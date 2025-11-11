استدعت وزارة التجارة (3,793) مركبة (لينكون - Navigator) و(فورد - Expedition) لسنة الصنع (2022 إلى 2024)، لخلل في أنبوب الفرامل الأمامي، قد يؤدي إلى تسرب سائل الفرامل نتيجة احتكاكه بأنبوب مخرج فلتر الهواء؛ مما يُضعف كفاءة الفرامل ويزيد خطر وقوع حادث.
ودعت الوزارة مستخدمي المركبات المشمولة بالاستدعاء إلى التواصل مع الوكلاء المحليين للمركبات: شركة توكيلات الجزيرة على الرقم المجاني (8007492222)، وشركة محمد يوسف ناغي على الرقم المجاني (8001240218)، لإجراء الفحص والتحديثات اللازمة مجانًا.
ويمكن التحقق من شمول رقم هيكل المركبة بحملة الاستدعاء من خلال موقع مركز استدعاء المنتجات المعيبة (http://Recalls.sa).
The Ministry of Commerce has recalled (3,793) vehicles (Lincoln - Navigator) and (Ford - Expedition) from the model years (2022 to 2024) due to a defect in the front brake line, which may lead to brake fluid leakage as a result of contact with the air filter outlet pipe; this weakens brake efficiency and increases the risk of an accident.
The ministry urged users of the affected vehicles to contact their local vehicle dealers: Al-Jazira Automotive Company at the toll-free number (8007492222), and Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company at the toll-free number (8001240218), to carry out the necessary inspections and updates for free.
Additionally, you can check if your vehicle's chassis number is included in the recall campaign through the defective product recall center website (http://Recalls.sa).