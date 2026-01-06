أطلت لمى العقيل بطقم تزلج بألوان صيفية مشرقة جاءت مناقضة للأجواء الشتوية، في اختيار لافت عكس جرأتها وحسها العالي بالموضة، ونجح في لفت الأنظار بأسلوب مختلف وغير تقليدي.

الإطلالة بدت مميزة ورائعة من حيث التنسيق، خصوصًا مع اعتمادها الشعر المفتوح الذي أضفى عفوية أنيقة، واختيارها نظارات سوداء كبيرة عززت الطابع العصري ومنحت اللوك حضورًا قويًا وواثقًا.