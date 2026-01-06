أطلت الإعلامية نهى نبيل بطقم بني مخصص للتزلج، جاء بتصميم عملي وأنيق في آنٍ واحد، ومزين بتفاصيل من الفرو أضفت على الإطلالة دفئًا وفخامة تناسب أجواء الشتاء الباردة.

واختارت تنسيق الإطلالة مع حقيبة من دار هيرميز، ما عزز الطابع الراقي ومنح اللوك لمسة فاخرة متوازنة تجمع بين الأناقة والوظيفة.