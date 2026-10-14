نالا توقّع اتفاقيتي شراكة في حائل وبريدة لتعزيز حضورها السردي

وقّعت جمعية آداب وفنون السرد "نالا" اتفاقيتي شراكة وتعاون مع جمعية أدبي حائل وبيت الثقافة ببريدة، في خطوة تستهدف توسيع حضورها السردي في مناطق المملكة، وتعزيز التعاون المؤسسي، وتطوير برامج أدبية مشتركة تسهم في إثراء المشهد السردي السعودي. جاء توقيع الاتفاقيتين (الإثنين) 12 أكتوبر 2026م، بالتزامن مع فعاليات نظّمتها الجمعية في المدينتين ضمن برنامجها للاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للرواية العربية، الذي شمل أيضًا الرياض وأبها.
شراكة مع أدبي حائل
وفي مدينة حائل، وقّعت "نالا" اتفاقية شراكة وتعاون مع جمعية أدبي حائل، ومثّل الأخيرة في التوقيع الدكتور نايف المهيلب، رئيس مجلس إدارتها، فيما مثّل "نالا" القاص رشيد الصقري، عضو مجلس إدارتها. وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز مجالات العمل المشترك، وتوسيع فرص تنظيم اللقاءات الأدبية والندوات النقدية والبرامج الثقافية التي تخدم الكتّاب والقراء والمهتمين بفنون السرد. وتزامن توقيع الاتفاقية مع جلسة حوارية نظّمتها "نالا" بالتعاون مع جمعية أدبي حائل، لمناقشة كتاب "تلقي النقاد العرب للرواية السعودية"، قدّمها مؤلفه الدكتور عبدالرحمن البراك، وأدارها رشيد الصقري. وتناولت الجلسة حضور الرواية السعودية في المشهد النقدي العربي، وتنوع المقاربات النقدية التي تناولت منجزها السردي.
تعاون ثقافي مع بيت الثقافة في بريدة
وفي مدينة بريدة، وقّعت الجمعية اتفاقية شراكة وتعاون مع بيت الثقافة في بريدة، مثّل "نالا" الدكتور منصور المهوس، فيما مثّل بيت الثقافة المدير التنفيذي، يوسف الغوينم. وتستهدف الاتفاقية فتح آفاق أوسع للتنسيق في إقامة الفعاليات والبرامج الأدبية، وتبادل الخبرات، وتوظيف الإمكانات المتاحة لدعم الأنشطة الثقافية التي تلبي اهتمامات المبدعين والجمهور في منطقة القصيم. هذا التوقيع، جاء بالتزامن مع أمسية ثقافية استضافها بيت الثقافة في بريدة، بعنوان "سيميائيات العابر والمؤقت في المشهد اليومي للقصة المعاصرة"، قدّمها الدكتور خالد السعراني، وأدارها محمد المشوح. وتناولت الأمسية جماليات التفاصيل اليومية ودلالاتها في تشكيل البناء القصصي المعاصر.
نحو شراكات ثقافية مستدامة
تأتي الاتفاقيتان امتدادًا لتوجه "نالا" نحو ترسيخ العمل الثقافي المشترك، وتفعيل حضورها في مختلف مناطق المملكة من خلال شراكات مؤسسية تسهم في استدامة البرامج الأدبية، وتوسيع فرص المشاركة، وتعزيز التواصل بين المبدعين والنقاد والمهتمين بفنون السرد. كما تعكسان أهمية التكامل بين الجمعيات الأدبية والمؤسسات الثقافية في احتضان المبادرات النوعية، وتوفير مساحات للحوار والإبداع وتبادل الخبرات، بما يدعم تنوع الحراك الثقافي المحلي ويعزز حيويته. وتطمح جمعية "نالا" إلى أن تثمر الشراكتان برامج وفعاليات ومبادرات مشتركة تفتح آفاقًا جديدة أمام المواهب والتجارب الإبداعية، وتدعم حضور الرواية والقصة والنقد، وتسهم في بناء بيئة ثقافية أكثر تفاعلًا واستدامة، بما يواكب الحراك الثقافي المتنامي في المملكة ويعزز حضور الأدب في الحياة المجتمعية.
The Nala Association for Literature and Narrative Arts signed partnership and cooperation agreements with the Hail Literary Association and the Culture House in Buraidah, in a step aimed at expanding its narrative presence in various regions of the Kingdom, enhancing institutional cooperation, and developing joint literary programs that contribute to enriching the Saudi narrative scene. The signing of the agreements took place on Monday, October 12, 2026, coinciding with events organized by the association in the two cities as part of its program to celebrate the International Day of Arabic Novel, which also included Riyadh and Abha.
Partnership with Hail Literary Association
In the city of Hail, Nala signed a partnership and cooperation agreement with the Hail Literary Association, represented by Dr. Nayef Al-Muhailb, its Chairman, while the short story writer Rashid Al-Suqri represented Nala. The agreement aims to enhance areas of joint work, expand opportunities for organizing literary meetings, critical seminars, and cultural programs that serve writers, readers, and those interested in narrative arts. The signing of the agreement coincided with a dialogue session organized by Nala in collaboration with the Hail Literary Association, to discuss the book "The Reception of Arab Critics of Saudi Novels," presented by its author Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Barak, and moderated by Rashid Al-Suqri. The session addressed the presence of Saudi novels in the Arab critical scene and the diversity of critical approaches that have dealt with its narrative achievements.
Cultural Cooperation with the Culture House in Buraidah
In the city of Buraidah, the association signed a partnership and cooperation agreement with the Culture House in Buraidah, represented by Dr. Mansour Al-Mahous, while the Culture House was represented by its Executive Director, Youssef Al-Ghuwainem. The agreement aims to open broader horizons for coordination in organizing literary events and programs, exchanging experiences, and utilizing available resources to support cultural activities that meet the interests of creators and the audience in the Qassim region. This signing coincided with a cultural evening hosted by the Culture House in Buraidah, titled "The Semiotics of the Transient and Temporary in the Daily Scene of Contemporary Storytelling," presented by Dr. Khalid Al-Sarhani and moderated by Mohammed Al-Mashouh. The evening discussed the aesthetics of daily details and their significance in shaping contemporary narrative structure.
Towards Sustainable Cultural Partnerships
The two agreements come as an extension of Nala's direction towards establishing joint cultural work and activating its presence in various regions of the Kingdom through institutional partnerships that contribute to the sustainability of literary programs, expand opportunities for participation, and enhance communication between creators, critics, and those interested in narrative arts. They also reflect the importance of integration between literary associations and cultural institutions in embracing qualitative initiatives, providing spaces for dialogue and creativity, and exchanging experiences, which supports the diversity of local cultural movement and enhances its vitality. The Nala Association aspires for the two partnerships to yield joint programs, events, and initiatives that open new horizons for talents and creative experiences, support the presence of novels, stories, and criticism, and contribute to building a more interactive and sustainable cultural environment, in line with the growing cultural movement in the Kingdom and enhancing the presence of literature in community life.