أقامت جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة، أمس، أمسية ثقافية بعنوان «الفصحى - غناء الروح»، أحياها الدكتور الشاعر عبدالعزيز خوجة، وذلك ضمن جهود الجمعية في تعزيز حضور اللغة العربية وترسيخ مكانة القصيدة في المشهد الثقافي. جاءت الأمسية بدعم من برنامج «مديد»، التابع لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، وشهدت حضوراً لافتاً من المهتمين بالشعر والفنون.

وتناول اللقاء جماليات القصيدة الفصحى وصلتها بالغناء، وسلّطت الفعالية الضوء على دور الأغنية في تشكيل الوجدان الجمعي، وتحولها إلى ذاكرة وطنية تعبّر عن التحولات الاجتماعية والثقافية، وتعكس صورة المملكة في بعدها الثقافي.

وفي ختام الأمسية، أكد مدير جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة محمد آل صبيح، أهمية الحراك الثقافي ودور الشراكات الثقافية في دعم اللغة العربية والفنون، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.