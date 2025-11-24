بحث الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد سعيد المغيدي، أمس، مع رئيس قوة الدفاع الوطني المالديفي اللواء الركن إبراهيم حلمي، سبل تعزيز التعاون العسكري والأمني بين الجانبين في بناء القدرات والتدريب وتطوير البرامج المتخصصة في محاربة الإرهاب والمعنية بالمجال العسكري.

وناقش الجانبان آفاق الشراكة بما يواكب التحديات الأمنية في المنطقة، ويعزّز جاهزية الكوادر المالديفية للاستفادة من المبادرات والبرامج التي ينفذها التحالف في المجالات الفكرية والعسكرية والإعلامية والمالية، بما يسهم في دعم جهود المالديف في التصدي لظاهرة التطرف وتعزيز أمنها الوطني.

وعلى هامش اللقاء، التقى اللواء المغيدي، المدير العام للمركز الوطني لمكافحة الإرهاب بالجمهورية المالديفية ويس وحيد، وتناول الجانبان جهود المركز في مواجهة التطرف العنيف، وبرامج التحالف الإسلامي النوعية التي تُنفّذ في المالديف منذ منتصف العام الحالي، التي تركّز على رفع مستوى الوعي الفكري، وتمكين المختصين من أدوات الكشف المبكر عن المؤشرات المتطرفة داخل المؤسسات التعليمية والمجتمعية، إلى جانب المبادرات العسكرية المُزمع تنفيذها خلال الأيام القادمة.

وأكد الأمين العام خلال اللقاءين حرص التحالف الإسلامي على ترسيخ التعاون مع جمهورية المالديف في مختلف المجالات ذات الصلة بمحاربة الإرهاب، وتعزيز تبادل الخبرات، وتطوير القدرات الوطنية، بما يحقّق الأهداف المشتركة ويسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.