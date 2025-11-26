تأتي استضافة الرياض للمنتدى الروسي - السعودي للأعمال، مطلع الشهر القادم، لتؤكد مكانة المملكة المتنامية كمنصة دولية لصياغة شراكات اقتصادية متقدمة، فالحدث الذي ينعقد بالتزامن مع الاجتماع التاسع للجنة المشتركة بين حكومتي البلدين، يتجاوز كونه لقاءً بروتوكولياً، ليصبح محطة إستراتيجية تعيد رسم مسارات التعاون بين الرياض وموسكو في مجالات تتسع من الاستثمار والتقنية إلى الطاقة والزراعة والبنية التحتية.

ما يميز هذا المنتدى، هو أنه خطوة تمهيدية مهمة نحو مشاركة المملكة كضيف شرف في منتدى بطرسبورغ الاقتصادي 2026، ما يعكس تقديراً دولياً للدور الاقتصادي السعودي المتسارع، إضافة إلى ذلك، فإن تنوع الملفات المطروحة من الأمن الغذائي والمدن الذكية إلى التعدين والاتصالات يعبر عن رغبة مشتركة في بناء تعاون طويل الأمد قائم على المصالح المتبادلة.

إن الحوار المباشر بين قطاعي الأعمال السعودي والروسي، إلى جانب المعرض المصاحب الذي يستعرض حلولاً تقنية مبتكرة، يفتح الباب أمام فرص نوعية يمكن أن تتحول إلى مشاريع فعلية تسهم في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتنويع شراكاته العالمية. ومن هنا، يمثل المنتدى لحظة محورية لتعزيز حضور المملكة في اقتصاد المستقبل، وترسيخ شراكات دولية أكثر اتزاناً وفاعلية.