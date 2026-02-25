The Ministry of Health has launched the "Takkad Li-Sihtak" campaign across all regions of the Kingdom, aimed at enhancing health prevention through 10 essential preventive tests for early detection of diseases. The Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel, inaugurated the campaign during his visit to the "Takkad Li-Sihtak" center in Riyadh, which offers testing services via a drive-thru model to ensure speed and accuracy of procedures.

The tests include: blood pressure, obesity, colon cancer, and breast cancer, as part of efforts aligned with the targets of the Health Sector Transformation Program in Vision 2030. The campaign coincides with Ramadan to encourage citizens and residents to visit primary healthcare centers.

The Kingdom recorded a 120% increase in colon and rectal tests within one year, reflecting the growing awareness of the importance of prevention. The Holding Health provides its services through 20 health clusters in various regions.