The Chairman of the Shura Council, Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sheikh, heads the Kingdom's delegation participating in the nineteenth regular meeting of the chairmen of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He affirmed that the council's constant pursuit of active participation in Gulf conferences is an extension of the great support and wise vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in enhancing Gulf cooperation, consolidating joint work, and supporting unity and the integration of the Gulf march.

He praised the efforts made by the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain to host the nineteenth regular meeting of the Gulf legislative councils, reflecting its commitment and interest in enhancing the path of Gulf cooperation.

Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh highlighted the strong brotherly ties that bind the countries and peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council, emphasizing that the regular meetings of the legislative councils embody the support of the leaders of the Council's countries for the joint Gulf work and their commitment to unify voices and enhance cooperation in various fields. He pointed out that parliamentary coordination in various international positions and forums strengthens the unified presence of the Council's countries and reflects their harmony and integration in visions and stances.

Al Sheikh added that these parliamentary meetings express the depth of cohesion and unity of vision and will in facing challenges, and the pursuit of a more secure and prosperous future for the people of the region. He expressed hope that the nineteenth regular meeting of Their Excellencies, the chairmen of the Gulf legislative councils, scheduled to be held in Manama, will yield results that contribute to enhancing integration and supporting joint Gulf work, in line with the aspirations of the Council's peoples for more elevation, unity, and progress.