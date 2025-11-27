The President of the National Human Rights Association, Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Fakhri, stated that the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which took place yesterday, is an opportunity to highlight the rapid developments in the digital communication environment, and the necessity to raise awareness, enhance prevention and protection tools, and reporting.

He pointed out that conscious engagement with harmful practices in the digital space is an important factor in supporting the social and psychological stability of women.

Al-Fakhri indicated that the association, through its monitoring and observation, has noticed a growing community awareness regarding the risks of digital violence and ways to deal with it, in addition to the qualitative efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in developing legislation, enhancing the readiness of relevant authorities, and expanding support and reporting services, reflecting a clear national direction towards building a safer environment for women.

Al-Fakhri emphasized that the role of the family represents the first line of defense against digital violence through conscious monitoring, enhancing dialogue, and guiding its members towards the safe and responsible use of the digital space, affirming that supporting the family and encouraging women to report and not remain silent strengthens the construction of a more aware and capable community environment for protection.

The President of the National Human Rights Association praised the continuous updates to the systems and procedures within the protection framework in the Kingdom that enhance women's safety and status, and support their active presence in society, including the development of policies related to digital protection.