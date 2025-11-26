The hosting of the Russian-Saudi Business Forum in Riyadh at the beginning of next month reaffirms the Kingdom's growing position as an international platform for forging advanced economic partnerships. The event, which coincides with the ninth meeting of the joint committee between the governments of the two countries, goes beyond being a mere protocol meeting to become a strategic milestone that redraws the paths of cooperation between Riyadh and Moscow in areas ranging from investment and technology to energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

What distinguishes this forum is that it is an important preliminary step towards the Kingdom's participation as a guest of honor at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2026, reflecting international recognition of the accelerating Saudi economic role. In addition, the diversity of topics presented, from food security and smart cities to mining and telecommunications, expresses a mutual desire to build long-term cooperation based on mutual interests.

The direct dialogue between the Saudi and Russian business sectors, along with the accompanying exhibition showcasing innovative technical solutions, opens the door to quality opportunities that can transform into actual projects contributing to supporting the national economy and diversifying its global partnerships. Thus, the forum represents a pivotal moment to enhance the Kingdom's presence in the economy of the future and to establish more balanced and effective international partnerships.