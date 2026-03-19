Oil prices jumped sharply, with Brent crude futures rising by more than $11 to nearly $119 per barrel, following the announcement by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation of a drone targeting an operational unit at the Al-Ahmadi refinery.



Escalation of Iran's War



This rise comes amid escalating regional tensions, following attacks by Iran on energy facilities in several areas of the Middle East, in the wake of a strike targeting the South Pars field, in what is considered one of the most significant stages of escalation in the war with the United States and Israel.



West Texas Intermediate crude rose by about $2.56 or 2.66% to reach $98.88 per barrel, after gains exceeding $3, while Brent crude increased by about $11.31, equivalent to 10.53%, continuing to trade near the $119 per barrel level.



Largest Price Differential



Brent crude closed up 3.8% yesterday, while West Texas Intermediate remained stable at settlement. West Texas Intermediate is trading at the largest price differential from Brent in 11 years due to withdrawals from U.S. strategic reserves and rising shipping costs, while the new attacks on energy facilities in the Middle East supported Brent crude.