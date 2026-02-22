The Saudi Chambers of Commerce emphasized to all shops and activities related to precious metals and gemstones the necessity of identifying the true beneficiary and taking reasonable measures to verify their identity, using documents, data, or information from a reliable source.

The guiding document for precious metals activities indicated that many reports confirm the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing, and the financing of arms proliferation associated with legal entities and legal arrangements, some of which may be exploited within complex schemes to conceal the identity of the true beneficiary or to hide assets or the reasons for their ownership. It can also facilitate illegal activities, and common methods according to the guide include exploiting legal entities and arrangements to obscure the identity of the actual true beneficiary by creating a legal entity or arrangement that creates a barrier between the criminal and their illicit assets, making it difficult to detect and hindering any related criminal investigations. Although many legal entities and arrangements operate legitimately, they can be exploited to conceal illicit funds. The guide defined the concept of the true beneficiary as the natural person who ultimately owns or exercises effective control, directly or indirectly, over the client or the natural person on whose behalf the transaction is conducted.

The guide emphasized that due diligence measures must include identifying the true beneficiary and taking reasonable steps to verify their identity using documents, data, or information from a reliable and independent source, so that financial institutions, businesses, and designated non-financial professions are convinced that they know the true beneficiary. The identity of the natural person who owns or controls 25% or more of the shares of the legal entity must be determined, and reasonable measures must be taken to verify their identity.

The Saudi Chambers of Commerce stressed to precious metals and gemstones traders the importance of distinguishing between the legal owner and the true beneficiary. The legal owner refers to natural or legal persons who own the legal entity. The definition of the true beneficiary extends beyond legal ownership, as it takes into account the concept of ultimate effective ownership and control. Additionally, identifying the shareholders of the entity alone does not always reveal the true beneficiaries, as shareholders may be other legal entities.

Precious metals and gemstones traders are allowed not to apply the requirement to identify the true beneficiary to companies whose securities are traded on a regulated market and are subject to disclosure obligations according to the laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or equivalent international standards, which ensure adequate transparency of information related to capital ownership.