تشارك وزارة الداخلية في معرض الطيران العام 2025م، «ساند آن فن»، خلال الفترة من (25 - 29 نوفمبر 2025) في مطار الثمامة بمدينة الرياض. ويستعرض جناح الوزارة لزوّار المعرض توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في إدارة وتنظيم الحشود، وإمكاناتها في حفظ الأمن، وتعزيز العمل الميداني والسلامة المرورية والمحافظة على أمن البيئة واستدامتها وفقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وأبرز التقنيات الحديثة ومنصة الإنذار المبكر.