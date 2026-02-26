يعدّ الباحث خالد العضّاض، من بين الشخصيات التي تحظى باحترام رسمي وشعبي، فهو الكاتب الإنسان الذي يجتهد في سبيل إنارة الوعي، واستنطاق المراحل، ووضع مقاربات لتفادي البؤر والفخاخ التي تنصبها جماعات الإسلام السياسي للأوطان، وهنا محاولة اقتراب من الذات في مسامرة رمضانية، تجمع بين طياتها مراحل العمر والكتابة.

الذكريات لا تغادرني

● مع إطلالة هلال رمضان، يتضاءل الزمن وتتسع مساحة الذكريات، ماذا عن ذكريات الطفولة الرمضانية؟

●● تأتي على رأس الذكريات التي لا تغادرني، لحظة انتهاء التراويح، ففي مرحلة معينة في إطار الطفولة كانت بداية التراويح الفرجة الأوسع لانطلاق مجموعة كبيرة من المغامرات الصغيرة، تنتهي فور سماع دعاء الإمام، وفي مرحلة أخرى كانت نهايتها هي الإشارة لبدء الترفيه الذي لا يزورنا بهذه الكثافة إلا في رمضان.

● هل تأخذك النوستالجيا للمكان؟

●● المكان ذاكرة صامتةٌ مصمتة، لا يستنطقها مثل الوقوف على أطلاله ورسومه الباقية، وكثيراً ما تقودني عجلات سيارتي، إلى أماكن الذكريات، رُغماً عني.

● ماذا يعني أن يعود عليك رمضان، وأنت تقرأ وتكتب؟

●● أنت على قيد الحياة، إن كنت على قيدهما.

● من تفقد في هذا الشهر الفضيل؟

●● عندي قدرة فائقة على التكيف مع الوضع الراهن، لذا لا أعيش شعور الفقد، أو لعل الله لم يبتلني - حتى الآن - بفقدٍ كبير يترك فراغاً لا يُملأ.

● ما العادة التي تحرص عليها مطلع رمضان؟

●● أحرص على تحضير نفسي، بألا يتغير برنامجي اليومي كثيراً، عما كان عليه قبل رمضان.

● أي ساعة في رمضان تشعر فيها بسعادة أكبر؟

●● آخر ساعة في النهار، وقت حضور سيدتي الوالدة إلى منزلي.

عناد صبيان ذلك الزمان

● لماذا نخص رمضان بالأطباق الفرايحية؟

●● في ليالي رمضان - لا نهاراته - تسامٍ روحي كبير، كون عباداته مندوبة، وهذا التسامي انعكس ثقافياً علينا، فتمثل في مأكولاتنا وسهرنا، ولذا فإن غالب ما يوضع على مائدة الإفطار يتسم بالفرائحية لأنه مفتتح تلك الليالي، أما السحور فهو غداءٌ عادي في يوم عادي، لأنه مفتتح النهار مسرح أداء الواجب الديني الكريم، ولأننا قوم غالباً ما نقع في خطأ أداء واجباتنا الدينية بآلية رتيبة، تسمو أرواحنا أكثر مع المندوبات.

● متى بدأت الصوم، وكيف قضيت أول يوم صيام؟

●● بدأته مبكراً، ولا أذكر كيف قضيت ذلك اليوم.. لكن الذي أتذكره أنه لم يكن صعباً.

● ما موقف والدتك ووالدك من صومك المبكر، وهل أذنا لك أو أحدهما بقطع الصيام بحكم الإرهاق؟

●● عرابا صومي كانا جدتي وجدي لوالدي - رحمهما الله - وكانا يفرحان بأي ساعة صمتها، ويحثانني على الاكتفاء بذلك القدر من الصوم لهذا اليوم، مع التعهد بكتم السر الكبير، ولكن عناد صبيان ذلك الزمان كان جباراً.

محظورات مائدتي

● ما برنامجك الرمضاني من الفجر إلى السحور؟

●● أصحو قبل الفجر بساعة، ثم أتابع الأخبار، وأتناول سحوراً خفيفاً قبيل الأذان، وعقب ذلك أبقى بعد الصلاة إلى التاسعة مع القراءة، ثم قليل من النوم، وبعد الظهر حتى أذان المغرب أكون ما بين قراءة وتدوين، وجلوس مع الأسرة، ثم الإفطار، ثم خلوة إلى التراويح، وبعدها عودة إلى القراءة والتدوين، أو الخضوع لما رتبه الأولاد من برامج ليلية، ثم النوم.

● أي الطبخات أو الأكلات أو الأطباق تحرص على أن تكون على مائدتك الرمضانية خصوصاً المحلية؟

●● لا شيء بعينه، المهم القهوة السعودية أستفتح بها، بعد التمرة الأولى، وأحب شوربة الشوفان، المنكهة بالكركم والفلفل والليمون، مع قطع لحم «الحاشي» - ولا أرى بأساً في إعادة الوضوء مرات وكرات -، وكذلك خبز «السوردو» المخبوز منزلياً، أما الأطباق المحلية التي أعشقها: (الهريس، والجريش، والقرصان)، فهي من محظورات المائدة الرمضانية في بيتنا، فطوراً وسحوراً.

