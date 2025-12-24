جاءت إطلالة نجوى كرم هذه المرة مختلفة في روحها، متحررة من الزخرفة المفرطة، وقريبة من نضج فني يعكس سنوات طويلة من الحضور والتجربة، واختارت أناقة صامتة تتحدث بثقة دون استعراض.

ملامح كلاسيكية


ظهرت نجوى بفستان رمادي مائل إلى الفضي، حمل إحساساً شتوياً بارداً وراقياً، بدا كأنه مستوحى من ضباب المسارح الكلاسيكية، مانحاً الإطلالة عمقاً بصرياً وأناقة غير مباشرة.

قَصة مدروسة


اعتمد التصميم قصة ضيقة ومشدودة عند الخصر، أبرزت قوامها بانسيابية محسوبة من دون تكلف، بينما أضفت الثنيات الدقيقة في منتصف الفستان بعداً درامياً ناعماً جمع بين الحركة والرقي.

كورسيه مسرحي


الجزء العلوي جاء بتصميم كورسيه واضح المعالم، عزز حضور نجوى كرم القوي على المسرح، فيما أضافت القفازات الطويلة من الخامة نفسها لمسة مسرحية فاخرة.

ريش يوازن المشهد


لم تكن إضافة الريش تفصيلة عشوائية، بل خيار ذكي خلق توازناً بصرياً بين صلابة التصميم ونعومة الإطلالة، ليكتمل المشهد بأسلوب أنيق يعكس شخصية فنية تعرف جيداً متى تلمع بهدوء.