دعت وزارة السياحة قطاع السياحة والآثار لإبداء الرأي حول مشروع قواعد وجدول المخالفات والعقوبات الخاصة بنشاط مرفق الضيافة السياحي في مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة في موسم الحج، مع استثناء بعض البنود من المخالفات والعقوبات، على أن تُطبّق القواعد الأساسية على المخالفات غير المشمولة في الجدول الخاص بالموسم.
يُحدَّد النطاق الزمني لتطبيق الجدول من غرة ذي القعدة وحتى منتصف شهر محرم من كل عام، ما لم يصدر خلاف ذلك من الجهة المختصة. وبحسب المقترح، ففي حال اختلاف العقوبة المالية أو غير المالية بين الجدول الأساسي وجدول موسم الحج، يتم تطبيق الحد الأدنى للعقوبة المالية في جدول موسم الحج إذا كانت المخالفة مكررة لمخالفة وقعت قبل الموسم، وكان الحد الأدنى أعلى من العقوبة السابقة، أما إذا كان أقل فتُضاعف العقوبة الواردة في جدول موسم الحج. وإذا كانت المخالفة خلال الموسم مكررة لمخالفة وقعت في الموسم نفسه، فتُطبّق العقوبة المالية الواردة في جدول موسم الحج مع مضاعفتها، بينما إذا وقعت المخالفة بعد الموسم وكانت مكررة لمخالفة حدثت أثناء الموسم، فيُضاعف الحد الأدنى للعقوبة المالية في الجدول الأساسي وفق مرات التكرار. وفي حال اختلاف العقوبة غير المالية عند التكرار خلال الموسم، تُطبّق العقوبة الواردة في جدول موسم الحج.
الإغلاق المؤقت أو تعليق الترخيص
نص المشروع على أنه عند تكرار المخالفة مرتين للمخالفات التي لا تتضمن عقوبة غير مالية، يحق للجنة تطبيق عقوبة الإغلاق المؤقت أو تعليق الترخيص خلال موسم الحج، وفي حال تكرارها للمرة الثالثة يحق للجنة إلغاء الترخيص. وللجنة كذلك صلاحية مضاعفة آخر عقوبة مالية تم توقيعها على المخالف في مخالفات نظام السياحة، بشرط ألا تتجاوز الحد الأعلى للعقوبة. وفي حال ثبوت ارتكاب مخالفة تدني مستوى النظافة في أربعة عناصر أو أكثر في تقرير واحد، يحق للجنة تطبيق الإغلاق المؤقت الكلي أو الجزئي أو تعليق الترخيص أو الجمع بينهما، وينطبق الأمر ذاته على مخالفة تدني مستوى الصيانة عند ثبوتها في أربعة عناصر أو أكثر.
5 فئات لمرافق الضيافة
صنّف المشروع مرافق الضيافة السياحية إلى خمس فئات: الفئة الأولى تشمل خمس نجوم فاخر، خمس نجوم، غير المرخص، والنزل المؤقتة لموسم الحج؛ الفئة الثانية أربع نجوم، الفئة الثالثة ثلاث نجوم ودرجة أولى، الفئة الرابعة نجمتان ونجمة واحدة واقتصادي، والفئة الخامسة مرافق الضيافة غير المصنفة. كما قسّم المخالفات إلى جسيمة وغير جسيمة، إذ تضم المخالفات الجسيمة 16 مخالفة تراوح غراماتها بين 1000 و50 ألف ريال، منها عدم الإبلاغ فوراً عن أي حادثة يتعلق بالأمن والسلامة (1000–10,000 ريال)، وعدم توفير وحدة بديلة أو إعادة المبالغ عند انقطاع الخدمة لأكثر من ساعتين (10,000–20,000 ريال)، والتعاقد عبر عقود غير موثقة من وزارة الحج والعمرة (50,000 ريال). أما المخالفات غير الجسيمة فتبلغ 19 مخالفة تراوح غراماتها بين 1000 و30 ألف ريال، منها استخدام اسم أو شعار الوزارة دون موافقة (3000–10,000 ريال)، وعدم الاحتفاظ بسجلات التشغيل والصيانة والنظافة خلال مدة الترخيص (1000 ريال)، وعدم تطبيق المعايير الفنية الخاصة بتزويد الوزارة بالبيانات عبر المنصة الوطنية للرصد السياحي (5000–30,000 ريال).
