قفزت أسعار النفط بشكل حاد، حيث ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بأكثر من 11 دولاراً قرب 119 دولاراً للبرميل، عقب إعلان مؤسسة البترول الكويتية استهداف طائرة مسيّرة لوحدة تشغيلية في مصفاة ميناء الأحمدي.

تصعيد حرب إيران


ويأتي هذا الصعود في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية، بعد هجمات شنتها إيران على منشآت طاقة في عدة مناطق بالشرق الأوسط، وذلك في أعقاب ضربة استهدفت حقل بارس الجنوبي، في تطور يُعد من أبرز مراحل التصعيد في الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.


وارتفع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بنحو 2.56 دولار أو بنسبة 2.66% ليصل إلى 98.88 دولار للبرميل، بعد مكاسب تجاوزت 3 دولارات، فيما صعد خام برنت بنحو 11.31 دولار، ما يعادل 10.53%، ليواصل التداول قرب مستوى 119 دولارًا للبرميل.


أكبر فارق سعري


وأغلق خام برنت على ارتفاع بواقع 3.8% أمس، في حين كان خام غرب تكساس الوسيط مستقراً عند التسوية. ويتم تداول خام غرب تكساس الوسيط بأكبر فارق سعري عن خام برنت في 11 عاما بسبب عمليات السحب من الاحتياطيات الإستراتيجية الأمريكية وارتفاع تكاليف الشحن، في حين دعمت الهجمات الجديدة على منشآت الطاقة في الشرق الأوسط خام برنت.