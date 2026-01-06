

Lama Al-Aqeel made an appearance in a ski outfit with bright summer colors that contrasted with the winter atmosphere, in a striking choice that reflected her boldness and high fashion sense, successfully drawing attention with a different and unconventional style.

The look appeared distinctive and fabulous in terms of coordination, especially with her choice of open hair that added an elegant spontaneity, and her selection of large black sunglasses enhanced the modern character and gave the look a strong and confident presence.