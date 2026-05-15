اختتم ديوان المظالم، أمس (الخميس)، ورشة عمل لمناقشة الموضوعات المتعلقة بنظام مكافحة التستر ذات الصلة باختصاص الجهتين، واستعراض ما صدر بشأنها من أحكامٍ قضائية، والتي أُقيمت على مدى يومين، بحضور مساعد وزير التجارة عبدالعزيز الدحيم، ورئيس مكتب الشؤون الفنية بديوان المظالم الدكتور عبدالمحسن المعيوف، وعددٍ من الوكلاء والقضاة ورؤساء ومديري ومشرفي الإدارات القانونية والفنية في الجهتين.

وشهدت الورشة استعراض نظام مكافحة التستر ولائحته التنفيذية، وعددٍ من الإجراءات والخطوات التنفيذية والتطبيقات العملية للأحكام ذات الصلة، وذلك في إطار الإسهام في الحد من جرائم التستر، وتعزيز الرقابة، وإنفاذ الأنظمة والتشريعات ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب مواءمة الممارسات الإدارية مع المبادئ والأحكام القضائية ذات الصلة.

وتأتي هذه الورشة ضمن جهود ديوان المظالم الرامية إلى تعزيز التنظيم الإجرائي والتشريعي، ورفع الوعي القانوني في مختلف اختصاصات ودوائر القضاء الإداري، بما يعزز عناصر الاستدامة والريادة.