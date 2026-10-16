أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لدارة الملك عبدالعزيز تركي بن محمد الشويعر أن تدشين برنامج الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخين الرواد الذي جرى الاحتفال به تحت رعاية المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في (الأربعاء) 14 أكتوبر 2026 -بحضور عدد من أصحاب السمو وأصحاب الفضيلة والمعالي والسعادة- يمثل انطلاقة لمسار علمي يستهدف إعادة تقديم الإرث المعرفي للمؤرخين السعوديين في إصدارات متكاملة، تعزز الاستفادة من نتاجهم، وتفتح آفاقاً أوسع أمام الدراسات التاريخية المتخصصة.

ونوه الشويعر برؤية الأمير فيصل بن سلمان التي انبثق عنها البرنامج، مؤكداً أن تبنّي الأمير للبرنامج وتوجيهاته ومتابعته لمراحل إعداده تجسّد حرصه على إطلاق مشاريع علمية نوعية ذات أثر مستدام، تسهم في حفظ الإرث التاريخي للمملكة العربية السعودية، وتقديمه للأجيال في إصدارات علمية رصينة، مشيراً إلى أن البرنامج يمثل ثمرةً لهذه الرؤية الطموحة، وترجمةً عمليةً لتوجه الأمير نحو تطوير أساليب خدمة التاريخ السعودي ومصادره.

وأوضح الشويعر في تصريح صحفي بمناسبة تدشين البرنامج أن أهمية البرنامج تتجاوز إصدار المؤلفات التاريخية إلى بناء مرجعيات علمية تجمع إنتاج المؤرخ الواحد في صورة متكاملة، وتتيح للباحثين قراءة أعماله في سياقها العام، وتتبع تطور رؤيته ومنهجه في تدوين الأحداث وتفسيرها.

وأشار إلى أن تفرُّق مؤلفات بعض المؤرخين وآثارهم العلمية بين مصادر ومجموعات مختلفة يجعل الوصول إليها ودراستها بصورة شاملة أكثر صعوبة، وهو ما يمنح البرنامج أهمية خاصة في تيسير الإفادة من هذا الإرث، وتوفير مادة علمية منظمة تسهم في تطوير الدراسات الأكاديمية، وتوسيع مجالات البحث في تاريخ المملكة العربية السعودية والجزيرة العربية.

وبيّن أن البرنامج يعكس توجه الدارة نحو تطوير مشاريع علمية طويلة المدى، تقوم على تكامل الخبرات البحثية والفنية، وتوظيف المنهجيات المتخصصة في إعداد الإصدارات التاريخية، بما يحقق التوازن بين المحافظة على أصالة النصوص وتقديمها بأساليب علمية تيسر قراءتها والاستفادة منها.

وأشار الشويعر إلى أن المرحلة الأولى من البرنامج تشمل خمسة من أبرز المؤرخين، هم: محمد بن لعبون، ومحمد الفاخري، وعثمان بن بشر، ومقبل الذكير، وخالد الفرج، لافتاً إلى أن اختيار كتاب «عنوان المجد في تاريخ نجد» للمؤرخ عثمان بن عبدالله بن بشر كان باكورة إصدارات البرنامج، مقدماً نموذجاً عملياً للمستوى العلمي الذي تستهدفه الدارة في أعمالها القادمة، ويجسد انتقال الجهود البحثية المتراكمة إلى مشروع مؤسسي ذي مخرجات متتابعة، يستفيد منها الباحثون والمؤرخون والمهتمون بالتاريخ الوطني.

وأضاف أن القيمة الحقيقية لهذه الإصدارات ستتجلى فيما تتيحه من فرص لإعادة قراءة المصادر التاريخية، وإجراء دراسات مقارنة، واستكشاف موضوعات بحثية جديدة تستند إلى نصوص موثقة ومترابطة، مشيراً إلى أن توفير الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخين يسهم في الانتقال من دراسة المؤلفات بصورة منفردة إلى فهم أشمل للإنتاج العلمي لأصحابها.

واختتم الرئيس التنفيذي تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن تدشين البرنامج يمثل بداية لمرحلة تتطلع فيها دارة الملك عبدالعزيز إلى تعظيم الأثر العلمي لإصداراتها، وترسيخ حضور المصادر الأصيلة في الدراسات التاريخية، وتوسيع دائرة الإفادة منها، بما يعزز مكانة الدارة مؤسسةً وطنيةً مرجعيةً في خدمة تاريخ الوطن والمنطقة.