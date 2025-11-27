عدت وزارة المالية، موافقة مجلس الوزراء، على نظام الرقابة المالية؛ ليحل محل نظام الممثلين الماليين، نقلة نوعية في الرقابة على المال العام، إذ يشمل جميع الجهات التي تُموَّل من الميزانية العامة للدولة أو تتلقى دعماً أو إعانات أو هبات منها، كما يمتد نطاقه ليغطي الجهات التي تنفّذ أعمالاً أو مشتريات نيابةً عن الجهات الحكومية، أو تتولى تحصيل الإيرادات العامة للدولة بموجب أداة نظامية أو من خلال التعاقد مع جهة حكومية.
وأكدت، أن ذلك يأتي انطلاقاً من مستهدفات الوزارة في تطوير الرقابة المالية على المال العام، وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
تحسين الأداء
وأوضحت، أن النظام يرتكز على أساليب رقابية متقدمة تُطبَّق ضمن مزيجٍ رقابيٍ مرن يراعي طبيعة كل جهة واستقلاليتها ومستوى المخاطر في عملياتها المالية، بما يُسهم في تعزيز الكفاءة الرقابية، وتحسين جودة الأداء المالي.
وأفادت وزارة المالية، أن النظام يهدف إلى رفع كفاءة إدارة المال العام، وتعزيز مبادئ الشفافية والمساءلة، وتمكين الجهات الحكومية من أداء مهماتها المالية بمرونة ووضوح، من خلال أداة نظامية حديثة تُتيح تطبيق الأساليب الرقابية المتطورة، وتُرسّخ ثقافة الالتزام والمسؤولية المالية في القطاع العام.
The Ministry of Finance has considered the approval of the Council of Ministers for the financial oversight system, which will replace the system of financial representatives, as a qualitative leap in the oversight of public funds. This system includes all entities funded by the state’s general budget or receiving support, grants, or donations from it. Its scope extends to cover entities that carry out work or purchases on behalf of government entities or are responsible for collecting the state’s public revenues under a regulatory instrument or through contracting with a government entity.
It confirmed that this comes in line with the ministry's objectives to develop financial oversight over public funds, in alignment with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
Improving Performance
It clarified that the system is based on advanced oversight methods applied within a flexible oversight mix that takes into account the nature and independence of each entity and the level of risks in its financial operations, contributing to enhancing oversight efficiency and improving the quality of financial performance.
The Ministry of Finance stated that the system aims to raise the efficiency of public fund management, enhance the principles of transparency and accountability, and enable government entities to perform their financial tasks with flexibility and clarity, through a modern regulatory instrument that allows for the application of advanced oversight methods and reinforces a culture of commitment and financial responsibility in the public sector.