The Ministry of Commerce has recalled (3,793) vehicles (Lincoln - Navigator) and (Ford - Expedition) from the model years (2022 to 2024) due to a defect in the front brake line, which may lead to brake fluid leakage as a result of contact with the air filter outlet pipe; this weakens brake efficiency and increases the risk of an accident.

The ministry urged users of the affected vehicles to contact their local vehicle dealers: Al-Jazira Automotive Company at the toll-free number (8007492222), and Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Company at the toll-free number (8001240218), to carry out the necessary inspections and updates for free.

Additionally, you can check if your vehicle's chassis number is included in the recall campaign through the defective product recall center website (http://Recalls.sa).