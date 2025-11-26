The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the weather monitoring images and recent analytical reports indicate that there is no direct impact on the atmosphere of the Kingdom from the volcanic ash emitted by the "Healy Gobi" volcano.

The spokesman for the center, Hussein Mohammed Al-Qahtani, stated that the center monitors cloud movements and weather phenomena around the clock through advanced national systems, noting that current indicators do not show any trajectory of volcanic ash heading towards the atmosphere of the Kingdom.

He added that the monitoring of climatic developments is ongoing moment by moment, with data being recorded and updated continuously, indicating that necessary measures will be taken in the event of a significant weather phenomenon, and that the center will continue to issue any alerts or updates as the situation requires.

For its part, the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority confirmed that the speculations circulating in some media and social media about the possibility of the ash from the Ethiopian "Healy Gobi" volcano carrying radioactive materials affecting health and the environment are incorrect.

The authority clarified that what this ash may carry of natural geological components, including natural radioactive materials, which may also be part of some dust and particles carried by the winds, has no radiological impact on environmental safety.

It is worth noting that the "Healy Gobi" volcano in Ethiopia is one of the volcanoes located within the active geological belt in the East African Rift region, an area that experiences recurring technological activity related to tectonic plate fractures. The recent eruption has led to the emission of large quantities of ash into the upper atmosphere, without any scientific indicators recorded of accompanying radiological risks.