The Sudanese Minister of Justice, Dr. Abdullah Darf, confirmed to "Okaz" that the Sudanese people highly appreciate the initiatives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in standing by the Sudanese people and their significant efforts in resolving conflicts and healing rifts in the Arab and Islamic countries.



He stated in his remarks on the sidelines of the Justice Conference that the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the U.S. President to address the conflict in Sudan, after revealing the true situation to him, contributed to convincing the U.S. President in 30 minutes, turning that into a window of hope for the Sudanese people. Everyone recognizes that the Kingdom has a significant influence in the Middle East and has played, and continues to play, a major role in stopping wars and healing the wounds of the Arab and Islamic nations.



Darf added that the Sudanese people will not forget the great and humanitarian stance of the Crown Prince, who seeks to resolve regional conflicts, which is a blessed effort and worthy of appreciation.



There are many testimonies to this, as he has saved Sudan, and before it, Syria and Gaza, and he has extended white hands, armed with the high status that he and the Kingdom enjoy.



The minister continued: The second judicial conference hosted by Riyadh is an important international legal forum, and we have learned about the Kingdom's experience, which has made significant progress in judicial quality standards, whether at the legislative level, the procedural level, or in shortening litigation periods through the introduction of electronic transactions. The Kingdom's experience in updating legislation is exemplary and deserves to be shared with other countries. This is one of the conference's missions in exchanging experiences, and we Arab countries need to study the experience of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and take from it what we can.



