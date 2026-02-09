اقترحت لجنة الإفلاس تعديل نظام الإفلاس لمواكبة أفضل الممارسات الدولية ذات الصلة بما يحقق أهداف نظام الإفلاس. ومن التعديلات تقديم نبذة عن الوضع المالي للمدين وتأثيرات الوضع الاقتصادي عليه، وبيان أن العائد على أموال الدائنين المصوتين برفض المقترح مساوٍ على الأقل للعائد الذي قد يحصلون عليه في أي من إجراءات التصفية، ويجوز للمدين أو المدين الصغير الاتفاق مع الدائنين على خطة لإعادة هيكلة الديون قبل تقدم المدين أو الدائن أو الجهة المختصة بقيد طلب افتتاح أي من إجراءات الإفلاس أو الإيداع القضائي، ويلتزم المدين أو المدين الصغير بأن تكون خطة إعادة هيكلة الديون متضمنة للمعلومات والوثائق الرسمية ومصوتاً عليها من الدائنين والملاك الذين تؤثر هذه الخطة في حقوقهم النظامية والتعاقدية، ومتضمنة لبيان أن العائد على الدائنين المصوتين برفض الخطة مساوٍ على الأقل للعائد الذي قد يحصلون عليه في أي من إجراءات التصفية.

ومن التعديلات إيضاً، يتفق المدين أو المدين الصغير مع أمين من المدرجين بقائمة أمناء الإفلاس، لإعداد تقرير يتضمن رأي الأمين بشأن استيفاء خطة إعادة هيكلة الديون لمعايير العدالة وفق أحكام النظام، وتحقق مصالح أغلبية الدائنين، وإذا استكمل المدين أو المدين الصغير الإجراءات النظامية على المدين أو المدين الصغير أن يطلب من المحكمة التصديق على خطة إعادة هيكلة الديون، وعلى أي منهما قبل تقديم طلبه أن يبلغ الدائنين بذلك، وتحدد المحكمة موعداً لجلسة التصديق على الخطة.

تصديق المحكمة

كما تضمن التعديل، تصديق المحكمة على خطة إعادة هيكلة الديون، وللدائن حق الاعتراض على هذه الخطة أمام المحكمة في جلسة التصديق عليه بدعوى الإخلال بمعايير العدالة إذا صوت برفضه واعتقد بناء على سبب معقول أنه يضر به.

و دون الإخلال بصلاحيات المحكمة يترتب على تصديق المحكمة على خطة إعادة هيكلة الديون منح المحكمة صلاحية اتخاذ ما تراه مناسباً لرفض قيد طلب افتتاح أي من إجراءات الإفلاس أو الإيداع القضائي، وإذا رفضت المحكمة التصديق على المقترح، فلكل ذي مصلحة التقدم بطلب افتتاح أي من إجراءات الإفلاس المنصوص عليها في النظام.