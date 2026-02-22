يسطر التاريخ الجهود التي قامت وما زالت تقوم بها المملكة منذ تأسيسها، في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وعمارتهما، وتوفير سبل ووسائل الراحة والخدمة لقاصديهما من الحجاج والمعتمرين. فمنذ أن استعاد الملك عبدالعزيز ملك آبائه وأجداده، معلناً قيام الدولة السعودية المعاصرة، كانت الأولوية القصوى للحرمين الشريفين. وتذكر المصادر التاريخية، أن الملك عبدالعزيز عندما استعاد مكة المكرمة أمر بترميم المسجد الحرام ترميماً كاملاً، وإصلاح كل ما يقتضي إصلاحه وترخيم وتجديد ألوانه، كما أمر بترخيم الواجهات المطلة على المسجد الحرام، ووضع السرادقات في صحن المسجد لتقي المصلين حرّ الشمس، كما أصلح مظلة إبراهيم وقبة زمزم و«شاذروان» الكعبة المشرفة.

إن رعاية الحرمين الشريفين على يد ملوك الدولة السعودية بدأت منذ عهد التأسيس، ففي الدولة الأولى على يد الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد آل سعود وابنه سعود الكبير، تمّت كسوة الكعبة المشرفة بأجود أنواع الحرير، ووُزعت الصدقات والأموال على ضيوف الرحمن، وجعلت الدولة السعودية الأولى السقاية والرفادة من أولوياتها، وعملت على تطويرها وتحسينها.

وتروي الوثائق التاريخية والسير العظيمة، أن الإمام سعود الكبير بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد آل سعود، حين دخل مكة المكرمة عام 1218هـ، قدم كثيراً من الأمور التي تتفق مع الشرع، وبما جاءت به دعوة التجديد التي أطلق جذوتها ونشرها أئمة الدولة الأولى، إذ قام بتأمين الناس على أرواحهم وأموالهم، ومنع كل ما من شأنه أن يعكر صفو الحجيج أو يفسد عليهم حجهم.

واستمرت أعمال الاهتمام والإصلاح والتعمير والتطوير منذ ذلك الوقت حتى وقتنا الحاضر في العهد الزاهر، الذي وصلت فيه خدمة الحرمين إلى مرحلة لم يسبق لها مثيل، إذ يتواصل الاهتمام والمتابعة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، لتذليل العقبات كافة في سبيل عمارة الحرمين الشريفين وسهولة الوصول إليهما وتوسعتهما، ليؤدي حجاج ومعتمرو وزوّار مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة مناسكهم بأمان واطمئنان.