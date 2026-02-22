شدد اتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية على كافة محلات وأنشطة المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة، بضرورة التعرف على هوية المستفيد الحقيقي، واتخاذ إجراءات معقولة للتحقق منها، باستخدام وثائق أو بيانات أو معلومات من مصدر موثوق.

وبيَّن الدليل الإرشادي لنشاط المعادن الثمينة، أن العديد من التقارير تؤكد مخاطر غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهاب وتمويل انتشار التسلح المرتبطة بالأشخاص الاعتباريين والترتيبات القانونية، وقد يستغل بعضها ضمن مخططات معقدة لإخفاء هوية المستفيد الحقيقي أو لإخفاء الأصول أو أسباب امتلاكها. كما يمكن تسهيل أنشطة غير مشروعة، ومن الأساليب الشائعة طبقاً للدليل استغلال الأشخاص الاعتباريين والترتيبات القانونية لإخفاء هوية المستفيد الحقيقي الفعلي من خلال إنشاء شخص اعتباري أو ترتيب قانوني يمكن من خلاله خلق طبقة فاصلة بين المجرم وأصوله غير المشروعة، ما يصعب اكتشافه وإعاقة أي تحقيقات جنائية مرتبطة به. وعلى الرغم من أن العديد من الأشخاص الاعتباريين والترتيبات القانونية يعملون بشكل مشروع، إلا أنه يمكن أن تستغل لإخفاء الأموال غير المشروعة. وقدم الدليل تعريف مفهوم المستفيد الحقيقي، بأنه الشخص ذو الصفة الطبيعية الذي يمتلك أو يمارس سيطرة فعلية نهائية مباشرة أو غير مباشرة على العميل أو الشخص الطبيعي الذي تُجرى المعاملة نيابة عنه.

وشدد الدليل على وجوب أن تتضمن تدابير العناية الواجبة التعرف على هوية المستفيد الحقيقي، واتخاذ إجراءات معقولة للتحقق منها باستخدام وثائق أو بيانات أو معلومات من مصدر موثوق ومستقل، بحيث تقتنع المؤسسات المالية والأعمال والمهن غير المالية المحددة بأنها تعرف المستفيد الحقيقي، إذ يجب تحديد هوية الشخص الطبيعي الذي يملك أو يسيطر على ٢٥% أو أكثر من حصص الشخص الاعتباري، واتخاذ التدابير المعقولة للتحقق من هويته.

وشدد اتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية على تجار المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة، التمييز بين المالك النظامي والمستفيد الحقيقي، فالمالك النظامي يعني الأشخاص الطبيعيين أو الاعتباريين الذين يمتلكون الشخص الاعتباري. ويمتد تعريف المستفيد الحقيقي إلى ما بعد الملكية القانونية، إذ يأخذ في الاعتبار مفهوم الملكية والسيطرة الفعلية النهائية. كما أن تحديد المساهمين في الكيان وحده لا يكشف دائماً عن المستفيدين الحقيقيين، نظراً إلى أن المساهمين قد يكونون كيانات قانونية أخرى.

ويُسمح لتجار المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة، بعدم تطبيق متطلب تحديد المستفيد الحقيقي على الشركات التي يتم تداول أوراقها المالية في سوق منظم وتخضع لالتزامات الإفصاح وفقاً لأنظمة المملكة العربية السعودية أو للمعايير الدولية المكافئة، التي تضمن الشفافية الكافية للمعلومات المتعلقة بملكية رأس المال.