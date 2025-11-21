The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America announced the issuance of a joint statement at the conclusion of the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the United States of America. The two sides affirmed their deep commitment to the historical bonds of friendship and strategic partnership, discussed ways to enhance the partnership between the two friendly countries in all fields, and addressed the latest developments of mutual interest. The statement issued yesterday indicated that, in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and in response to an invitation from the President of the United States Donald Trump, and within the framework of the historical relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made an official working visit to the United States from 25-26 Jumada al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to November 18-19, 2025 AD. The President of the United States received the Crown Prince at the White House, where he conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, while the American President requested to convey his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The statement indicated that the Crown Prince and the President of the United States held the Saudi-American summit, where they reaffirmed their deep commitment to the historical bonds of friendship and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, and discussed ways to enhance the partnership between the two friendly countries in all fields. The statement clarified that the Saudi-American summit was attended from the Saudi side by the Minister of Energy and Head of the Saudi side of the Saudi-American Strategic Economic Partnership Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, and the Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumayyan.

From the American side, the Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Pisent, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Chief of Staff at the White House Suzy Wiles attended.

The statement issued noted that the Crown Prince highlighted the positive results achieved during the visit of the President of the United States to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May 2025, which contributed to elevating the strategic relationship between the two friendly countries to an unprecedented historical level, thanks to the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the American President.

The statement clarified that the two sides discussed the latest developments and issues of mutual interest, exchanged views on events and issues of concern to both countries on the regional and international arenas, and efforts to enhance the aspects of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. The Crown Prince's visit to America witnessed the signing of the Strategic Defense Agreement, the Strategic Partnership for Artificial Intelligence, the joint announcement on the completion of negotiations regarding cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy, the strategic framework for cooperation in securing uranium supply chains and critical minerals, the strategic framework for facilitating procedures to accelerate Saudi investments, financial and economic partnership arrangements, arrangements related to cooperation in the financial markets sector, mutual recognition of U.S. federal vehicle safety standards, in addition to a memorandum of understanding in the field of education and training.

The statement mentioned that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a state dinner in honor of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, attended by a number of senior American officials, members of Congress, and business leaders.

The issued statement indicated that the Crown Prince and the American President participated in the American-Saudi Investment Forum, which witnessed the announcement of the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding from both sides worth nearly $270 billion.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mr. Mike Johnson, and met with several leaders from both the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Crown Prince, at the conclusion of his visit to America, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President Donald Trump for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation.

For his part, the American President expressed his best wishes for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and further progress and prosperity for the Saudi people.