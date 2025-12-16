شهدت مناطق عدة تعليق الدراسة الحضورية أمس، وتحويلها «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «مدرستي» لجميع الطلاب والطالبات، بناءً على تقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد، التي شهدت إنذاراً أحمر بشأن حالة الطقس المتوقعة على أجزاء واسعة من المملكة.
وأعلنت كل من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، وحفر الباطن، ومنطقة جازان، والمؤسسة العامة للتعليم التقني والمهني، وجامعة بيشة في كلياتها بمحافظتي النماص وبلقرن، والإدارة العامة للتعليم في منطقة عسير في جميع مدارس أبها، أحد رفيدة، خميس مشيط، رجال ألمع، محايل، جامعة الملك خالد تعليق الدراسة الحضورية امس (الإثنين) في جميع كلياتها بالمقر الرئيسي وفي المحافظات.
وأعلن تعليم منطقة الباحة والإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني تعليق الدراسة الحضورية.
وجاء هذا القرار استناداً إلى التنبيهات الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، التي تشير إلى هطول أمطار غزيرة على تلك المناطق، وبررت هذا الإجراء بالحفاظ على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات، مشيرةً إلى المتابعة المستمرة لمستجدات الحالة المطرية بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.
موجة باردة
وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد، أعلن وصول أول موجة باردة في فصل الشتاء تشهدها مناطق المملكة نهاية الأسبوع الحالي، مع احتمالية ملامسة درجات الحرارة الصفر المئوي في المناطق الشمالية، وذلك بعد الجولة المطرية التي بدأت الأحد وتستمر حتى الخميس القادم، وتشمل المناطق الـ 13.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني، أن المركز سيصدر تقريراً تفصيلياً عن انخفاض درجات الحرارة، يتضمن نطاق الانخفاض المتوقع وتأثيرات الموجة الباردة على المناطق المختلفة، إضافة إلى الإرشادات الوقائية اللازمة، داعياً الجميع إلى متابعة التقارير والتنبيهات الجوية الصادرة عبر القنوات الرسمية للمركز.
تقلبات الطقس
وبيّن القحطاني أن التقارير تشير إلى انخفاض ملحوظ في درجات الحرارة على معظم المناطق، يتراوح بين معتدل إلى شديد البرودة ليلاً، خصوصاً في المناطق الشمالية والوسطى وأجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية.
ونوه بأهمية أخذ الحيطة والحذر والالتزام بإرشادات السلامة خلال هذه الفترة، مع التنبيه إلى احتمالية تشكّل الصقيع في بعض المناطق الشمالية، وتأثير ذلك على الحركة المرورية والزراعية.
ودعا المركز الوطني للأرصاد المواطنين والمقيمين إلى ضرورة متابعة المستجدات الجوية أولاً بأول، والاستعداد لتقلبات الطقس المصاحبة لانخفاض درجات الحرارة خلال الأيام القادمة.
Several regions witnessed the suspension of in-person classes yesterday, transitioning to "remote" learning via the "Madrasati" platform for all students, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, which issued a red alert regarding the expected weather conditions over large parts of the Kingdom.
The General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, Hafr Al-Batin, Jazan Region, the Public Institution for Technical and Vocational Education, and Bisha University in its colleges in the governorates of Al-Namas and Balqarn, as well as the General Administration of Education in Asir Region in all schools in Abha, Ahad Rufaidah, Khamis Mushait, Rijal Almaa, and Muhayil, along with King Khalid University, announced the suspension of in-person classes yesterday (Monday) in all its colleges at the main campus and in the governorates.
The Education Department in Al-Baha Region and the General Administration of Technical and Vocational Training also announced the suspension of in-person classes.
This decision was made based on alerts from the National Center of Meteorology, indicating heavy rainfall in those areas, justifying this measure by prioritizing the safety of students, and noting the continuous monitoring of the rainfall situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.
Cold Wave
The National Center of Meteorology announced the arrival of the first cold wave of the winter season, expected to affect various regions of the Kingdom by the end of this week, with temperatures potentially dropping to zero degrees Celsius in the northern areas. This follows a rainy spell that began on Sunday and will continue until next Thursday, affecting all 13 regions.
The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, stated that the center will issue a detailed report on the expected drop in temperatures, including the range of the decline and the impacts of the cold wave on different regions, along with necessary preventive guidelines, urging everyone to follow the weather reports and alerts issued through the center's official channels.
Weather Fluctuations
Al-Qahtani indicated that reports suggest a noticeable drop in temperatures across most regions, ranging from mild to extremely cold at night, especially in the northern and central areas and parts of the western and southern highlands.
He emphasized the importance of exercising caution and adhering to safety guidelines during this period, noting the possibility of frost formation in some northern areas and its impact on traffic and agricultural activities.
The National Center of Meteorology urged citizens and residents to continuously follow the latest weather updates and to prepare for the weather fluctuations accompanying the drop in temperatures in the coming days.