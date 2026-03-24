أثار أحد مشاهير مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي جدلاً واسعاً بعد تداول مقاطع تُظهر إقامته صلاة عيد الفطر برفقة عدد من أقاربه داخل أحد الأحواش في قريته شمال الطائف، ما أثار التساؤل فيما إذا كان في تصرفه مخالفة للتعليمات الصادرة من وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، التي شددت على أداء الصلاة في المصليات والجوامع المعتمدة.

وجاء هذا التصرف في وقت أكدت فيه الوزارة ضرورة الالتزام بالتنظيمات المحددة لصلاة العيد، ومتابعة أي مواقع قد تشهد مخالفات، ما دفع متابعين إلى اعتبار ما حدث تجاوزاً صريحاً للتوجيهات الرسمية، فيما رأى آخرون أنه سلوك يهدف إلى لفت الانتباه وإثارة الجدل.

وبحسب مصادر لـ«عكاظ»، فإن الصلاة أُقيمت دون الحصول على تصريح من الجهات المختصة، وكذلك المحتوى للخطبة لم يسمح به. وهو ما يُعد مخالفة تستوجب المتابعة، خصوصاً في ظل تكرار مثل هذه الممارسات من بعض صناع المحتوى.

وتواصلت «عكاظ» مع مدير الإعلام بفرع الوزارة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة نواف المالكي، للتعليق على الواقعة، إلا أنه أوضح أن الأمر «ليس من اختصاصه».