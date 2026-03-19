قفزت أسعار النفط بشكل حاد، حيث ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بأكثر من 11 دولاراً قرب 119 دولاراً للبرميل، عقب إعلان مؤسسة البترول الكويتية استهداف طائرة مسيّرة لوحدة تشغيلية في مصفاة ميناء الأحمدي.
تصعيد حرب إيران
ويأتي هذا الصعود في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية، بعد هجمات شنتها إيران على منشآت طاقة في عدة مناطق بالشرق الأوسط، وذلك في أعقاب ضربة استهدفت حقل بارس الجنوبي، في تطور يُعد من أبرز مراحل التصعيد في الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.
وارتفع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي بنحو 2.56 دولار أو بنسبة 2.66% ليصل إلى 98.88 دولار للبرميل، بعد مكاسب تجاوزت 3 دولارات، فيما صعد خام برنت بنحو 11.31 دولار، ما يعادل 10.53%، ليواصل التداول قرب مستوى 119 دولارًا للبرميل.
أكبر فارق سعري
وأغلق خام برنت على ارتفاع بواقع 3.8% أمس، في حين كان خام غرب تكساس الوسيط مستقراً عند التسوية. ويتم تداول خام غرب تكساس الوسيط بأكبر فارق سعري عن خام برنت في 11 عاما بسبب عمليات السحب من الاحتياطيات الإستراتيجية الأمريكية وارتفاع تكاليف الشحن، في حين دعمت الهجمات الجديدة على منشآت الطاقة في الشرق الأوسط خام برنت.
Oil prices jumped sharply, with Brent crude futures rising by more than $11 to nearly $119 per barrel, following the announcement by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation of a drone targeting an operational unit at the Al-Ahmadi refinery.
Escalation of Iran's War
This rise comes amid escalating regional tensions, following attacks by Iran on energy facilities in several areas of the Middle East, in the wake of a strike targeting the South Pars field, in what is considered one of the most significant stages of escalation in the war with the United States and Israel.
West Texas Intermediate crude rose by about $2.56 or 2.66% to reach $98.88 per barrel, after gains exceeding $3, while Brent crude increased by about $11.31, equivalent to 10.53%, continuing to trade near the $119 per barrel level.
Largest Price Differential
Brent crude closed up 3.8% yesterday, while West Texas Intermediate remained stable at settlement. West Texas Intermediate is trading at the largest price differential from Brent in 11 years due to withdrawals from U.S. strategic reserves and rising shipping costs, while the new attacks on energy facilities in the Middle East supported Brent crude.