The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir, met yesterday at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Spanish Minister of State for Environmental Affairs, Hugo Morán Fernández, to discuss avenues of cooperation in the fields of environment and climate change, ways to enhance and develop them, and to review the Kingdom's efforts and initiatives in preserving the environment and reducing the impact of climate change, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.