliated centers. This will cause dust storms and reduced visibility of 1-3 km on highways and open areas. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 7 PM.