الالتزام بالمعايير النظامية
أوضح مستشار السياحة والسفر محمد العمري لـ «عكاظ» أن مشروع قواعد وجدول المخالفات والعقوبات لنشاط مرفق الضيافة السياحي في مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، يعزز من جودة الخدمات السياحية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن من المعتمرين والحجاج إضافة إلى زوار المدينتين المقدسة. وأشار إلى أن الارتقاء بمستوى الامتثال، لهذه المرافق يدعم التنمية المستدامة خلال موسم الحج، بهدف رفع جودة الخدمات وضمان التزام منشآت الضيافة بالمعايير النظامية.
The Ministry of Tourism has called on the tourism and antiquities sector to provide feedback on the draft rules and schedule of violations and penalties related to the activity of the tourism hospitality facility in the cities of Mecca and Medina during the Hajj season, with the exception of certain items from the violations and penalties, provided that the basic rules apply to violations not included in the specific schedule for the season.
The time frame for applying the schedule is set from the beginning of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the middle of Muharram each year, unless otherwise stated by the competent authority. According to the proposal, in the event of a difference in the financial or non-financial penalty between the basic schedule and the Hajj season schedule, the minimum financial penalty in the Hajj season schedule will be applied if the violation is a repeat of a violation that occurred before the season, and the minimum is higher than the previous penalty; if it is lower, the penalty stated in the Hajj season schedule will be doubled. If the violation during the season is a repeat of a violation that occurred in the same season, the financial penalty stated in the Hajj season schedule will be applied with a doubling. Meanwhile, if the violation occurs after the season and is a repeat of a violation that happened during the season, the minimum financial penalty in the basic schedule will be doubled according to the number of repetitions. In the case of a difference in the non-financial penalty upon repetition during the season, the penalty stated in the Hajj season schedule will be applied.
Temporary Closure or License Suspension
The draft stipulates that when a violation is repeated twice for violations that do not include a non-financial penalty, the committee has the right to impose a temporary closure or suspend the license during the Hajj season, and in the case of a third repetition, the committee has the right to revoke the license. The committee also has the authority to double the last financial penalty imposed on the violator for violations of the tourism system, provided that it does not exceed the maximum penalty limit. If it is proven that a violation of cleanliness standards has occurred in four or more elements in one report, the committee has the right to apply total or partial temporary closure or suspend the license or combine both, and the same applies to a violation of maintenance standards when proven in four or more elements.
5 Categories of Hospitality Facilities
The project classified tourism hospitality facilities into five categories: the first category includes luxury five-star, five-star, unlicensed, and temporary lodgings for the Hajj season; the second category is four stars, the third category is three stars and first class, the fourth category is two stars, one star, and economy, and the fifth category includes unclassified hospitality facilities. The violations were also divided into serious and non-serious, with serious violations comprising 16 violations with fines ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 riyals, including failure to report any incident related to security and safety immediately (1,000–10,000 riyals), failure to provide an alternative unit or refund amounts when service is interrupted for more than two hours (10,000–20,000 riyals), and contracting through undocumented contracts from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (50,000 riyals). As for non-serious violations, there are 19 violations with fines ranging from 1,000 to 30,000 riyals, including using the name or logo of the ministry without approval (3,000–10,000 riyals), failing to maintain operational, maintenance, and cleanliness records during the licensing period (1,000 riyals), and failing to apply the technical standards for providing the ministry with data through the national tourism monitoring platform (5,000–30,000 riyals).
Compliance with Regulatory Standards
Mohammed Al-Omari, tourism and travel consultant, explained to "Okaz" that the draft rules and schedule of violations and penalties for the tourism hospitality facility in the cities of Mecca and Medina enhances the quality of tourism services provided to the guests of Allah, the Umrah performers and pilgrims, in addition to visitors to the holy cities. He pointed out that raising the level of compliance for these facilities supports sustainable development during the Hajj season, aiming to improve service quality and ensure that hospitality establishments comply with regulatory standards.