The Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah held a cultural evening yesterday titled "Classical Arabic - The Song of the Soul," featuring the poet Dr. Abdulaziz Khoja. This event is part of the association's efforts to enhance the presence of the Arabic language and solidify the status of poetry in the cultural scene. The evening was supported by the "Madeed" program, affiliated with the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, and witnessed a notable attendance from those interested in poetry and the arts.

The gathering discussed the aesthetics of classical poetry and its connection to song, highlighting the role of music in shaping collective sentiment and its transformation into a national memory that reflects social and cultural changes, as well as portraying the Kingdom in its cultural dimension.

At the conclusion of the evening, the Director of the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Sabih, emphasized the importance of cultural movement and the role of cultural partnerships in supporting the Arabic language and the arts, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.