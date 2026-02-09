

The Bankruptcy Committee proposed amending the bankruptcy system to align with the best international practices related to achieving the objectives of the bankruptcy system. Among the amendments is the provision of an overview of the debtor's financial situation and the economic impacts on it, and stating that the return on the funds of the creditors who voted against the proposal is at least equal to the return they might receive in any liquidation proceedings. The debtor or the small debtor may agree with the creditors on a debt restructuring plan before the debtor, creditor, or the competent authority submits a request to initiate any bankruptcy proceedings or judicial deposit. The debtor or small debtor is obligated to ensure that the debt restructuring plan includes the necessary information and official documents and is voted on by the creditors and owners whose rights are affected by this plan, and includes a statement that the return for the creditors who voted against the plan is at least equal to the return they might receive in any liquidation proceedings.

Additionally, the amendments stipulate that the debtor or small debtor agrees with a trustee from the list of bankruptcy trustees to prepare a report that includes the trustee's opinion on whether the debt restructuring plan meets the fairness standards according to the provisions of the system and serves the interests of the majority of creditors. If the debtor or small debtor completes the legal procedures, they must request the court to ratify the debt restructuring plan, and either party must notify the creditors of this before submitting their request. The court will set a date for the ratification session of the plan.

Court Ratification

The amendment also includes the court's ratification of the debt restructuring plan, and the creditor has the right to object to this plan before the court during the ratification session by claiming a violation of fairness standards if they voted against it and reasonably believe it harms them.

Without prejudice to the powers of the court, the court's ratification of the debt restructuring plan grants the court the authority to take whatever it deems appropriate to reject the registration of any request to initiate bankruptcy proceedings or judicial deposit. If the court refuses to ratify the proposal, any interested party may submit a request to initiate any of the bankruptcy proceedings stipulated in the system.