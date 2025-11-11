استدعت وزارة التجارة (3,793) مركبة (لينكون - Navigator) و(فورد - Expedition) لسنة الصنع (2022 إلى 2024)، لخلل في أنبوب الفرامل الأمامي، قد يؤدي إلى تسرب سائل الفرامل نتيجة احتكاكه بأنبوب مخرج فلتر الهواء؛ مما يُضعف كفاءة الفرامل ويزيد خطر وقوع حادث.

ودعت الوزارة مستخدمي المركبات المشمولة بالاستدعاء إلى التواصل مع الوكلاء المحليين للمركبات: شركة توكيلات الجزيرة على الرقم المجاني (8007492222)، وشركة محمد يوسف ناغي على الرقم المجاني (8001240218)، لإجراء الفحص والتحديثات اللازمة مجانًا.

ويمكن التحقق من شمول رقم هيكل المركبة بحملة الاستدعاء من خلال موقع مركز استدعاء المنتجات المعيبة (http://Recalls.sa).