A social media celebrity sparked widespread controversy after clips circulated showing him performing the Eid al-Fitr prayer with several relatives inside a courtyard in his village north of Taif, raising questions about whether his actions violated the instructions issued by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance, which emphasized performing the prayer in approved prayer grounds and mosques.

This action came at a time when the ministry confirmed the necessity of adhering to the specific regulations for the Eid prayer and monitoring any locations that might witness violations, prompting some followers to consider what happened a blatant disregard for official directives, while others viewed it as behavior aimed at attracting attention and stirring controversy.

According to sources for “Okaz,” the prayer was held without obtaining permission from the relevant authorities, and the content of the sermon was not permitted. This constitutes a violation that warrants follow-up, especially in light of the recurrence of such practices by some content creators.

“Okaz” contacted the media director at the ministry's branch in the Makkah region, Nawaf Al-Maliki, for a comment on the incident, but he clarified that the matter “is not within his jurisdiction.”