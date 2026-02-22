History records the efforts that the Kingdom has made and continues to make since its establishment, in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their maintenance, and providing means and ways of comfort and service to those who visit them, including pilgrims and Umrah performers. Since King Abdulaziz restored the kingdom of his ancestors, announcing the establishment of the contemporary Saudi state, the utmost priority has been given to the Two Holy Mosques. Historical sources mention that when King Abdulaziz regained Mecca, he ordered a complete renovation of the Grand Mosque, repairing everything that needed fixing and renewing its colors, as well as ordering the cladding of the facades overlooking the Grand Mosque and placing canopies in the mosque's courtyard to protect worshippers from the sun. He also repaired the Ibrahim canopy, the Zamzam well dome, and the "Shadhrawan" of the Holy Kaaba.

The care for the Two Holy Mosques by the kings of the Saudi state began since the founding era. In the first state, under Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al Saud and his son Saud the Great, the Kaaba was covered with the finest types of silk, and charity and funds were distributed to the guests of the Merciful. The first Saudi state made providing water and hospitality its priorities and worked on developing and improving them.

Historical documents and great biographies recount that Imam Saud the Great bin Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al Saud, when he entered Mecca in the year 1218 AH, introduced many matters that align with Sharia, in accordance with the call for renewal that was ignited and spread by the imams of the first state. He ensured the safety of people regarding their lives and properties, and prohibited anything that could disturb the peace of the pilgrims or spoil their pilgrimage.

The efforts of care, reform, construction, and development have continued since that time until the present day in this prosperous era, where the service of the Two Holy Mosques has reached an unprecedented level. The attention and follow-up from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince continue to remove all obstacles in the way of the construction of the Two Holy Mosques, facilitating access to them and expanding them, so that pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors to Mecca and Medina can perform their rituals safely and securely.