تكشف دراسة سعودية منشورة في مجلة فرونتيرز لعلوم السكري والرعاية الصحية التابعة لدار النشر السويسرية Frontiers Media SA أن التحكم بالسكري في المملكة ما زال في مستوى متدنٍ؛ إذ سجّلت العيّنات نسبة 77% من المرضى غير المتحكمين بالسكري.

كما أظهرت الدراسة أن المنطقة الشمالية - وتشمل حائل - سجلت أقل نسب التحكم بمتوسط أقل من 20%، مقابل 40% في المنطقتين الغربية والشرقية.

الدراسة أنجزها 15 باحثاً سعودياً من وزارة الصحة، وجامعات نجران والقصيم وجازان وسليمان الراجحي، واعتمدت على تحليل بيانات 638 مريضاً من مستشفيات حكومية ومراكز سكري بين 2017 و2020.

النتائج بيّنت ارتباطاً مباشراً بين ضعف التحكم وارتفاع المضاعفات؛ اعتلال الشبكية كان أعلى في المنطقة الغربية بنسبة قاربت 46%، الاعتلال العصبي المحيطي ظهر في 12% من غير المتحكمين، مقابل 5% من المتحكمين، ارتفاع ضغط الدم ظهر في 79% من المرضى، أمراض القلب والأوعية (ASCVD) ظهرت في 23% من العينة.

كما كشفت الدراسة تفاوتاً في وصف أدوية السكري: الميتفورمين هو الأكثر وصفاً بنسبة وصلت إلى 84% في الغربية، وتراجعت إلى حدود 65% في الشمالية، أدوية SGLT2 وGLP-1 ارتفعت في الشرقية والغربية، وترافقت مع نسب تحكم أعلى، الإنسولين استُخدم عند 70% من المرضى في الجنوبية مقابل 38% في الشرقية، الستاتين وُصف لما يزيد على 50% من المرضى، مع وصوله إلى 89% في الغربية.

وبحسب دراسة التوزيع الجغرافي للسكري في المملكة (AJSRP - 2025)، التي نفّذها الدكتور أيوب عبد الله القحطاني من وزارة التعليم، واعتمدت على بيانات رسمية، سجلت حائل 113,032 مصاباً من أصل 716,027 نسمة.

نسبة السكري قياساً إلى عدد السكان في حائل وصلت إلى 15.7%، وهي من النسب المرتفعة مقارنة بالمناطق المتوسطة الكثافة السكانية.

هذه المؤشرات تتزامن مع انطلاق مؤتمر حائل الدولي لطب نمط الحياة وسط حاجة واضحة إلى تدخلات تعتمد الوقاية وتغيير المسار الصحي للمجتمع. فحائل تُسجّل أعلى انتشار للسكري وفق بيانات وزارة الصحة، إضافة إلى كونها ضمن أدنى مستويات التحكم في الدراسة المنشورة، ما يمنح المؤتمر وزناً مضاعفاً في صياغة حلول عملية تعتمد النشاط البدني، وتحسين أنماط التغذية، وتعزيز قدرات الرعاية الأولية.

الأرقام المعروضة في الدراسة تمنح المؤتمر قاعدة بيانات دقيقة، وتفتح المجال لقياس أثر برامجه خلال الأعوام القادمة اعتماداً على مؤشر واحد: نسبة التحكم بالسكري في المناطق الأعلى عبئاً، وفي مقدمتها حائل.