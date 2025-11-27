عد رئيس الجمعية الوطنية لحقوق الإنسان خالد عبدالرحمن الفاخري، أن اليوم العالمي للقضاء على العنف ضد المرأة، الذي صادف يوم أمس، فرصة لتسليط الضوء على التطورات المتسارعة في بيئة التواصل الرقمي، وما تفرضه من ضرورة رفع الوعي، وتعزيز أدوات الوقاية والحماية والإبلاغ.

وأشار إلى أن التعامل الواعي مع الممارسات الضارة في الفضاء الرقمي يمثل عاملاً مهماً في دعم الاستقرار الاجتماعي والنفسي للمرأة.

وبيّن الفاخري، أن الجمعية من خلال متابعتها ورصدها، لاحظت تنامي الوعي المجتمعي بشأن مخاطر العنف الرقمي وطرق التعامل معه، إلى جانب ما تبذله المملكة العربية السعودية من جهود نوعية في تطوير التشريعات، ورفع جاهزية الجهات المختصة، وتوسيع خدمات الدعم والتبليغ، بما يعكس توجهاً وطنياً واضحاً نحو بناء بيئة أكثر أماناً للمرأة.

وشدّد الفاخري، على أن دور الأسرة يمثل خط الدفاع الأول في مواجهة العنف الرقمي من خلال المتابعة الواعية، وتعزيز الحوار، وتوجيه أفرادها إلى الاستخدام الآمن والمسؤول للفضاء الرقمي، مؤكداً أن دعم الأسرة وتشجيع المرأة على الإبلاغ وعدم الصمت، يعزز بناء بيئة مجتمعية أكثر وعياً وقدرة على الحماية.

وثمّن رئيس الجمعية الوطنية لحقوق الإنسان، ما تشهده منظومة الحماية في المملكة من تحديث مستمر للأنظمة والإجراءات التي تعزّز سلامة المرأة ومكانتها، وتدعم حضورها الفاعل في المجتمع، بما في ذلك تطوير السياسات المرتبطة بالحماية الرقمية.