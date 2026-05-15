The Board of Grievances concluded yesterday (Thursday) a workshop to discuss topics related to the Anti-Cover-up System relevant to the jurisdictions of both entities, and to review the judicial rulings issued regarding it. The workshop took place over two days, with the attendance of the Assistant Minister of Commerce, Abdulaziz Al-Duhaim, the Head of the Technical Affairs Office at the Board of Grievances, Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Maiouf, along with several agents, judges, and heads, directors, and supervisors of legal and technical departments in both entities.

The workshop included a review of the Anti-Cover-up System and its executive regulations, as well as several procedures, steps for implementation, and practical applications of the relevant rulings. This was part of the effort to contribute to reducing cover-up crimes, enhancing oversight, and enforcing related laws and regulations, in addition to aligning administrative practices with the principles and judicial rulings related to the matter.

This workshop is part of the Board of Grievances' efforts to enhance procedural and legislative organization and raise legal awareness across various jurisdictions and circles of administrative justice, thereby strengthening elements of sustainability and leadership.