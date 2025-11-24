أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، في كلمته خلال افتتاح المؤتمر العدلي، أن القطاع العدلي واكب التحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم؛ نتيجة الدعم غير المحدود من خادم الحرمين، وولي العهد، الذي رسخ منظومة عدلية تعلي قيم العدالة وتصون الحقوق.

وأوضح الوزير الصمعاني أن انعقاد المؤتمر في نسخته الثانية تحت عنوان «الجودة القضائية» يأتي امتداداً لما شهدته نسخته الأولى من نقاشات ورؤى ثرية حول مستقبل العدالة في ظل التحول الرقمي.

وفي سياق حديثه، أكد أن ‏نسبة التنبؤ بالأحكام القضائية زادت أكثر من 70% بحسب مؤشرات وزارة العدل، وأن الجودة القضائية أصبحت معياراً أساسياً لقياس كفاءة المنظومات العدلية وأحد العناصر الداعمة لبيئة اقتصادية واستثمارية جاذبة، تُسهم في دعم مسيرة التنمية المستدامة.

وأضاف الدكتور الصمعاني أن مفهوم الجودة القضائية لا يقتصر على مخرجات العمل القضائي فقط، بل يشمل مختلف الجوانب المرتبطة بالعملية القضائية موضوعياً وإجرائياً وتشغيلياً.

وأكد وزير العدل أن المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني يناقش مفهوم الجودة القضائية وسبل تعزيزها، بما يسهم في دعم مسيرة التنمية المستدامة ورفع كفاءة المنظومة العدلية في المملكة.

وأوضح الوزير الصمعاني أن القطاع العدلي، بدعم القيادة، نجح في مواكبة التحولات العالمية المتسارعة، وتحقيق نقلة نوعية في الخدمات الرقمية.

وأشار إلى أن المملكة وصلت اليوم إلى مرحلة يتم فيها تقديم الدعوى وإصدار الأحكام إلكترونياً بالكامل عبر منظومة التقاضي الرقمي.

وبيّن الصمعاني أن جميع جلسات التقاضي أصبحت موثقة صوتاً وصورة، ويحق للمتقاضين الاطلاع عليها بكل شفافية، ما يعزز الثقة في الإجراءات الحضورية والافتراضية على حد سواء.

ولفت إلى أن التطوير المستمر في الخدمات العدلية انعكس بشكل مباشر على رضا المستفيدين، حيث حقق القطاع رضاً تجاوز 90%، وهو ما يعد مؤشراً على تطور الخدمات وجودة الممارسات داخل المنظومة.