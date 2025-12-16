شهدت مناطق عدة تعليق الدراسة الحضورية أمس، وتحويلها «عن بُعد» عبر منصة «مدرستي» لجميع الطلاب والطالبات، بناءً على تقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد، التي شهدت إنذاراً أحمر بشأن حالة الطقس المتوقعة على أجزاء واسعة من المملكة.

وأعلنت كل من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، وحفر الباطن، ومنطقة جازان، والمؤسسة العامة للتعليم التقني والمهني، وجامعة بيشة في كلياتها بمحافظتي النماص وبلقرن، والإدارة العامة للتعليم في منطقة عسير في جميع مدارس أبها، أحد رفيدة، خميس مشيط، رجال ألمع، محايل، جامعة الملك خالد تعليق الدراسة الحضورية امس (الإثنين) في جميع كلياتها بالمقر الرئيسي وفي المحافظات.

وأعلن تعليم منطقة الباحة والإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني تعليق الدراسة الحضورية.

وجاء هذا القرار استناداً إلى التنبيهات الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، التي تشير إلى هطول أمطار غزيرة على تلك المناطق، وبررت هذا الإجراء بالحفاظ على سلامة الطلاب والطالبات، مشيرةً إلى المتابعة المستمرة لمستجدات الحالة المطرية بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.

موجة باردة

وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد، أعلن وصول أول موجة باردة في فصل الشتاء تشهدها مناطق المملكة نهاية الأسبوع الحالي، مع احتمالية ملامسة درجات الحرارة الصفر المئوي في المناطق الشمالية، وذلك بعد الجولة المطرية التي بدأت الأحد وتستمر حتى الخميس القادم، وتشمل المناطق الـ 13.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني، أن المركز سيصدر تقريراً تفصيلياً عن انخفاض درجات الحرارة، يتضمن نطاق الانخفاض المتوقع وتأثيرات الموجة الباردة على المناطق المختلفة، إضافة إلى الإرشادات الوقائية اللازمة، داعياً الجميع إلى متابعة التقارير والتنبيهات الجوية الصادرة عبر القنوات الرسمية للمركز.

تقلبات الطقس

وبيّن القحطاني أن التقارير تشير إلى انخفاض ملحوظ في درجات الحرارة على معظم المناطق، يتراوح بين معتدل إلى شديد البرودة ليلاً، خصوصاً في المناطق الشمالية والوسطى وأجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية.

ونوه بأهمية أخذ الحيطة والحذر والالتزام بإرشادات السلامة خلال هذه الفترة، مع التنبيه إلى احتمالية تشكّل الصقيع في بعض المناطق الشمالية، وتأثير ذلك على الحركة المرورية والزراعية.

ودعا المركز الوطني للأرصاد المواطنين والمقيمين إلى ضرورة متابعة المستجدات الجوية أولاً بأول، والاستعداد لتقلبات الطقس المصاحبة لانخفاض درجات الحرارة خلال الأيام القادمة.