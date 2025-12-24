Najwa Karam's appearance this time was different in spirit, liberated from excessive embellishment, and close to an artistic maturity that reflects many years of presence and experience. She chose a silent elegance that speaks with confidence without ostentation.

Classic Features



Najwa appeared in a grayish-silver dress that carried a cold and elegant winter feeling, seemingly inspired by the fog of classic theaters, giving the look visual depth and understated elegance.

Thoughtful Cut



The design featured a fitted and cinched waist cut, highlighting her figure with calculated fluidity without being ostentatious, while the delicate pleats in the middle of the dress added a soft dramatic dimension that combined movement and sophistication.

Theatrical Corset



The upper part featured a clearly defined corset design, enhancing Najwa Karam's strong presence on stage, while the long gloves made of the same material added a luxurious theatrical touch.

Feathers Balancing the Scene



The addition of feathers was not a random detail, but a smart choice that created a visual balance between the rigidity of the design and the softness of the look, completing the scene in an elegant style that reflects an artistic personality that knows well when to shine quietly.