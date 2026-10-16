The CEO of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Turki bin Mohammed Al-Shuwair, confirmed that the launch of the comprehensive works program for pioneering historians, celebrated under the patronage of the Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on (Wednesday) October 14, 2026 - in the presence of several highnesses, dignitaries, and esteemed guests - represents the beginning of a scientific path aimed at re-presenting the intellectual heritage of Saudi historians in integrated publications, enhancing the benefit from their output, and opening wider horizons for specialized historical studies.

Al-Shuwair praised Prince Faisal bin Salman’s vision from which the program emerged, emphasizing that the prince's adoption of the program, his directives, and his follow-up on its preparation stages embody his commitment to launching quality scientific projects with a sustainable impact, contributing to preserving the historical heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and presenting it to future generations in solid scientific publications. He pointed out that the program represents the fruit of this ambitious vision and a practical translation of the prince's direction towards developing methods for serving Saudi history and its sources.

Al-Shuwair explained in a press statement on the occasion of the program's launch that the importance of the program goes beyond publishing historical works to building scientific references that gather the output of individual historians in a comprehensive form, allowing researchers to read their works in their general context and to trace the evolution of their vision and methodology in documenting and interpreting events.

He noted that the dispersion of some historians' works and their scientific contributions across different sources and collections makes it more challenging to access and study them comprehensively, which gives the program special significance in facilitating the utilization of this heritage and providing organized scientific material that contributes to the development of academic studies and expands the fields of research in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula.

He indicated that the program reflects the foundation's direction towards developing long-term scientific projects based on the integration of research and technical expertise, employing specialized methodologies in preparing historical publications, achieving a balance between preserving the authenticity of texts and presenting them in scientific ways that facilitate their reading and utilization.

Al-Shuwair mentioned that the first phase of the program includes five of the most prominent historians: Muhammad bin Laboun, Muhammad Al-Fakhri, Othman bin Busher, Maqbel Al-Dhakeer, and Khalid Al-Faraj, noting that the selection of the book "The Title of Glory in the History of Najd" by historian Othman bin Abdullah bin Busher was the first publication of the program, providing a practical model for the scientific level that the foundation aims to achieve in its upcoming works, and embodies the transition of accumulated research efforts into an institutional project with successive outputs that benefit researchers, historians, and those interested in national history.

He added that the true value of these publications will be evident in the opportunities they provide for re-reading historical sources, conducting comparative studies, and exploring new research topics based on documented and interconnected texts, pointing out that providing the complete works of historians contributes to the transition from studying individual publications to a broader understanding of their scientific output.

The CEO concluded his statement by emphasizing that the launch of the program represents the beginning of a phase in which the King Abdulaziz Foundation aspires to maximize the scientific impact of its publications, establish the presence of original sources in historical studies, and expand the circle of benefit from them, thereby enhancing the foundation's status as a national reference institution in serving the history of the homeland and the region.