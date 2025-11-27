The Ministry of Finance has considered the approval of the Council of Ministers for the financial oversight system, which will replace the system of financial representatives, as a qualitative leap in the oversight of public funds. This system includes all entities funded by the state’s general budget or receiving support, grants, or donations from it. Its scope extends to cover entities that carry out work or purchases on behalf of government entities or are responsible for collecting the state’s public revenues under a regulatory instrument or through contracting with a government entity.

It confirmed that this comes in line with the ministry's objectives to develop financial oversight over public funds, in alignment with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Improving Performance

It clarified that the system is based on advanced oversight methods applied within a flexible oversight mix that takes into account the nature and independence of each entity and the level of risks in its financial operations, contributing to enhancing oversight efficiency and improving the quality of financial performance.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the system aims to raise the efficiency of public fund management, enhance the principles of transparency and accountability, and enable government entities to perform their financial tasks with flexibility and clarity, through a modern regulatory instrument that allows for the application of advanced oversight methods and reinforces a culture of commitment and financial responsibility in the public sector.