● من تدعو لتناول الإفطار أو السحور معك؟

●● أتمنى دعوة جميع الزملاء والزميلات في صحيفة «الوطن»، وفي مقدمتهم الأقرب للروح والعقل الدكتور عثمان الصيني، وصنوه في وجداني الدكتور سعد الصويان، والصديق العزيز مساعد الثبيتي، والمبدع الكبير ناصر القصبي.

● كيف تقرأ تحولات المجتمع السعودي من خلال شهر رمضان منذ انتباهة الوعي؟

●● رمضان حافظ على تماسكه الثقافي، ولم يشهد تحولاً جذرياً، وإنما تطور تطوراً متوقعاً، عطفاً على جودة الحياة السعودية أخيراً. ربما دخلت بعض العادات السعودية على بعضها، في إطار المائدة الرمضانية.

● هل تتابع برامج إذاعية أو تلفزيونية وما هي؟

●● لا أتابع شيئاً محدداً، فقط ما يعرض في الفترة القصيرة التي أمكثها على مائدة الإفطار، مع المتابعة المعتادة للأخبار.

● أين درست المرحلة الابتدائية؟

●● في مدرسة أحمد بن حنبل، حتى الصف الخامس، ودرست الصف السادس في مدرسة أنس بن مالك، والمدرستان في بريدة.

● من بقي من زملاء الفصل في تلك المرحلة؟

●● انقطعت الصلة مع جميع زملاء تلك المرحلة.

● ما المواقف العالقة بالذهن من مراحل الدراسة؟

●● أبرزها أني كوّنت أول رفّ من مكتبتي في الصف الرابع في المرحلة الابتدائية.

● لماذا يتناقص عدد الأصدقاء كلما تقدم بنا العمر؟

●● العيش في زمان الناس هذا، أشبه بالعيش داخل أنبوب ضخم متصل بعدد لا متناهٍ من الأنابيب الفرعية الشافطة، لا يرتد إليك طرفك حتى تجد نفسك أو صديقك إلا وقد شفط أنبوب فرعي أحدكما، سلك به درباً جديداً مختلفاً في الحياة، فتتناقص الصداقات، وتنتقض الزمالات.

● ما حكمتك الأثيرة، وبيت الشعر، واللون الذي تعشق؟

●● الألوان أجمل ما في الطبيعة، وأهم عناصر الجمال في حياتنا، ولذلك فإني لا أعشق لوناً بذاته، بل أعشق الذات التي عليها اللون، فكل لون يحمل دلالته، التي تتغير بناءً على الشكل الذي يظهر فيه.

أما بيت الشعر الأثير عندي فهو الذي ينتهي شطره الثاني باستفهام، ومن الطريف أني أعشق قراءة الفصيح، وسماع النبطي، ولا أطيق سماع الأول، وقراءة الثاني، أما حكمتي المفضلة فكل حكمة لا تثير ندماً على الفوات.

● ما الأمنية التي تطلب من الله تحقيقها على المستوى العام والخاص؟

●● أن يحفظ الله هذا الوطن وقيادته وشعبه، وأن يسدد نهضته ورؤيته، وأتمنى أن تبلغ القراءة الجادة في وطني مبلغ الرياضة، وعلى المستوى الخاص؛ الستر والعافية، وصلاح الأولاد وتوفيقهم.

● هل لك ميول رياضية، وما فريقك المفضل؟

●● فريقاي: الرائد والهلال.

● ما جديدك في شهر رمضان المبارك هذا العام؟

●● في الشهر الكريم يتوقف القديم، بلْه الجديد.

توحيد المطالع متعذر

● ماذا عن توحيد المسلمين على توقيت صوم وفطر واحد؟

●● هذا غير ممكن، فتوحيد المطالع متعذر، وإن كان ثمة آراء لا تعتد باختلاف المطالع، ربما أمكن ذلك لو تنازل الفقهاء عن التشدد في مسألة عدم اعتماد الحساب الفلكي.

● كيف يمكن أن نتجاوز منطقة الصدى التي ننطلق منها في التعبير عن أفكارنا؟

●● سؤال عميق، سأجيب عنه بفكرة أولية: يمكن ذلك إذا توقفنا عن القراءة والحوار، ومخالطة الناس، واستطعنا أن نتخلص من كل خبراتنا المعرفية والحياتية، ولا يطيق ذلك بشرٌ قط.

● ما موقفكم من تجديد الخطاب الديني؟

●● التجديد إن كان بمعنى تغيير الخطاب، فنعم، أما مسألة تجديد الخطاب بإعادة ترسيخ ما يراه البعض أنه اندراس لبعض معالم الدين، فكلا. فالدين ثابت وباقٍ ولا يندرس رسمه ولا تندرس ثوابته، وأول خطوة في ذلك التجديد، هي محاولة نقل الناس من التدين الصحوي إلى التدين الفطري الذي جاء به الإسلام.