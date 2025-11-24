The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed Said Al-Magidi, discussed yesterday with the Chief of the Maldives National Defense Force, Major General Rakan Ibrahim Hilmi, ways to enhance military and security cooperation between the two sides in capacity building, training, and developing specialized programs to combat terrorism related to the military field.

The two sides discussed the prospects of partnership in line with the security challenges in the region, and enhancing the readiness of Maldivian personnel to benefit from the initiatives and programs implemented by the alliance in the intellectual, military, media, and financial fields, which contributes to supporting the Maldives' efforts to confront the phenomenon of extremism and enhance its national security.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Major General Al-Magidi met with the Director General of the National Center for Counter-Terrorism in the Maldives, Wis Waheed, and the two sides addressed the center's efforts in combating violent extremism, as well as the qualitative programs of the Islamic Alliance that have been implemented in the Maldives since mid this year, focusing on raising intellectual awareness and empowering specialists with tools for early detection of extremist indicators within educational and community institutions, in addition to the military initiatives planned to be implemented in the coming days.

The Secretary-General emphasized during the two meetings the Islamic Alliance's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Republic of Maldives in various fields related to combating terrorism, enhancing the exchange of experiences, and developing national capabilities, in a way that achieves common goals and contributes to enhancing regional security and stability.