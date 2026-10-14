نالا توقّع اتفاقيتي شراكة في حائل وبريدة لتعزيز حضورها السردي

The Nala Association for Literature and Narrative Arts signed partnership and cooperation agreements with the Hail Literary Association and the Culture House in Buraidah, in a step aimed at expanding its narrative presence in various regions of the Kingdom, enhancing institutional cooperation, and developing joint literary programs that contribute to enriching the Saudi narrative scene.

The signing of the agreements took place on Monday, October 12, 2026, coinciding with events organized by the association in the two cities as part of its program to celebrate the International Day of Arabic Novel, which also included Riyadh and Abha.

Partnership with Hail Literary Association

In the city of Hail, Nala signed a partnership and cooperation agreement with the Hail Literary Association, represented by Dr. Nayef Al-Muhailb, its Chairman, while the short story writer Rashid Al-Suqri represented Nala.

The agreement aims to enhance areas of joint work, expand opportunities for organizing literary meetings, critical seminars, and cultural programs that serve writers, readers, and those interested in narrative arts.

The signing of the agreement coincided with a dialogue session organized by Nala in collaboration with the Hail Literary Association, to discuss the book "The Reception of Arab Critics of Saudi Novels," presented by its author Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Barak, and moderated by Rashid Al-Suqri. The session addressed the presence of Saudi novels in the Arab critical scene and the diversity of critical approaches that have dealt with its narrative achievements.

Cultural Cooperation with the Culture House in Buraidah

In the city of Buraidah, the association signed a partnership and cooperation agreement with the Culture House in Buraidah, represented by Dr. Mansour Al-Mahous, while the Culture House was represented by its Executive Director, Youssef Al-Ghuwainem.

The agreement aims to open broader horizons for coordination in organizing literary events and programs, exchanging experiences, and utilizing available resources to support cultural activities that meet the interests of creators and the audience in the Qassim region.

This signing coincided with a cultural evening hosted by the Culture House in Buraidah, titled "The Semiotics of the Transient and Temporary in the Daily Scene of Contemporary Storytelling," presented by Dr. Khalid Al-Sarhani and moderated by Mohammed Al-Mashouh. The evening discussed the aesthetics of daily details and their significance in shaping contemporary narrative structure.

Towards Sustainable Cultural Partnerships

The two agreements come as an extension of Nala's direction towards establishing joint cultural work and activating its presence in various regions of the Kingdom through institutional partnerships that contribute to the sustainability of literary programs, expand opportunities for participation, and enhance communication between creators, critics, and those interested in narrative arts.

They also reflect the importance of integration between literary associations and cultural institutions in embracing qualitative initiatives, providing spaces for dialogue and creativity, and exchanging experiences, which supports the diversity of local cultural movement and enhances its vitality.

The Nala Association aspires for the two partnerships to yield joint programs, events, and initiatives that open new horizons for talents and creative experiences, support the presence of novels, stories, and criticism, and contribute to building a more interactive and sustainable cultural environment, in line with the growing cultural movement in the Kingdom and enhancing the presence of literature in community life.