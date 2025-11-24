اكد وزير العدل السوداني الدكتور عبدالله درف لـ «عكاظ» أن الشعب السوداني يثمّن عالياً مبادرات خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد بالوقوف بجانب الشعب السوداني وجهودهما الكبيرة في حل النزاعات ورأب الصدع في الدول العربية والإسلامية


وقال في حديثه على هامش مؤتمر العدل: إن طلب ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بحث الرئيس الأمريكي حل النزاع في السودان بعد أن كشف له حقيقة الأوضاع أسهم في إقناع الرئيس الأمريكي في 30 دقيقة، ليتحول ذلك إلى نافذة أمل للشعب السوداني، والجميع يدرك أن المملكة لها تأثير كبير في الشرق الأوسط، ولعبت وما زالت تلعب دوراً كبيراً في إيقاف الحروب ومداواة جراح الأمتين العربية والإسلامية.


وأضاف درف أن الشعب السوداني لن ينسى الموقف العظيم والإنساني لولي العهد، الذي يسعى لحل النزاعات الإقليمية، وهو جهد مبارك ومحل التقدير


والشواهد في ذلك كثيرة، إذ أنقذ السودان وقبله سورية وغزة، وله أيادٍ بيضاء ممتدة متسلحاً بالمكانة العالية التي يحظى بها وتحظى بها المملكة.


وتابع الوزير: المؤتمر العدلي الثاني الذي تستضيفه الرياض محفل دولي قانوني مهم، واطلعنا على تجربة المملكة التي حققت تقدماً كبيراً في معايير الجودة القضائية سواء كان على مستوى التشريعات أو على مستوى الإجراءات القضائية أو على مستوى تقصير مدة التقاضي عبر إدخال المعاملات الإلكترونية، فتجربة المملكة في تحديث التشريعات يحتذى بها وتستحق أن تنقل إلى بقية الدول، وهذه واحدة من مهمات المؤتمر في تبادل التجارب الخبرات، ونحن الدول العربية نحتاج أن ندرس تجربة المملكة العربية السعودية ونأخذ منها ما استطعنا.


-----


-المملكة تلعب دوراً كبيراً في إيقاف الحروب ومداواة جراح الأمتين العربية والإسلامية


- مبادرة ولي العهد نافذة أمل والشعب السوداني لن ينسى هذا الموقف


- جهود الأمير محمد بن سلمان لحل النزاعات الإقليمية محل التقدير


- اطلعنا على تجربة المملكة التي حققت تقدماً كبيراً في معايير الجودة القضائية


- التجربة السعودية في تحديث التشريعات والتقاضي تجربة يحتذى بها