أتمّت هيئة تطوير المدينة المنورة، تجهيز مواقع المصليات والمواقف في مركز القبلتين الحضاري استعداداً لاستقبال المصلين خلال رمضان المبارك، ضمن جهودها الرامية إلى توفير بيئة متكاملة ومهيأة لقاصدي المركز طوال الشهر الفضيل.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الساحة العلوية جُهّزت بـ106 سجادات و50 سفرة، بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 1600 مصلٍ ومصلية. وقد خُصص للرجال 66 سجادة و30 سفرة، فيما خُصص للنساء 40 سجادة و20 سفرة، بما يضمن تنظيم مواقع الصلاة وتيسير أداء الشعائر بروحانية وطمأنينة.

كما أشارت الهيئة إلى أن المركز يضم مواقف تتسع لـ56 حافلة و234 سيارة، بما يسهم في تسهيل وصول الزوّار والمصلين، وتحقيق انسيابية الحركة خلال أوقات الذروة في الشهر المبارك.

وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه الاستعدادات تأتي ضمن إستراتيجيتها الهادفة إلى رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة، وتحسين تجربة الزوار، وتوفير مرافق متكاملة تلبي احتياجات المصلين، انسجاماً مع تطلعات القيادة في العناية بزوار المدينة المنورة وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لهم.