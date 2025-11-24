بحث الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد سعيد المغيدي، أمس، مع رئيس قوة الدفاع الوطني المالديفي اللواء الركن إبراهيم حلمي، سبل تعزيز التعاون العسكري والأمني بين الجانبين في بناء القدرات والتدريب وتطوير البرامج المتخصصة في محاربة الإرهاب والمعنية بالمجال العسكري.
وناقش الجانبان آفاق الشراكة بما يواكب التحديات الأمنية في المنطقة، ويعزّز جاهزية الكوادر المالديفية للاستفادة من المبادرات والبرامج التي ينفذها التحالف في المجالات الفكرية والعسكرية والإعلامية والمالية، بما يسهم في دعم جهود المالديف في التصدي لظاهرة التطرف وتعزيز أمنها الوطني.
وعلى هامش اللقاء، التقى اللواء المغيدي، المدير العام للمركز الوطني لمكافحة الإرهاب بالجمهورية المالديفية ويس وحيد، وتناول الجانبان جهود المركز في مواجهة التطرف العنيف، وبرامج التحالف الإسلامي النوعية التي تُنفّذ في المالديف منذ منتصف العام الحالي، التي تركّز على رفع مستوى الوعي الفكري، وتمكين المختصين من أدوات الكشف المبكر عن المؤشرات المتطرفة داخل المؤسسات التعليمية والمجتمعية، إلى جانب المبادرات العسكرية المُزمع تنفيذها خلال الأيام القادمة.
وأكد الأمين العام خلال اللقاءين حرص التحالف الإسلامي على ترسيخ التعاون مع جمهورية المالديف في مختلف المجالات ذات الصلة بمحاربة الإرهاب، وتعزيز تبادل الخبرات، وتطوير القدرات الوطنية، بما يحقّق الأهداف المشتركة ويسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed Said Al-Magidi, discussed yesterday with the Chief of the Maldives National Defense Force, Major General Rakan Ibrahim Hilmi, ways to enhance military and security cooperation between the two sides in capacity building, training, and developing specialized programs to combat terrorism related to the military field.
The two sides discussed the prospects of partnership in line with the security challenges in the region, and enhancing the readiness of Maldivian personnel to benefit from the initiatives and programs implemented by the alliance in the intellectual, military, media, and financial fields, which contributes to supporting the Maldives' efforts to confront the phenomenon of extremism and enhance its national security.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Major General Al-Magidi met with the Director General of the National Center for Counter-Terrorism in the Maldives, Wis Waheed, and the two sides addressed the center's efforts in combating violent extremism, as well as the qualitative programs of the Islamic Alliance that have been implemented in the Maldives since mid this year, focusing on raising intellectual awareness and empowering specialists with tools for early detection of extremist indicators within educational and community institutions, in addition to the military initiatives planned to be implemented in the coming days.
The Secretary-General emphasized during the two meetings the Islamic Alliance's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Republic of Maldives in various fields related to combating terrorism, enhancing the exchange of experiences, and developing national capabilities, in a way that achieves common goals and contributes to enhancing regional security and stability.