صالح شبرق (الجزائر)

على إيقاعات السامر والخبيتي والخطوة العسيرية والينبعاوي حضرت الفنون الأدائية السعودية في معرض الجزائر الدولي للكتاب 2026 لتقدم للجمهور الجزائري مشاهد حيةً من الموروث الشعبي السعودي وسط تفاعلٍ لافتٍ من الزوار الذين احتشدوا لمتابعة العروض في ساحات المعرض وقاعاته.

وتقدم هيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية هذه العروض يومياً ضمن مشاركة المملكة العربية السعودية ضيف شرف الدورة التاسعة والعشرين من المعرض في حضورٍ فنيٍ يعكس تنوع البيئات السعودية وما ارتبط بها من فنون وإيقاعات وأزياء وحركات أدائية توارثتها الأجيال.

وتنقلت العروض بين فنون مناطق المملكة المختلفة حيث استحضرت إيقاعات السامر والخبيتي والخطوة العسيرية والينبعاوي ملامح من الحياة الاجتماعية السعودية وما تختزنه هذه الفنون من حكايات المكان وذاكرة الإنسان. ولم تكن العروض مجرد لوحات استعراضية بل تعبيراً حياً عن ثقافة تشكلت عبر أجيال وظلت حاضرة في المناسبات والاحتفالات بوصفها جزءاً من الهوية الشعبية.

وفي الساحات الخارجية للمعرض تحولت العروض إلى مساحات مفتوحة للتفاعل بين المؤدين والجمهور حيث استوقفت الإيقاعات والحركات الجماعية الزوار وأضفت على أجواء المعرض طابعاً احتفالياً جمع بين متعة المشاهدة والتعرف على جانب من التراث السعودي.

وكشفت المشاركة عن قدرة الفنون الشعبية على تجاوز اختلاف اللغات والبيئات إذ وجد الجمهور الجزائري في الإيقاع والحركة وسيلة للتواصل مع الثقافة السعودية والتعرف على تنوعها الجغرافي والاجتماعي بعيداً عن القوالب التقليدية للتعريف بالتراث.

وتأتي هذه العروض ضمن البرنامج الثقافي والفني الذي تشرف عليه هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة بمناسبة اختيار المملكة ضيف شرف المعرض حيث تتكامل الفعاليات الأدبية والفنية لتقديم صورة عن المشهد الثقافي السعودي تجمع بين الكتاب والشعر والفنون الأدائية وتفتح مجالاً أوسع للتواصل الثقافي بين الشعبين السعودي والجزائري.