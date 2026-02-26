The researcher Khalid Al-Adhad is among the personalities who enjoy official and popular respect. He is a human writer who strives to illuminate awareness, articulate stages, and propose approaches to avoid the hotspots and traps set by political Islam groups for nations. Here is an attempt to approach the self in a Ramadan conversation, intertwining the stages of life and writing.

Memories Do Not Leave Me

● With the appearance of the Ramadan crescent, time diminishes and the space of memories expands. What about your Ramadan childhood memories?

●● At the top of the memories that do not leave me is the moment after the Taraweeh prayers. At a certain stage in my childhood, the beginning of Taraweeh was the broadest spectacle for the launch of a large number of small adventures, which ended as soon as I heard the Imam's supplication. At another stage, its end signaled the start of the entertainment that only visits us with such intensity during Ramadan.

● Does nostalgia take you back to the place?

●● The place is a silent, solid memory that cannot be articulated except by standing on its ruins and remaining traces. Often, the wheels of my car lead me to places of memories, against my will.

● What does it mean for Ramadan to return to you while you read and write?

●● You are alive, as long as you are engaged in both.

● Who do you miss during this holy month?

●● I have an extraordinary ability to adapt to the current situation, so I do not experience the feeling of loss, or perhaps God has not tested me - until now - with a significant loss that leaves an unfillable void.

● What habit do you insist on at the beginning of Ramadan?

●● I make sure to prepare myself so that my daily routine does not change much from what it was before Ramadan.

● At what hour during Ramadan do you feel the greatest happiness?

●● The last hour of the day, when my dear mother comes to my home.

The Stubbornness of Boys of That Time

● Why do we reserve festive dishes for Ramadan?

●● In the nights of Ramadan - not its days - there is a great spiritual elevation, as its acts of worship are recommended. This elevation has culturally reflected on us, manifesting in our foods and our nights of staying up. Thus, most of what is placed on the Iftar table is characterized by festivity because it marks the beginning of those nights, while Suhoor is an ordinary lunch on an ordinary day, as it marks the start of the day, the stage for performing the noble religious duty. Since we are a people who often fall into the mistake of performing our religious duties in a monotonous manner, our spirits soar more with the recommended acts.

● When did you start fasting, and how did you spend your first day of fasting?

●● I started early, and I do not remember how I spent that day... but what I remember is that it was not difficult.

● What was your mother and father's stance on your early fasting? Did they allow you or one of them to break your fast due to exhaustion?

●● The sponsors of my fasting were my paternal grandmother and grandfather - may God have mercy on them - and they were happy with any hour I fasted, encouraging me to be satisfied with that amount of fasting for that day, with a promise to keep the big secret. However, the stubbornness of boys of that time was overwhelming.

Prohibitions on My Table

● What is your Ramadan schedule from dawn to Suhoor?

●● I wake up an hour before dawn, then I follow the news, and I have a light Suhoor just before the call to prayer. After that, I stay after the prayer until nine o'clock reading, then a little sleep, and from noon until the call to Maghrib, I am between reading and writing, sitting with family, then Iftar, followed by a retreat to Taraweeh, and after that, I return to reading and writing, or I submit to whatever the kids have arranged for nighttime programs, then sleep.

● What dishes or foods do you insist on having on your Ramadan table, especially local ones?

●● Nothing specific; the important thing is the Saudi coffee that I start with after the first date. I love oatmeal soup, flavored with turmeric, pepper, and lemon, with pieces of "hashi" meat - and I see no harm in renewing ablution multiple times - as well as homemade "sourdough" bread. As for the local dishes I adore: (haris, jareesh, and qursan), they are among the prohibitions on the Ramadan table in our home, for both Iftar and Suhoor.

● Who do you invite to have Iftar or Suhoor with you?

●● I wish to invite all my colleagues at the "Al-Watan" newspaper, especially those closest to my spirit and mind, Dr. Othman Al-Sini, and his counterpart in my heart, Dr. Saad Al-Suwayan, my dear friend, Musaad Al-Thubaiti, and the great creative, Nasser Al-Qasabi.

● How do you read the transformations of Saudi society during the month of Ramadan since the awakening of awareness?

●● Ramadan has maintained its cultural cohesion and has not witnessed a radical transformation, but rather developed in a predictable manner, given the quality of life in Saudi Arabia recently. Perhaps some Saudi customs have merged with each other within the framework of the Ramadan table.

● Do you follow any radio or television programs, and which ones?

●● I do not follow anything specific, just what is shown during the short time I spend at the Iftar table, along with the usual news updates.

● Where did you study elementary school?

●● At Ahmed Ibn Hanbal School, until the fifth grade, and I studied the sixth grade at Anas Ibn Malik School, both in Buraidah.

● Who remains from your classmates during that stage?

●● I lost contact with all my classmates from that stage.

● What memorable moments do you have from your school years?

●● The most prominent is that I formed the first shelf of my library in the fourth grade of elementary school.

● Why does the number of friends decrease as we grow older?

●● Living in this time of people is like living inside a huge tube connected to an infinite number of sucking sub-tubes. You cannot even glance back until you find yourself or your friend has been sucked into a sub-tube, taking a new and different path in life, leading to a decrease in friendships and the dissolution of companionships.

● What is your favorite wisdom, a line of poetry, and the color you love?

●● Colors are the most beautiful thing in nature and the most important elements of beauty in our lives. Therefore, I do not love a color per se, but I love the essence that carries the color, as each color carries its significance, which changes based on the form it appears in.

As for my favorite line of poetry, it is one that ends with a question in its second verse. Interestingly, I love reading classical poetry and listening to Nabati poetry, but I cannot stand listening to the former or reading the latter. My favorite wisdom is any wisdom that does not evoke regret over what has passed.

● What is the wish you ask God to fulfill on both a general and personal level?

●● May God preserve this nation, its leadership, and its people, and guide its renaissance and vision. I hope that serious reading in my country reaches the level of sports, and on a personal level; I wish for privacy, health, and the righteousness and success of my children.

● Do you have any sports inclinations, and what is your favorite team?

●● My teams are Al-Raed and Al-Hilal.

● What is new for you this blessed month of Ramadan?

●● In this holy month, the old stops, let alone the new.

Unifying the Horizons is Impossible

● What about unifying Muslims on a single timing for fasting and breaking the fast?

●● This is impossible, as unifying the horizons is unattainable. Although there are opinions that do not consider the differences in horizons, it might be possible if scholars relinquish their strictness regarding the issue of not relying on astronomical calculations.

● How can we transcend the echo zone from which we express our ideas?

●● This is a profound question, and I will answer it with a preliminary thought: It can happen if we stop reading, conversing, and mingling with people, and if we manage to rid ourselves of all our cognitive and life experiences, which no human can endure.

● What is your stance on renewing religious discourse?

●● If renewal means changing the discourse, then yes. However, regarding the issue of renewing the discourse by re-establishing what some see as the fading of certain aspects of religion, then no. Religion is fixed and enduring, and its form does not fade, nor do its constants. The first step in that renewal is to attempt to move people from a revivalist form of religiosity to the innate religiosity that Islam brought.