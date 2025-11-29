A Saudi study published in the journal Frontiers in Diabetes and Health Care, affiliated with the Swiss publishing house Frontiers Media SA, reveals that diabetes control in the Kingdom remains at a low level; samples recorded a rate of 77% of patients who are not controlling their diabetes.

The study also showed that the northern region - which includes Hail - recorded the lowest control rates with an average of less than 20%, compared to 40% in the western and eastern regions.

The study was conducted by 15 Saudi researchers from the Ministry of Health and the universities of Najran, Qassim, Jazan, and Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, and relied on the analysis of data from 638 patients from government hospitals and diabetes centers between 2017 and 2020.

The results indicated a direct correlation between poor control and increased complications; retinopathy was highest in the western region at nearly 46%, peripheral neuropathy appeared in 12% of those not controlling their diabetes, compared to 5% of those who are controlling it, hypertension was observed in 79% of patients, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) was found in 23% of the sample.

The study also revealed disparities in the prescription of diabetes medications: metformin was the most prescribed, reaching 84% in the western region, declining to around 65% in the northern region, SGLT2 and GLP-1 medications increased in the eastern and western regions, accompanied by higher control rates, insulin was used by 70% of patients in the southern region compared to 38% in the eastern region, and statins were prescribed to over 50% of patients, reaching 89% in the western region.

According to the geographic distribution study of diabetes in the Kingdom (AJSRP - 2025), conducted by Dr. Ayoub Abdullah Al-Qahtani from the Ministry of Education and based on official data, Hail recorded 113,032 cases out of 716,027 inhabitants.

The diabetes rate relative to the population in Hail reached 15.7%, which is among the high rates compared to areas with medium population density.

These indicators coincide with the launch of the International Hail Conference on Lifestyle Medicine amid a clear need for interventions that rely on prevention and changing the health trajectory of the community. Hail records the highest prevalence of diabetes according to data from the Ministry of Health, in addition to being among the lowest levels of control in the published study, which gives the conference added weight in formulating practical solutions that rely on physical activity, improving dietary patterns, and enhancing primary care capabilities.

The figures presented in the study provide the conference with an accurate database and open the door to measuring the impact of its programs in the coming years based on one indicator: the rate of diabetes control in the areas with the highest burden, led by Hail.