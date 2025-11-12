يرأس رئيس مجلس الشورى الدكتور عبدالله إبراهيم آل الشيخ، وفد المملكة المشارك في الاجتماع الدوري التاسع عشر لرؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة في دول مجلس التعاون الذي سيعقد بمملكة البحرين.
وأكد أن سعي المجلس الدائم إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في المؤتمرات الخليجية يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير والرؤية الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد في تعزيز التعاون الخليجي وترسيخ العمل المشترك، ودعم وحدة الصف وتكامل المسيرة الخليجية.
وأشاد بالجهود التي تبذلها مملكة البحرين الشقيقة لاستضافة أعمال الاجتماع الدوري التاسع عشر للمجالس التشريعية الخليجية، وما تعكسه من حرصٍ واهتمامٍ على تعزيز مسيرة التعاون الخليجي.
ونوه الدكتور عبدالله آل الشيخ بما يجمع دول وشعوب مجلس التعاون من روابط أخوية راسخة، مؤكداً أن الاجتماعات الدورية للمجالس التشريعية تجسّد دعم قادة دول المجلس لمسيرة العمل الخليجي المشترك، وحرصهم على توحيد الكلمة وتعزيز التعاون في مختلف المجالات، مشيراً إلى أن التنسيق البرلماني الخليجي في مختلف المواقف والمحافل الدولية يعزز الحضور الموحّد لدول المجلس، ويعكس ما تتمتع به من انسجامٍ وتكاملٍ في الرؤى والمواقف.
وأضاف آل الشيخ أن هذه اللقاءات البرلمانية تعبّر عن عمق التلاحم ووحدة الرؤية والإرادة في مواجهة التحديات، والسعي نحو مستقبلٍ أكثر أمناً وازدهاراً لأبناء المنطقة، معرباً عن أمله في أن يسفر الاجتماع الدوري التاسع عشر لأصحاب المعالي رؤساء المجالس التشريعية الخليجية، المزمع عقده في المنامة، عن نتائج تسهم في تعزيز التكامل ودعم العمل الخليجي المشترك، تحقيقاً لتطلعات شعوب المجلس نحو مزيدٍ من الرفعة والوحدة والتقدّم.
The Chairman of the Shura Council, Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sheikh, heads the Kingdom's delegation participating in the nineteenth regular meeting of the chairmen of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
He affirmed that the council's constant pursuit of active participation in Gulf conferences is an extension of the great support and wise vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in enhancing Gulf cooperation, consolidating joint work, and supporting unity and the integration of the Gulf march.
He praised the efforts made by the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain to host the nineteenth regular meeting of the Gulf legislative councils, reflecting its commitment and interest in enhancing the path of Gulf cooperation.
Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh highlighted the strong brotherly ties that bind the countries and peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council, emphasizing that the regular meetings of the legislative councils embody the support of the leaders of the Council's countries for the joint Gulf work and their commitment to unify voices and enhance cooperation in various fields. He pointed out that parliamentary coordination in various international positions and forums strengthens the unified presence of the Council's countries and reflects their harmony and integration in visions and stances.
Al Sheikh added that these parliamentary meetings express the depth of cohesion and unity of vision and will in facing challenges, and the pursuit of a more secure and prosperous future for the people of the region. He expressed hope that the nineteenth regular meeting of Their Excellencies, the chairmen of the Gulf legislative councils, scheduled to be held in Manama, will yield results that contribute to enhancing integration and supporting joint Gulf work, in line with the aspirations of the Council's peoples for more elevation, unity, and progress.