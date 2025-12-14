The updated system for non-Saudis to own property and acquire rights over it within the Kingdom will begin to be implemented in January 2026.



The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, explained that January will witness the implementation of the property ownership system for foreigners at the residential level in all Saudi cities, except for four cities including Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Riyadh. He pointed out that there will be areas where ownership is allowed for foreigners from outside the Kingdom, while residents will have the right to own a residential unit.



Al-Hoqail clarified that for the commercial, industrial, and agricultural sectors, ownership will be open to foreigners in all cities of the Kingdom without exception.



Legal Regulations



The system for non-Saudis to own property aims to regulate property ownership for non-Saudis, both individuals and entities, within a defined geographical scope and with clear legal regulations, along with specific and defined exceptions.



The system stipulates that a non-Saudi is allowed to own property or acquire rights over it within the Kingdom, in the geographical scope determined by the Council of Ministers, based on a proposal from the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Real Estate, and with the approval of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs. This includes specifying the types of rights that can be acquired, the maximum ownership percentages, and the related regulations.



Residential Property



The system allows non-Saudi residents with natural status to own one property designated for residential use, outside the defined geographical scope, except for the cities of Mecca and Medina, provided that the person is Muslim if the ownership is within these two cities.



The system grants non-listed companies in the Saudi financial market, which have non-Saudis participating in their ownership, the right to own within the aforementioned geographical scope, including Mecca and Medina, if the entity complies with the Saudi Companies Law. They may also own outside this scope for the purposes of conducting business or housing employees, as determined by the regulations.



The system also allows listed companies in the financial market, investment funds, and special purpose entities to own property throughout the Kingdom, including Mecca and Medina, in accordance with regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority in coordination with the General Authority for Real Estate and other relevant authorities.



Regulatory Rights



The system emphasizes that the application of the system does not affect the rights granted under other systems, such as the Premium Residency System or agreements of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and that ownership by non-Saudis does not entail any additional privileges beyond the regulatory rights.



The system stipulates the possibility for diplomatic missions and international organizations to own official premises and residences for heads of state, provided they obtain approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on the principle of reciprocity.



The system requires non-Saudi entities, including companies and non-profit organizations, to register with the relevant authorities before ownership. Ownership is not legally recognized until it is registered in the real estate register.



The system imposes a fee not exceeding 5% of the value of the real estate transaction for non-Saudis, with details to be specified in the executive regulations. Violators face penalties including fines or warnings, and those who provide misleading information may be fined up to 10 million riyals, with the possibility of the court ordering the sale of the violating property.