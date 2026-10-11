مكتبة بندر بن سلطان.. قنطرة ثقافية بين العرب والغرب

The library of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz is situated on a prominent hill in the Moroccan city of Asilah; it emphasizes the deep historical and cultural ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Morocco. Since its inauguration by King Mohammed VI in 2006, the library has remained and will continue to be a source of knowledge and cultural communication between the East and the West; it also serves as a platform for dialogue between Arab and Western civilizations, and a bridge for literary and artistic interaction and exchange among peoples and cultures.

The idea of establishing a multimedia library (Mediatheque) in Asilah began in the summer of 1997, during Prince Bandar bin Sultan's attendance at one of the events of the International Asilah Cultural Season. The former Secretary-General of the Asilah Forum Foundation, Mohammed bin Issa, confirms that Prince Bandar asked him at that time to think together about a project that aligns with Asilah's cultural and creative path, complementing the visions adopted since the beginning of 1978. The late bin Issa adds: "Just before Prince Bandar left, he spoke to me on the phone to say goodbye, and we discussed the project he initiated, leading to the birth of the idea of establishing the Asilah Library, which the late King Hassan II decided would bear the name of its founder: 'The Library of Prince Bandar bin Sultan.'

It is noteworthy that the library was built according to the design of Moroccan architect Rashid Al-Andalusi, following an extensive study and engineering research that lasted a full year, during which Al-Andalusi visited several libraries in Britain, Germany, and France to arrive at the specifications envisioned by Prince Bandar, making the library a comprehensive project that meets the latest technologies and library sciences, responding to the requirements of scientific research, and in line with the latest global communication technologies.

The library provides researchers with means to connect with major global libraries via satellite, and it features a conference hall (with 650 seats) equipped with the latest presentation and simultaneous translation technologies, from and into four languages. Additionally, there are three seminar rooms named after the colors of their contents: (Blue, Red, and Green), a restaurant that accommodates 100 seats, as well as a special children's room, a room for reading newspapers and magazines, a room dedicated to manuscripts, and an internet café equipped with 60 computers.