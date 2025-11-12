يرأس رئيس مجلس الشورى الدكتور عبدالله إبراهيم آل الشيخ، وفد المملكة المشارك في الاجتماع الدوري التاسع عشر لرؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة في دول مجلس التعاون الذي سيعقد بمملكة البحرين.

وأكد أن سعي المجلس الدائم إلى المشاركة الفاعلة في المؤتمرات الخليجية يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير والرؤية الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد في تعزيز التعاون الخليجي وترسيخ العمل المشترك، ودعم وحدة الصف وتكامل المسيرة الخليجية.

وأشاد بالجهود التي تبذلها مملكة البحرين الشقيقة لاستضافة أعمال الاجتماع الدوري التاسع عشر للمجالس التشريعية الخليجية، وما تعكسه من حرصٍ واهتمامٍ على تعزيز مسيرة التعاون الخليجي.

ونوه الدكتور عبدالله آل الشيخ بما يجمع دول وشعوب مجلس التعاون من روابط أخوية راسخة، مؤكداً أن الاجتماعات الدورية للمجالس التشريعية تجسّد دعم قادة دول المجلس لمسيرة العمل الخليجي المشترك، وحرصهم على توحيد الكلمة وتعزيز التعاون في مختلف المجالات، مشيراً إلى أن التنسيق البرلماني الخليجي في مختلف المواقف والمحافل الدولية يعزز الحضور الموحّد لدول المجلس، ويعكس ما تتمتع به من انسجامٍ وتكاملٍ في الرؤى والمواقف.

وأضاف آل الشيخ أن هذه اللقاءات البرلمانية تعبّر عن عمق التلاحم ووحدة الرؤية والإرادة في مواجهة التحديات، والسعي نحو مستقبلٍ أكثر أمناً وازدهاراً لأبناء المنطقة، معرباً عن أمله في أن يسفر الاجتماع الدوري التاسع عشر لأصحاب المعالي رؤساء المجالس التشريعية الخليجية، المزمع عقده في المنامة، عن نتائج تسهم في تعزيز التكامل ودعم العمل الخليجي المشترك، تحقيقاً لتطلعات شعوب المجلس نحو مزيدٍ من الرفعة والوحدة والتقدّم.