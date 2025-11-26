أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، أن العمل العسكري المشترك بدول المجلس يحظى باهتمام ورعاية خاصة من قادة دول المجلس انطلاقاً من إيمانهم العميق بروابط الوحدة التي تجمع دولهم، وإدراكهم للدور الجوهري الذي تضطلع به القوات المسلحة في حماية أمن دول المجلس واستقرارها، وصون سلامتها وسيادتها، والارتقاء به ليواكب طموحات شعوب دول المجلس، مشيرين إلى أهمية مواصلة تعزيز هذه المسيرة الخليجية المباركة بما يعزز قدرتها على التعامل مع مختلف التحديات والتهديدات في الحاضر والمستقبل.

ونوه البديوي بأهمية التنسيق العسكري المشترك، مشيراً إلى أن جدول أعمال الاجتماع يتضمن العديد من الموضوعات التي تتطلب التوجيهات الكريمة حيالها، الأمر الذي يسهم في تعزيز جهود دول المجلس في مجالات العمل العسكري المشترك، لضمان استمرار التعاون والتنسيق في جوانب الأمن المشترك وحماية دول المجلس والحفاظ على سيادتها واستقرارها، لا سيما أن أمن دول مجلس التعاون كلّ لا يتجزأ.