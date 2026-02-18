The Medina Development Authority has completed the preparation of prayer sites and parking areas in the Two Qiblahs Cultural Center in anticipation of welcoming worshippers during the blessed month of Ramadan, as part of its efforts to provide a comprehensive and well-equipped environment for visitors to the center throughout the holy month.

The authority indicated that the upper courtyard has been equipped with 106 prayer rugs and 50 tables, with a capacity of up to 1,600 male and female worshippers. A total of 66 prayer rugs and 30 tables have been allocated for men, while 40 prayer rugs and 20 tables have been designated for women, ensuring the organization of prayer sites and facilitating the performance of rituals with spirituality and tranquility.

The authority also pointed out that the center includes parking spaces for 56 buses and 234 cars, which contributes to facilitating the arrival of visitors and worshippers, and achieving smooth movement during peak times in the blessed month.

The authority confirmed that these preparations are part of its strategy aimed at enhancing the quality of services provided, improving the visitor experience, and providing integrated facilities that meet the needs of worshippers, in line with the leadership's aspirations to care for the visitors of Medina and offer them the best services.