كشفت مصادر مطلعة لـ «عكاظ»، أن إيقاف إحدى الفعاليات الترفيهية المقامة على طريق الملك خالد بالمدينة المنورة، يعود إلى تنظيم فعالية خاصة بشكل مخالف لاشتراطات وضوابط الذوق العام، وتم رصد المخالفة من الجهات المعنية.

ووجه أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان، بإيقاف الفعاليات وإحالة منظمي الفعالية للجهات المختصة. وتحقق الجهات المعنية مع المنظمين حول وجود تصريح لهم، وكيف تم السماح لهم بإقامة الفعالية، وعدم مراعاة خصوصية المكان.

وشدد المصدر على أهمية مراعاة الجهات الترفيهية خصوصية المكان، والالتزام بضوابط الأنظمة الخاصة بالفعاليات الترفيهية، واشتراطات الذوق العام، مؤكداً التعامل بحزم وشدة مع أي مخالفة، وتطبيق الإجراءات النظامية في التجاوزات.

وتتضمن اشتراطات إقامة الفعاليات الترفيهية: الالتزام باللوائح الرسمية التي تمنع المساس بالثوابت الدينية والوطنية، وتحظر الأنشطة الخادشة للحياء، مع اشتراطات خاصة تتعلق بالسلامة، والأمن، والإدارة التنظيمية للفعاليات، وتوفير تسهيلات لذوي الإعاقة، وتجنب الموسيقى الصاخبة في أوقات الصلاة، وإدارة الحشود بشكل فعال.