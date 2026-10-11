تتربعُ مكتبة الأمير بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز ربوةً ذات قرار مكين من مدينة أصيلة المغربية؛ لتؤكد عمق الأواصر التاريخية والثقافية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المغربية، ولا زالت وستظل المكتبة منذ افتتحها الملك محمد السادس عام 2006 رافداً من روافد التواصل المعرفي والحضاري بين المشرق والمغرب؛ كما أنها منطلق حوار حضارات بين العرب والغرب، وقنطرة للتفاعل والتبادل الأدبي والفني بين الشعوب والثقافات.

مكتبة بندر بن سلطان.. قنطرة ثقافية بين العرب والغرب

وبدأت فكرة إنشاء مكتبة متعددة الوسائط (ميدياتيك) في أصيلة صيف عام 1997، إبان حضور الأمير بندر بن سلطان إحدى فعاليات موسم أصيلة الثقافي الدولي، ويؤكد الأمين العام السابق لمؤسسة منتدى أصيلة محمد بن عيسى أن الأمير بندر طلب منه آنذاك أن يفكر معه في مشروع ينسجم مع مسار أصيلة الثقافي والإبداعي، ويكون مكملاً للرؤى التي تبنتها منذ بداية عام 1978، ويضيف الراحل بن عيسى: «قبيل مغادرة الأمير بندر، تحدث معي هاتفياً مودعاً، وتم تجاذب أطراف الحديث عن المشروع الذي بادر به، فكانت ولادة فكرة إقامة مكتبة أصيلة، التي قرر الملك الراحل الحسن الثاني أن تحمل اسم مؤسسها «مكتبة الأمير بندر بن سلطان».

مكتبة بندر بن سلطان.. قنطرة ثقافية بين العرب والغرب

يذكر أن المكتبة بنيت وفق مخطط المهندس المعماري المغربي رشيد الأندلسي، إثر دراسة ضافية وبحوث هندسية استغرقت عاماً كاملاً، زار خلالها الأندلسي مكتبات عدة في بريطانيا وألمانيا وفرنسا، للتوصل إلى المواصفات التي ارتآها الأمير بندر، لتكون المكتبة مشروعاً متكاملاً مستوفياً لأحدث التكنولوجيات وعلوم المكتبة، ومستجيباً لمتطلبات البحث العلمي، ومنسجماً مع أحدث تقنيات التواصل عالمياً.

مكتبة بندر بن سلطان.. قنطرة ثقافية بين العرب والغرب

وتوفر المكتبة سُبل تواصل الباحثين مع كبريات المكتبات العالمية، عبر الأقمار الصناعية، كما تضم قاعة للمؤتمرات (650 مقعداً)، مجهزة بأحدث آليات العروض والترجمة الفورية، من وإلى أربع لغات، إضافة إلى ثلاث قاعات للندوات، سُمِّيت بأسماء ألوان محتوياتها: (الزرقاء، والحمراء، والخضراء)، ومطعم يسع 100 مقعد، كما تشمل المكتبة قاعة خاصة بالأطفال، وأخرى خاصة بمطالعة الصحف والمجلات، وقاعة خاصة بالمخطوطات، ومقهى إنترنت مزود بـ60 جهاز كمبيوتر.