أطلقت وزارة الصحة، حملة «تأكد لصحتك» في جميع مناطق المملكة، بهدف تعزيز الوقاية الصحية من خلال 10 فحوصات وقائية أساسية للكشف المبكر عن الأمراض. ودشّن وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل، الحملة خلال زيارته لمركز «تأكد لصحتك» في الرياض، الذي يقدم خدمات الفحص عبر نموذج السيارات (Drive-thru)، لضمان سرعة ودقة الإجراءات.

وتشمل الفحوصات: ضغط الدم، السمنة، سرطان القولون، وسرطان الثدي، ضمن جهود تتماشى مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي في رؤية 2030. وتأتي الحملة بالتزامن مع رمضان لتشجيع المواطنين والمقيمين على زيارة مراكز الرعاية الأولية.

وسجلت المملكة ارتفاعًا بنسبة 120% في فحوصات القولون والمستقيم خلال عام واحد، ما يعكس تنامي الوعي بأهمية الوقاية. وتقدم الصحة القابضة خدماتها عبر 20 تجمعًا صحيًا في مختلف المناطق.