Informed sources revealed to "Okaz" that the suspension of one of the entertainment events held on King Khalid Road in Medina is due to the organization of a special event in violation of the conditions and regulations of public decency, and the violation was noted by the relevant authorities.

The Emir of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan, directed the suspension of the events and the referral of the event organizers to the competent authorities. The relevant authorities are investigating the organizers regarding the existence of a permit for them and how they were allowed to hold the event, without considering the privacy of the location.

The source emphasized the importance of entertainment authorities respecting the privacy of the location and adhering to the regulations governing entertainment events and the conditions of public decency, confirming that strict and firm action will be taken against any violations, and legal procedures will be applied in cases of transgressions.

The conditions for holding entertainment events include: adherence to official regulations that prevent any infringement on religious and national constants, prohibiting indecent activities, along with specific requirements related to safety, security, organizational management of events, providing facilities for people with disabilities, avoiding loud music during prayer times, and effectively managing crowds.