أطلت الإعلامية نهى نبيل بطقم بني مخصص للتزلج، جاء بتصميم عملي وأنيق في آنٍ واحد، ومزين بتفاصيل من الفرو أضفت على الإطلالة دفئًا وفخامة تناسب أجواء الشتاء الباردة.
واختارت تنسيق الإطلالة مع حقيبة من دار هيرميز، ما عزز الطابع الراقي ومنح اللوك لمسة فاخرة متوازنة تجمع بين الأناقة والوظيفة.
The media personality Noha Nabil appeared in a brown ski outfit, designed to be both practical and elegant at the same time, adorned with fur details that added warmth and luxury suitable for the cold winter atmosphere.
She chose to coordinate the look with a bag from the House of Hermès, which enhanced the sophisticated character and gave the look a balanced luxurious touch that combines elegance and functionality.