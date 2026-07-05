The Ministry of Tourism has called on the tourism and antiquities sector to provide feedback on the draft rules and schedule of violations and penalties related to the activity of the tourism hospitality facility in the cities of Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season, with the exception of certain items from the violations and penalties, provided that the basic rules apply to violations not included in the specific schedule for the season.

The time frame for applying the schedule is set from the beginning of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the middle of Muharram each year, unless otherwise stated by the competent authority. According to the proposal, in the event of a difference in the financial or non-financial penalty between the basic schedule and the Hajj season schedule, the minimum financial penalty in the Hajj season schedule will be applied if the violation is a repeat of a violation that occurred before the season, and the minimum is higher than the previous penalty; if it is lower, the penalty stated in the Hajj season schedule will be doubled. If the violation during the season is a repeat of a violation that occurred in the same season, the financial penalty stated in the Hajj season schedule will be applied with a doubling. Meanwhile, if the violation occurs after the season and is a repeat of a violation that happened during the season, the minimum financial penalty in the basic schedule will be doubled according to the number of repetitions. In the case of a difference in the non-financial penalty upon repetition during the season, the penalty stated in the Hajj season schedule will be applied.

Temporary Closure or License Suspension

The draft stipulates that when a violation is repeated twice for violations that do not include a non-financial penalty, the committee has the right to impose a temporary closure or suspend the license during the Hajj season, and in the case of a third repetition, the committee has the right to revoke the license. The committee also has the authority to double the last financial penalty imposed on the violator for violations of the tourism system, provided that it does not exceed the maximum penalty limit. If it is proven that a violation of cleanliness standards has occurred in four or more elements in one report, the committee has the right to apply total or partial temporary closure or suspend the license or combine both, and the same applies to a violation of maintenance standards when proven in four or more elements.

5 Categories of Hospitality Facilities

The project classified tourism hospitality facilities into five categories: the first category includes luxury five-star, five-star, unlicensed, and temporary lodgings for the Hajj season; the second category is four stars, the third category is three stars and first class, the fourth category is two stars, one star, and economy, and the fifth category includes unclassified hospitality facilities. The violations were also divided into serious and non-serious, with serious violations comprising 16 violations with fines ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 riyals, including failure to report any incident related to security and safety immediately (1,000–10,000 riyals), failure to provide an alternative unit or refund amounts when service is interrupted for more than two hours (10,000–20,000 riyals), and contracting through undocumented contracts from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (50,000 riyals). As for non-serious violations, there are 19 violations with fines ranging from 1,000 to 30,000 riyals, including using the name or logo of the ministry without approval (3,000–10,000 riyals), failing to maintain operational, maintenance, and cleanliness records during the licensing period (1,000 riyals), and failing to apply the technical standards for providing the ministry with data through the national tourism monitoring platform (5,000–30,000 riyals).

Compliance with Regulatory Standards