أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لدارة الملك عبدالعزيز تركي بن محمد الشويعر أن تدشين برنامج الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخين الرواد الذي جرى الاحتفال به تحت رعاية المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في (الأربعاء) 14 أكتوبر 2026 -بحضور عدد من أصحاب السمو وأصحاب الفضيلة والمعالي والسعادة- يمثل انطلاقة لمسار علمي يستهدف إعادة تقديم الإرث المعرفي للمؤرخين السعوديين في إصدارات متكاملة، تعزز الاستفادة من نتاجهم، وتفتح آفاقاً أوسع أمام الدراسات التاريخية المتخصصة.
ونوه الشويعر برؤية الأمير فيصل بن سلمان التي انبثق عنها البرنامج، مؤكداً أن تبنّي الأمير للبرنامج وتوجيهاته ومتابعته لمراحل إعداده تجسّد حرصه على إطلاق مشاريع علمية نوعية ذات أثر مستدام، تسهم في حفظ الإرث التاريخي للمملكة العربية السعودية، وتقديمه للأجيال في إصدارات علمية رصينة، مشيراً إلى أن البرنامج يمثل ثمرةً لهذه الرؤية الطموحة، وترجمةً عمليةً لتوجه الأمير نحو تطوير أساليب خدمة التاريخ السعودي ومصادره.
وأوضح الشويعر في تصريح صحفي بمناسبة تدشين البرنامج أن أهمية البرنامج تتجاوز إصدار المؤلفات التاريخية إلى بناء مرجعيات علمية تجمع إنتاج المؤرخ الواحد في صورة متكاملة، وتتيح للباحثين قراءة أعماله في سياقها العام، وتتبع تطور رؤيته ومنهجه في تدوين الأحداث وتفسيرها.
وأشار إلى أن تفرُّق مؤلفات بعض المؤرخين وآثارهم العلمية بين مصادر ومجموعات مختلفة يجعل الوصول إليها ودراستها بصورة شاملة أكثر صعوبة، وهو ما يمنح البرنامج أهمية خاصة في تيسير الإفادة من هذا الإرث، وتوفير مادة علمية منظمة تسهم في تطوير الدراسات الأكاديمية، وتوسيع مجالات البحث في تاريخ المملكة العربية السعودية والجزيرة العربية.
وبيّن أن البرنامج يعكس توجه الدارة نحو تطوير مشاريع علمية طويلة المدى، تقوم على تكامل الخبرات البحثية والفنية، وتوظيف المنهجيات المتخصصة في إعداد الإصدارات التاريخية، بما يحقق التوازن بين المحافظة على أصالة النصوص وتقديمها بأساليب علمية تيسر قراءتها والاستفادة منها.
وأشار الشويعر إلى أن المرحلة الأولى من البرنامج تشمل خمسة من أبرز المؤرخين، هم: محمد بن لعبون، ومحمد الفاخري، وعثمان بن بشر، ومقبل الذكير، وخالد الفرج، لافتاً إلى أن اختيار كتاب «عنوان المجد في تاريخ نجد» للمؤرخ عثمان بن عبدالله بن بشر كان باكورة إصدارات البرنامج، مقدماً نموذجاً عملياً للمستوى العلمي الذي تستهدفه الدارة في أعمالها القادمة، ويجسد انتقال الجهود البحثية المتراكمة إلى مشروع مؤسسي ذي مخرجات متتابعة، يستفيد منها الباحثون والمؤرخون والمهتمون بالتاريخ الوطني.
وأضاف أن القيمة الحقيقية لهذه الإصدارات ستتجلى فيما تتيحه من فرص لإعادة قراءة المصادر التاريخية، وإجراء دراسات مقارنة، واستكشاف موضوعات بحثية جديدة تستند إلى نصوص موثقة ومترابطة، مشيراً إلى أن توفير الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخين يسهم في الانتقال من دراسة المؤلفات بصورة منفردة إلى فهم أشمل للإنتاج العلمي لأصحابها.
واختتم الرئيس التنفيذي تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن تدشين البرنامج يمثل بداية لمرحلة تتطلع فيها دارة الملك عبدالعزيز إلى تعظيم الأثر العلمي لإصداراتها، وترسيخ حضور المصادر الأصيلة في الدراسات التاريخية، وتوسيع دائرة الإفادة منها، بما يعزز مكانة الدارة مؤسسةً وطنيةً مرجعيةً في خدمة تاريخ الوطن والمنطقة.
The CEO of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Turki bin Mohammed Al-Shuwair, confirmed that the launch of the comprehensive works program for pioneering historians, celebrated under the patronage of the Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on (Wednesday) October 14, 2026 - in the presence of several highnesses, dignitaries, and esteemed guests - represents the beginning of a scientific path aimed at re-presenting the intellectual heritage of Saudi historians in integrated publications, enhancing the benefit from their output, and opening wider horizons for specialized historical studies.
Al-Shuwair praised Prince Faisal bin Salman’s vision from which the program emerged, emphasizing that the prince's adoption of the program, his directives, and his follow-up on its preparation stages embody his commitment to launching quality scientific projects with a sustainable impact, contributing to preserving the historical heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and presenting it to future generations in solid scientific publications. He pointed out that the program represents the fruit of this ambitious vision and a practical translation of the prince's direction towards developing methods for serving Saudi history and its sources.
Al-Shuwair explained in a press statement on the occasion of the program's launch that the importance of the program goes beyond publishing historical works to building scientific references that gather the output of individual historians in a comprehensive form, allowing researchers to read their works in their general context and to trace the evolution of their vision and methodology in documenting and interpreting events.
He noted that the dispersion of some historians' works and their scientific contributions across different sources and collections makes it more challenging to access and study them comprehensively, which gives the program special significance in facilitating the utilization of this heritage and providing organized scientific material that contributes to the development of academic studies and expands the fields of research in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula.
He indicated that the program reflects the foundation's direction towards developing long-term scientific projects based on the integration of research and technical expertise, employing specialized methodologies in preparing historical publications, achieving a balance between preserving the authenticity of texts and presenting them in scientific ways that facilitate their reading and utilization.
Al-Shuwair mentioned that the first phase of the program includes five of the most prominent historians: Muhammad bin Laboun, Muhammad Al-Fakhri, Othman bin Busher, Maqbel Al-Dhakeer, and Khalid Al-Faraj, noting that the selection of the book "The Title of Glory in the History of Najd" by historian Othman bin Abdullah bin Busher was the first publication of the program, providing a practical model for the scientific level that the foundation aims to achieve in its upcoming works, and embodies the transition of accumulated research efforts into an institutional project with successive outputs that benefit researchers, historians, and those interested in national history.
He added that the true value of these publications will be evident in the opportunities they provide for re-reading historical sources, conducting comparative studies, and exploring new research topics based on documented and interconnected texts, pointing out that providing the complete works of historians contributes to the transition from studying individual publications to a broader understanding of their scientific output.
The CEO concluded his statement by emphasizing that the launch of the program represents the beginning of a phase in which the King Abdulaziz Foundation aspires to maximize the scientific impact of its publications, establish the presence of original sources in historical studies, and expand the circle of benefit from them, thereby enhancing the foundation's status as a national reference institution in serving the history of the homeland and the region.