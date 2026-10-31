على إيقاعات السامر والخبيتي والخطوة العسيرية والينبعاوي حضرت الفنون الأدائية السعودية في معرض الجزائر الدولي للكتاب 2026 لتقدم للجمهور الجزائري مشاهد حيةً من الموروث الشعبي السعودي وسط تفاعلٍ لافتٍ من الزوار الذين احتشدوا لمتابعة العروض في ساحات المعرض وقاعاته.
وتقدم هيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية هذه العروض يومياً ضمن مشاركة المملكة العربية السعودية ضيف شرف الدورة التاسعة والعشرين من المعرض في حضورٍ فنيٍ يعكس تنوع البيئات السعودية وما ارتبط بها من فنون وإيقاعات وأزياء وحركات أدائية توارثتها الأجيال.
وتنقلت العروض بين فنون مناطق المملكة المختلفة حيث استحضرت إيقاعات السامر والخبيتي والخطوة العسيرية والينبعاوي ملامح من الحياة الاجتماعية السعودية وما تختزنه هذه الفنون من حكايات المكان وذاكرة الإنسان. ولم تكن العروض مجرد لوحات استعراضية بل تعبيراً حياً عن ثقافة تشكلت عبر أجيال وظلت حاضرة في المناسبات والاحتفالات بوصفها جزءاً من الهوية الشعبية.
وفي الساحات الخارجية للمعرض تحولت العروض إلى مساحات مفتوحة للتفاعل بين المؤدين والجمهور حيث استوقفت الإيقاعات والحركات الجماعية الزوار وأضفت على أجواء المعرض طابعاً احتفالياً جمع بين متعة المشاهدة والتعرف على جانب من التراث السعودي.
وكشفت المشاركة عن قدرة الفنون الشعبية على تجاوز اختلاف اللغات والبيئات إذ وجد الجمهور الجزائري في الإيقاع والحركة وسيلة للتواصل مع الثقافة السعودية والتعرف على تنوعها الجغرافي والاجتماعي بعيداً عن القوالب التقليدية للتعريف بالتراث.
وتأتي هذه العروض ضمن البرنامج الثقافي والفني الذي تشرف عليه هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة بمناسبة اختيار المملكة ضيف شرف المعرض حيث تتكامل الفعاليات الأدبية والفنية لتقديم صورة عن المشهد الثقافي السعودي تجمع بين الكتاب والشعر والفنون الأدائية وتفتح مجالاً أوسع للتواصل الثقافي بين الشعبين السعودي والجزائري.
To the rhythms of the Samr, Khobaiti, Asiri step, and Yanbawi, Saudi performing arts were present at the 2026 Algiers International Book Fair to present the Algerian audience with live scenes from the Saudi folk heritage, amidst remarkable interaction from the visitors who gathered to watch the performances in the exhibition's squares and halls.
The Saudi Authority for Theater and Performing Arts presents these performances daily as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's participation as the guest of honor in the twenty-ninth edition of the fair, showcasing an artistic presence that reflects the diversity of Saudi environments and the associated arts, rhythms, costumes, and performance movements passed down through generations.
The performances moved between the arts of different regions of the Kingdom, evoking the rhythms of Samr, Khobaiti, Asiri step, and Yanbawi, highlighting aspects of Saudi social life and the stories of place and human memory that these arts hold. The performances were not merely display pieces but a living expression of a culture shaped over generations, remaining present in occasions and celebrations as part of the popular identity.
In the outdoor areas of the fair, the performances transformed into open spaces for interaction between the performers and the audience, where the rhythms and collective movements captivated the visitors and added a festive atmosphere to the fair, combining the enjoyment of watching with an introduction to a facet of Saudi heritage.
This participation revealed the ability of folk arts to transcend language and environmental differences, as the Algerian audience found in rhythm and movement a means to connect with Saudi culture and learn about its geographical and social diversity, away from traditional frameworks for introducing heritage.
These performances are part of the cultural and artistic program overseen by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority on the occasion of the Kingdom being chosen as the guest of honor at the fair, where literary and artistic activities complement each other to present a picture of the Saudi cultural scene that combines literature, poetry, and performing arts, opening a wider avenue for cultural communication between the Saudi and Algerian peoples.