أعلنت المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، صدور بيان مشترك في ختام زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، أن الجانبين أكدا التزامهما العميق بروابط الصداقة التاريخية والشراكة الإستراتيجية، وبحثا سبل تعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين الصديقين في جميع المجالات، وبحثا آخر المستجدات والتطورات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وأشار البيان الصادر، أمس، إلى أنه إنفاذًا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وتلبية لدعوة كريمة من رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، وفي إطار العلاقات التاريخية والشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، قام ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بزيارة عمل رسمية للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية خلال المدة من 25 - 26 جمادى الأولى 1447هـ الموافق 18 - 19 نوفمبر 2025م، وأن رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية استقبل ولي العهد في البيت الأبيض، الذي نقل إليه تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين، فيما طلب الرئيس الأمريكي نقل تحياته إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين.

وأشار البيان إلى أن ولي العهد ورئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، عقدا القمة السعودية الأمريكية، حيث أكدا التزامهما العميق بروابط الصداقة التاريخية والشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وبحثا سبل تعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين الصديقين في جميع المجالات. وأوضح البيان أن القمة السعودية الأمريكية حضرها من الجانب السعودي وزير الطاقة رئيس الجانب السعودي للجنة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية السعودية الأمريكية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان، وسفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، ووزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر بن عثمان الرميان.

فيما حضر من الجانب الأمريكي، نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ووزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ووزير التجارة هوارد لوتنيك، ووزير الطاقة كريس رايت، وكبيرة الإداريين بالبيت الأبيض سوزي وايلس.

وجاء في البيان الصادر، أن ولي العهد، نوّه بما حققته زيارة رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في مايو 2025 من نتائج إيجابية أسهمت في الارتقاء بالعلاقة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين إلى مستوى تاريخي غير مسبوق بفضل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين والرئيس الأمريكي.

وأوضح البيان، أن الجانبين بحثا آخر المستجدات والتطورات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وتبادلا وجهات النظر حول الأحداث والقضايا التي تهم البلدين على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، وجهود تعزيز أوجه الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين، وأن زيارة ولي العهد لأمريكا شهدت توقيع اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي، والشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي، والإعلان المشترك لاكتمال المفاوضات بشأن التعاون في مجال الطاقة النووية المدنية، والإطار الإستراتيجي للتعاون في تأمين سلاسل إمدادات اليورانيوم والمعادن والمغانط الدائمة والمعادن الحرجة، وإطار العمل الإستراتيجي بشأن تسهيل الإجراءات لتسريع الاستثمارات السعودية، وترتيبات الشراكة المالية والاقتصادية، والترتيبات المتعلقة بالتعاون في قطاع الأسواق المالية، والاعتراف المتبادل بالمواصفات الفيدرالية الأمريكية لسلامة المركبات، بالإضافة إلى مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التعليم والتدريب.

وجاء في البيان، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب والسيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب أقاما حفل عشاء دولة على شرف ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، حضره عدد من كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين، وأعضاء الكونجرس، وقادة قطاع الأعمال.

وأشار البيان الصادر، أن ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي، شاركا في منتدى الاستثمار الأمريكي - السعودي الذي شهد إعلان توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم من الجانبين بقيمة تقارب 270 مليار دولار.

كما أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء لقاءً مع رئيس مجلس النواب الأمريكي السيد مايك جونسون، والتقى عدداً من قيادات مجلسي الشيوخ والنواب الأمريكي، كما أعرب ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في ختام الزيارة لأمريكا عن شكره وتقديره لرئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب على ما لقيه والوفد المرافق من حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.

من جانبه، عبر الرئيس الأمريكي عن أطيب تمنياته بموفور الصحة والعافية لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي العهد، والمزيد من التقدم والرقي للشعب السعودي.