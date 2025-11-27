The Ministry of Interior will participate in the General Aviation Exhibition 2025, "Sand and Fun," from (November 25 - 29, 2025) at Al Thumama Airport in Riyadh. The ministry's pavilion will showcase to visitors the use of artificial intelligence technologies in crowd management and organization, their capabilities in maintaining security, enhancing field operations, traffic safety, and preserving environmental security and sustainability in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, as well as highlighting the latest modern technologies and the early warning platform.