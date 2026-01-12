The Saudi Media Forum and the Kafalah Program launched today (Monday) the initiative "Nomo - SMF GROW UP"; aimed at empowering and financially and knowledgeably supporting emerging media companies, transforming their ideas into viable and sustainable business models, contributing to building a thriving media environment that keeps pace with the economic and creative transformations in the Kingdom.

The "SMF GROW UP" initiative is one of the initiatives of the Saudi Media Forum, focusing on supporting small and medium-sized emerging media companies through training and mentoring pathways that enhance project efficiency and increase their market opportunities. It is also the first initiative to support entrepreneurs in media and the first media initiative specialized in financing startups and small companies in the field of media production.

The initiative aims to develop the media skills of participants through practical training, accelerating their professional growth in an educational environment that enhances their readiness for the job market, and building business relationships that connect startup owners with major companies to open new horizons and stimulate excellence by selecting the best trainees and providing them with opportunities to participate in workshops and programs within the upcoming forum.

The initiative will launch through two main phases; the first phase begins with training and mentoring through specialized workshops to improve project quality, focusing on areas such as marketing, business management, and content production, in addition to the "Building the Investment Portfolio" pathway to help participants prepare outstanding investment portfolios that include clear feasibility studies and detailed business plans to enhance opportunities for attracting investors. The second phase involves presenting projects to investors, allowing project owners the opportunity to secure direct investment from interested investors, which enhances their potential for growth and expansion.

The "SMF GROW UP" initiative clearly serves the main objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by focusing on supporting emerging media companies and establishments, whether they fall under small or medium enterprises, by providing the necessary training for beneficiaries of the initiative, creating practical workshops for them, and providing the financial support and expertise needed for project success. The program adopts the mission of developing the media sector to be a tool that helps the Kingdom achieve its plans in the media sector and makes the media's contribution significant to the GDP.

The Kafalah Program and Saudi banks are the most suitable entities to support the "SMF GROW UP" initiative, as they provide the necessary direct financing to support emerging projects and enhance their growth and expansion. Saudi banks will offer flexible financing programs that meet the needs of small and medium-sized projects, helping them achieve their goals and expand their operations on several levels. The Kafalah Program supports startups by providing the necessary guarantees to banks, facilitating their access to the funding needed for growth and sustainability, while Saudi banks offer suitable financing programs for small and medium-sized companies in a simplified system and over a long term, giving startups the appropriate time to grow and develop.

Companies that meet the initiative's criteria will be granted free space to participate in the Future of Media Exhibition "FOMEX," as part of the Saudi Media Forum 2026 activities, for the first time since the exhibition's launch.

The launch of the initiative comes as an extension of its announcement in July 2025 during the Saudi Media Forum 2026, aimed at supporting and empowering media establishments and linking them with financing, training, and qualification opportunities, contributing to building a sustainable national media system.