أكد المركز الوطني للأرصاد، أن صور الرصد الجوي والتقارير التحليلية الحديثة، تؤكد عدم وجود أي تأثير مباشر في أجواء المملكة بالرماد البركاني المنبعث من بركان «هيلي غوبي».

وبين المتحدث باسم المركز حسين محمد القحطاني، أن المركز يتابع على مدار الساعة حركة السحب والظواهر الجوية عبر المنظومات الوطنية المتقدمة، مشيراً إلى أن المؤشرات الحالية لا تظهر أي مسار للرماد البركاني باتجاه أجواء المملكة.

وأضاف، أن متابعة المستجدات المناخية مستمرة لحظة بلحظة، مع رصد وتحديث البيانات أولاً بأول، مبيناً أن الإجراءات اللازمة ستُتخذ في حال وجود ظاهرة جوية مؤثرة، وأن المركز سيواصل إصدار أي تنبيهات أو مستجدات متى استدعت الحالة ذلك.

بدورها، أكدت هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية، أن ما يتداول في بعض وسائل الإعلام ووسائط التواصل الاجتماعي من تكهّنات حول احتمال حمل رماد بركان «هيلي غوبي» الإثيوبي لمواد مشعة تؤثر على الصحة والبيئة، هو غير صحيح.

وأوضحت الهيئة، أن ما قد يحمله هذا الرماد من مكوّنات جيولوجية طبيعية، ومنها المواد المشعة الطبيعية، والتي قد تكون أيضاً من مكوّنات بعض الغبار والأتربة التي تحملها الرياح، ليس له تأثير إشعاعي على سلامة البيئة.

يشار إلى أن بركان «هيلي غوبي» في إثيوبيا، يُعدّ واحداً من البراكين الواقعة ضمن الحزام الجيولوجي النشط في منطقة الأخدود الأفريقي الشرقي، وهي منطقة تشهد نشاطاً تكنولوجياً متكرراً مرتبطاً بتصدّع الصفائح الأرضية، وقد أدى الثوران الأخير إلى تصاعد كميات كبيرة من الرماد في طبقات الجو العليا، دون أن تُسجَّل أي مؤشرات علمية على وجود مخاطر إشعاعية مصاحبة له.