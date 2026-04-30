According to "Okaz," the new enforcement system grants courts the authority to imprison a debtor for up to 180 days upon a request submitted by the execution applicant if 30 working days have passed since any of the enforcement measures outlined in the system were taken, and the debtor has not fulfilled their obligation. The court may extend this period upon the request of the execution applicant.

The system confirmed in Article 37 that the debtor cannot be imprisoned in five cases: first, if they are under 18 years of age; second, if a certified medical report proves that they suffer from a disease that makes imprisonment intolerable; third, if the debtor is a pregnant woman or has a child under the age of two; or fourth, if the debtor is a direct ancestor or descendant of the execution applicant.

The system emphasized that the procedures for imprisoning the debtor occur only after exhausting the steps of coercive enforcement. It clarified in Article 36 that if the subject of enforcement is an act or a refusal to act, and the debtor does not fulfill their obligation within five working days from the date they are notified of the enforcement order or from the date of announcement, coercive enforcement measures will be taken, which include the court ordering the immediate use of the competent authority to carry out the necessary enforcement procedures, unless the enforcement requires the debtor to perform it themselves. The court will immediately communicate with the relevant authority—when necessary—to enforce the right subject to the executive order.

When is the fine canceled?

If enforcement cannot be carried out using the competent authority, or through the relevant authority, or if the enforcement requires the debtor to perform it themselves and they fail to do so, coercive enforcement measures will be taken, including the court ordering the debtor to be prohibited from traveling outside the Kingdom—based on a request submitted by the execution applicant—and imposing a fine not exceeding 10,000 riyals per day on the debtor for each day that passes without completing the enforcement, provided that it does not exceed a limit specified by the regulations. The court may cancel the fine or part of it if the debtor fulfills their obligation. The total fine revenue will go to the state treasury. The regulations will specify the controls and procedures necessary for what is stated in this article, including the controls and procedures for vacating the property and disposing of the movable assets within it if the owner does not take possession.

Isolation from criminal inmates

The system stressed that the debtor's imprisonment should be separate from those imprisoned for criminal cases, and the right subject to the executive order does not expire upon the completion of the imprisonment period and remains a valid right for the creditor.

Regarding enforcement in personal status matters, the system indicated that the executive order related to personal status issues is enforced through the methods prescribed in the system and regulations. The regulations outline the enforcement procedures in personal status matters involving periodic payments.

According to the new system, the executive order issued for custody and visitation is enforced coercively, even if this requires the use of the competent authority and entering homes as necessary, and the enforcement of the executive order is repeated whenever required.

The provisions of direct enforcement apply to those who refuse to comply in personal status matters according to the controls specified by the regulations, taking into account the nature of personal status issues and the circumstances of enforcement. The system emphasized that the court should consider the best interests of the child when enforcing the executive order issued for visitation.

The system clarified that the provisions of direct enforcement apply to private legal entities regarding those who cause obstruction to enforcement from the personnel of the private entity according to the controls and procedures that will be specified by the regulations later. The regulations will outline the provisions and procedures related to enforcement on private legal entities in accordance with the provisions of the system and related regulations, and in a manner consistent with the nature of enforcement on these entities.

"Okaz" reveals the details

"Okaz" has exclusively published new details about the new enforcement system, including the regulation and control of travel bans for three years, criminalizing the squandering of funds and considering it a major crime, imposing million riyal fines and imprisonment for procrastinators, and penalties for those proven to have squandered funds, as well as classifying cases in which seizure and enforcement are not permissible, such as public funds, the home in which the debtor resides, and retirement pensions, in addition to mechanisms to track the debtor's assets in case they do not comply with the executive order issued against them.

Enforcement on the person or the entity?

Lawyer Sarrah Serti explained to "Okaz" that Article 41 of the new enforcement system stipulates enforcement on private legal entities such as companies and institutions, focusing on "who is being enforced against and how direct enforcement will occur (seizure, obligation, enforcement procedures)," as it does not occur abstractly on the entity itself but rather on the responsible person within the entity if they are the cause of the obstruction to enforcement. This refers to anyone with authority within the company, such as the general manager or the enforcement officer. As for the executive regulations, they will specify, clarify, and explain the details, how the procedure is carried out, when it is applied, and what controls are in place for applying the mentioned article.

A decisive central authority

Lawyer Bashayer Al-Azmah pointed out that the new enforcement system represents a qualitative shift in the structure of executive justice, and it is not limited to amending procedures but rather redefines judicial enforcement procedures from a traditional model to a high-efficiency digital institutional model, through expanding powers and enhancing the centrality of enforcement.

Member of the Tarahum Committee, lawyer Nasreen Ali Al-Ghamdi, stated that the enforcement courts are the decisive central authority in executing various documents, which include judicial rulings, orders, decisions, and executive documents of a financial and commercial nature. She noted that the new system increases efficiency, constrains procrastinators, and protects the rights of the parties involved.

Linking to the economic system

Lawyer Nawal Al-Dosari emphasized that the Ministry of Justice has worked to enhance and raise the efficiency of the judicial system, stating that the new enforcement system comes with precise governance over enforcement operations, through unifying procedures, raising the level of supervision, and reducing or preventing interpretations, thereby increasing confidence in the fairness of application. The digitization of executive documents has emerged as one of the most prominent points of transformation towards electronic documents, as the validity of digital documents is organized and a grace period is granted to rectify the status of traditional documents such as unregistered promissory notes. This transformation reflects a clear trend towards linking enforcement with the digital economy system and reducing disputes related to proving debts.

No retroactive application

Lawyer Hakem Al-Hakami believes that the enforcement system has been careful not to apply retroactively and to maintain previous final rulings while adopting transitional arrangements for some systems (such as insolvency and precautionary seizure). This reflects legislative awareness of the stability of legal positions, especially in the commercial environment. The new system addresses the most significant challenges that previously faced enforcement, such as codifying, updating, facilitating, and digitizing procedures, manipulation of insolvency, multiple authorities, and differing interpretations. He expects that cases of "formal enforcement" that do not result in actual collection of rights will decrease or cease. The impact of the system is not limited to the judiciary but extends to improving the investment environment by enhancing the reliability of financial transactions.