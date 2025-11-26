The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, confirmed that the adoption of November 24 as a World Day for Conjoined Twins by the United Nations, initiated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supported by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to affirm the Kingdom's prestigious international standing and its ongoing commitment to public health, as well as its concern for protecting the rights of conjoined twins to ensure their social integration and care in line with global health and development goals.

This was stated during the event held in New York City on the occasion of World Conjoined Twins Day, under the slogan: “From Words to Action: A World Ready to Support Conjoined Twins and Children with Disabilities,” organized jointly by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with the presence of the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil.

The Saudi Program

Al-Rabeeah explained that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given significant attention to the surgeries for separating conjoined twins due to the complexities of their attachment and the exceptional possibilities required to increase the rates and probabilities of successful surgical separation, which primarily depend on the location of the twins' attachment and the shared organs between them.

He recalled that the Kingdom established the Saudi Program for Conjoined Twins in 1990 to diagnose, treat, and care for conjoined twins. Since its inception, the program has been able to evaluate 152 cases from 28 countries across 5 continents and has successfully performed 67 complex separation surgeries, emphasizing the need for more attention to the care of conjoined twins and their families post-surgery, especially in providing the necessary medical, rehabilitative, and psychological services, and ensuring equal opportunities for their access to education.