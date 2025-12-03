The Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council reflects the depth of the shared commitment and historical consensus between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, within the framework of the solid fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain.



The council was established in July 2019, following consultations between the foreign ministers of the two countries, to serve as the organized framework overseeing all areas of cooperation and joint work. Since its first session in December 2020, the council has become an effective platform for coordinating policies and implementing strategic initiatives, based on Saudi Vision 2030 and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and his brother, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The council aims to establish the foundations of cooperation and deepen the ties between the two countries across political, economic, military, media, investment, and social levels to elevate the interests of their peoples and enhance a bright future for upcoming generations.

Established Links, Achievements, and Development

The first meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council was held under the chairmanship of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa via video conference.

During the meeting, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Bahraini Crown Prince emphasized the great interest that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his brother King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa place on enhancing relations between the two countries in various political, security, economic, commercial, investment, cultural, and tourism aspects. They stressed that the strong and solid ties between the Kingdom and Bahrain are based on a stable historical foundation and that the two countries will continue to work on the same path to achieve a bright future filled with more achievements and development.

Organizational Procedures and Subcommittees

During the session, the organizational procedures for the council's work were approved, and subcommittees were formed, including: the Political Coordination Committee, the Security Coordination Committee, the Coordination Committee in the fields of Economy, Energy, Trade, and Industry, the Coordination Committee in the fields of Culture, Media, Tourism, and Social Development, and the Coordination Committee in the fields of Investment, Environment, and Infrastructure.

The six committees emanating from the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council have achieved significant accomplishments in developing bilateral cooperation and laying the foundations for a shared vision to enhance relations in all fields, reflecting the leaderships' commitment to establishing security and stability and supporting the economic development journey in the two brotherly countries.

To emphasize the importance of the council as an effective platform for advancing mutual relations towards further progress and investing available potentials, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa chaired the second council meeting in December 2021 at Al-Sakhir Palace in Manama.

Recommendations, Initiatives, and Cooperation Paths

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the positive results of the subcommittees' meetings and the recommendations and initiatives they provided to enhance cooperation paths in various fields, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop bilateral coordination.

Both sides affirmed the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation and consultation on regional and international issues of mutual interest and advancing their political efforts at both the bilateral and international levels towards broader horizons that contribute to achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the region.

In this context, several initiatives were agreed upon, including: scheduled political consultations between the foreign ministers, coordination to counter extremist thought and dry its sources, supporting the candidates of the two kingdoms in international organizations, implementing joint training programs for young diplomats, enhancing consular cooperation, and coordinating positions between the delegations of the two countries in New York and Geneva.

Joint Security and Military Work

Both sides also emphasized the importance of enhancing joint work in the security and military fields and agreed on a package of initiatives that include: security and military consultations, cooperation in cybersecurity, facilitating the transit of goods and trucks across borders, easing the movement of travelers through air and land ports, network connectivity, and electronic linkage between the interior ministries of the two countries.



In line with the efforts made in climate and energy issues, the two parties agreed to enhance cooperation on international climate policies, focusing on reducing emissions through a circular carbon economy approach, supporting the "Green Middle East" initiative, and seeking to establish a regional hub for carbon capture, utilization, and storage. Cooperation also included hydrogen, its transportation and storage technologies, energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean technologies for hydrocarbon resources, exchanging experiences, stimulating innovation, and applying emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in the energy sector.

Additional Initiatives in Various Fields

Both sides agreed to activate additional initiatives that include cooperation in education, sports, culture, health, entertainment, media, tourism, youth, and social development. Areas of cooperation also included non-profit organizations, communications and information technology, the environment, and infrastructure.

In the context of the solid fraternal ties between the two countries, the third meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council was held in February 2024, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Bahraini Crown Prince.

During it, the opening of the first office of the Saudi-Bahraini company, established in November 2022 between the Public Investment Fund and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, was announced, with an investment of $5 billion, in addition to the completion of the construction of King Abdullah Medical City Hospital in Bahrain, and the launch of projects related to training programs, supporting private sector institutions in artificial intelligence, network and electronic connectivity, and enhancing partnerships in health sectors and the treatment of products in both countries.

During the meeting, several agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed in the fields of energy, economy, finance and financial markets, legal, cultural, education, administrative development, health, television, radio, and news.

Strategic Initiatives in Health and Education

On May 10, 2025, a ceremony was held to sign the contract for the completion of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City project in Bahrain, which embodies the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries and supports strategic initiatives in the health and education sectors, on land allocated with an area of one million square meters, with funding of 1.2 billion Saudi Riyals provided by the Saudi Fund for Development.

February 2025 also witnessed the first Saudi-Bahraini Investment Forum held in Dhahran, aimed at highlighting investment partnerships and promising opportunities for the private sector. The forum contributed to enhancing economic cooperation, expanding partnership horizons, showcasing investment opportunities, and exchanging experiences, with the participation of more than 400 participants from the public and private sectors, thereby boosting the economic development momentum between the two countries.

Facilitating Mutual Investment Procedures

On the economic front, the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain for the year 2024 recorded a significant increase exceeding 48 billion Riyals, as part of the two countries' ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations, facilitate mutual investment procedures, and develop them towards broader horizons. Saudi Vision 2030 and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 offer great opportunities to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation, given their shared goals that have contributed to the advancement of both countries in many international indicators.

Agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed at the conclusion of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council today in Manama, covering areas such as avoiding double taxation, encouraging direct investment, sustainable development, and protecting competition to enhance joint cooperation and deepen relations between the two countries, especially in developmental, investment, and international trade fields.