تأتي استضافة الرياض للمنتدى الروسي - السعودي للأعمال، مطلع الشهر القادم، لتؤكد مكانة المملكة المتنامية كمنصة دولية لصياغة شراكات اقتصادية متقدمة، فالحدث الذي ينعقد بالتزامن مع الاجتماع التاسع للجنة المشتركة بين حكومتي البلدين، يتجاوز كونه لقاءً بروتوكولياً، ليصبح محطة إستراتيجية تعيد رسم مسارات التعاون بين الرياض وموسكو في مجالات تتسع من الاستثمار والتقنية إلى الطاقة والزراعة والبنية التحتية.
ما يميز هذا المنتدى، هو أنه خطوة تمهيدية مهمة نحو مشاركة المملكة كضيف شرف في منتدى بطرسبورغ الاقتصادي 2026، ما يعكس تقديراً دولياً للدور الاقتصادي السعودي المتسارع، إضافة إلى ذلك، فإن تنوع الملفات المطروحة من الأمن الغذائي والمدن الذكية إلى التعدين والاتصالات يعبر عن رغبة مشتركة في بناء تعاون طويل الأمد قائم على المصالح المتبادلة.
إن الحوار المباشر بين قطاعي الأعمال السعودي والروسي، إلى جانب المعرض المصاحب الذي يستعرض حلولاً تقنية مبتكرة، يفتح الباب أمام فرص نوعية يمكن أن تتحول إلى مشاريع فعلية تسهم في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتنويع شراكاته العالمية. ومن هنا، يمثل المنتدى لحظة محورية لتعزيز حضور المملكة في اقتصاد المستقبل، وترسيخ شراكات دولية أكثر اتزاناً وفاعلية.
The hosting of the Russian-Saudi Business Forum in Riyadh at the beginning of next month reaffirms the Kingdom's growing position as an international platform for forging advanced economic partnerships. The event, which coincides with the ninth meeting of the joint committee between the governments of the two countries, goes beyond being a mere protocol meeting to become a strategic milestone that redraws the paths of cooperation between Riyadh and Moscow in areas ranging from investment and technology to energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.
What distinguishes this forum is that it is an important preliminary step towards the Kingdom's participation as a guest of honor at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2026, reflecting international recognition of the accelerating Saudi economic role. In addition, the diversity of topics presented, from food security and smart cities to mining and telecommunications, expresses a mutual desire to build long-term cooperation based on mutual interests.
The direct dialogue between the Saudi and Russian business sectors, along with the accompanying exhibition showcasing innovative technical solutions, opens the door to quality opportunities that can transform into actual projects contributing to supporting the national economy and diversifying its global partnerships. Thus, the forum represents a pivotal moment to enhance the Kingdom's presence in the economy of the future and to establish more balanced and effective international partnerships.