The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, affirmed that joint military action among the member states of the Council receives special attention and care from the leaders of the member states, stemming from their deep belief in the bonds of unity that connect their countries, and their recognition of the essential role played by the armed forces in protecting the security and stability of the member states, safeguarding their safety and sovereignty, and enhancing it to meet the aspirations of the peoples of the member states. He pointed out the importance of continuing to strengthen this blessed Gulf journey to enhance its ability to deal with various challenges and threats in the present and future.

Al-Budaiwi highlighted the importance of joint military coordination, noting that the agenda of the meeting includes many topics that require gracious directives, which contributes to enhancing the efforts of the member states in the areas of joint military action, to ensure the continuity of cooperation and coordination in aspects of common security and the protection of the member states while maintaining their sovereignty and stability, especially since the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states is an indivisible whole.