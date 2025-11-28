بحث وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل أحمد الجبير، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض أمس، ووزير الدولة الإسباني لشؤون البيئة هوغوموران فرنانديز، أوجه التعاون في مجالات البيئة والتغيّر المناخي وسبل تعزيزه وتطويره، واستعراض جهود ومبادرات المملكة في الحفاظ على البيئة والحد من تأثير التغيّر المناخي، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.