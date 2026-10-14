وقّعت جمعية آداب وفنون السرد "نالا" اتفاقيتي شراكة وتعاون مع جمعية أدبي حائل وبيت الثقافة ببريدة، في خطوة تستهدف توسيع حضورها السردي في مناطق المملكة، وتعزيز التعاون المؤسسي، وتطوير برامج أدبية مشتركة تسهم في إثراء المشهد السردي السعودي.
جاء توقيع الاتفاقيتين (الإثنين) 12 أكتوبر 2026م، بالتزامن مع فعاليات نظّمتها الجمعية في المدينتين ضمن برنامجها للاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للرواية العربية، الذي شمل أيضًا الرياض وأبها.

شراكة مع أدبي حائل

وفي مدينة حائل، وقّعت "نالا" اتفاقية شراكة وتعاون مع جمعية أدبي حائل، ومثّل الأخيرة في التوقيع الدكتور نايف المهيلب، رئيس مجلس إدارتها، فيما مثّل "نالا" القاص رشيد الصقري، عضو مجلس إدارتها.
وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز مجالات العمل المشترك، وتوسيع فرص تنظيم اللقاءات الأدبية والندوات النقدية والبرامج الثقافية التي تخدم الكتّاب والقراء والمهتمين بفنون السرد.
وتزامن توقيع الاتفاقية مع جلسة حوارية نظّمتها "نالا" بالتعاون مع جمعية أدبي حائل، لمناقشة كتاب "تلقي النقاد العرب للرواية السعودية"، قدّمها مؤلفه الدكتور عبدالرحمن البراك، وأدارها رشيد الصقري. وتناولت الجلسة حضور الرواية السعودية في المشهد النقدي العربي، وتنوع المقاربات النقدية التي تناولت منجزها السردي.
نالا توقّع اتفاقيتي شراكة في حائل وبريدة لتعزيز حضورها السردي

تعاون ثقافي مع بيت الثقافة في بريدة

وفي مدينة بريدة، وقّعت الجمعية اتفاقية شراكة وتعاون مع بيت الثقافة في بريدة، مثّل "نالا" الدكتور منصور المهوس، فيما مثّل بيت الثقافة المدير التنفيذي، يوسف الغوينم.
وتستهدف الاتفاقية فتح آفاق أوسع للتنسيق في إقامة الفعاليات والبرامج الأدبية، وتبادل الخبرات، وتوظيف الإمكانات المتاحة لدعم الأنشطة الثقافية التي تلبي اهتمامات المبدعين والجمهور في منطقة القصيم.
هذا التوقيع، جاء بالتزامن مع أمسية ثقافية استضافها بيت الثقافة في بريدة، بعنوان "سيميائيات العابر والمؤقت في المشهد اليومي للقصة المعاصرة"، قدّمها الدكتور خالد السعراني، وأدارها محمد المشوح. وتناولت الأمسية جماليات التفاصيل اليومية ودلالاتها في تشكيل البناء القصصي المعاصر.

نحو شراكات ثقافية مستدامة

تأتي الاتفاقيتان امتدادًا لتوجه "نالا" نحو ترسيخ العمل الثقافي المشترك، وتفعيل حضورها في مختلف مناطق المملكة من خلال شراكات مؤسسية تسهم في استدامة البرامج الأدبية، وتوسيع فرص المشاركة، وتعزيز التواصل بين المبدعين والنقاد والمهتمين بفنون السرد.
كما تعكسان أهمية التكامل بين الجمعيات الأدبية والمؤسسات الثقافية في احتضان المبادرات النوعية، وتوفير مساحات للحوار والإبداع وتبادل الخبرات، بما يدعم تنوع الحراك الثقافي المحلي ويعزز حيويته.
وتطمح جمعية "نالا" إلى أن تثمر الشراكتان برامج وفعاليات ومبادرات مشتركة تفتح آفاقًا جديدة أمام المواهب والتجارب الإبداعية، وتدعم حضور الرواية والقصة والنقد، وتسهم في بناء بيئة ثقافية أكثر تفاعلًا واستدامة، بما يواكب الحراك الثقافي المتنامي في المملكة ويعزز حضور الأدب في الحياة المجتمعية.