يسطر التاريخ الجهود التي قامت وما زالت تقوم بها المملكة منذ تأسيسها، في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وعمارتهما، وتوفير سبل ووسائل الراحة والخدمة لقاصديهما من الحجاج والمعتمرين. فمنذ أن استعاد الملك عبدالعزيز ملك آبائه وأجداده، معلناً قيام الدولة السعودية المعاصرة، كانت الأولوية القصوى للحرمين الشريفين. وتذكر المصادر التاريخية، أن الملك عبدالعزيز عندما استعاد مكة المكرمة أمر بترميم المسجد الحرام ترميماً كاملاً، وإصلاح كل ما يقتضي إصلاحه وترخيم وتجديد ألوانه، كما أمر بترخيم الواجهات المطلة على المسجد الحرام، ووضع السرادقات في صحن المسجد لتقي المصلين حرّ الشمس، كما أصلح مظلة إبراهيم وقبة زمزم و«شاذروان» الكعبة المشرفة.
إن رعاية الحرمين الشريفين على يد ملوك الدولة السعودية بدأت منذ عهد التأسيس، ففي الدولة الأولى على يد الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد آل سعود وابنه سعود الكبير، تمّت كسوة الكعبة المشرفة بأجود أنواع الحرير، ووُزعت الصدقات والأموال على ضيوف الرحمن، وجعلت الدولة السعودية الأولى السقاية والرفادة من أولوياتها، وعملت على تطويرها وتحسينها.
وتروي الوثائق التاريخية والسير العظيمة، أن الإمام سعود الكبير بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد آل سعود، حين دخل مكة المكرمة عام 1218هـ، قدم كثيراً من الأمور التي تتفق مع الشرع، وبما جاءت به دعوة التجديد التي أطلق جذوتها ونشرها أئمة الدولة الأولى، إذ قام بتأمين الناس على أرواحهم وأموالهم، ومنع كل ما من شأنه أن يعكر صفو الحجيج أو يفسد عليهم حجهم.
واستمرت أعمال الاهتمام والإصلاح والتعمير والتطوير منذ ذلك الوقت حتى وقتنا الحاضر في العهد الزاهر، الذي وصلت فيه خدمة الحرمين إلى مرحلة لم يسبق لها مثيل، إذ يتواصل الاهتمام والمتابعة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، لتذليل العقبات كافة في سبيل عمارة الحرمين الشريفين وسهولة الوصول إليهما وتوسعتهما، ليؤدي حجاج ومعتمرو وزوّار مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة مناسكهم بأمان واطمئنان.
History records the efforts that the Kingdom has made and continues to make since its establishment, in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their maintenance, and providing means and ways of comfort and service to those who visit them, including pilgrims and Umrah performers. Since King Abdulaziz restored the kingdom of his ancestors, announcing the establishment of the contemporary Saudi state, the utmost priority has been given to the Two Holy Mosques. Historical sources mention that when King Abdulaziz regained Mecca, he ordered a complete renovation of the Grand Mosque, repairing everything that needed fixing and renewing its colors, as well as ordering the cladding of the facades overlooking the Grand Mosque and placing canopies in the mosque's courtyard to protect worshippers from the sun. He also repaired the Ibrahim canopy, the Zamzam well dome, and the "Shadhrawan" of the Holy Kaaba.
The care for the Two Holy Mosques by the kings of the Saudi state began since the founding era. In the first state, under Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al Saud and his son Saud the Great, the Kaaba was covered with the finest types of silk, and charity and funds were distributed to the guests of the Merciful. The first Saudi state made providing water and hospitality its priorities and worked on developing and improving them.
Historical documents and great biographies recount that Imam Saud the Great bin Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al Saud, when he entered Mecca in the year 1218 AH, introduced many matters that align with Sharia, in accordance with the call for renewal that was ignited and spread by the imams of the first state. He ensured the safety of people regarding their lives and properties, and prohibited anything that could disturb the peace of the pilgrims or spoil their pilgrimage.
The efforts of care, reform, construction, and development have continued since that time until the present day in this prosperous era, where the service of the Two Holy Mosques has reached an unprecedented level. The attention and follow-up from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince continue to remove all obstacles in the way of the construction of the Two Holy Mosques, facilitating access to them and expanding them, so that pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors to Mecca and Medina can perform their rituals safely and securely.