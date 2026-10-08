لا خلاف على أن أمضى الأفكار وأبقاها هي تلك التي تسهم في صناعة حراك ثقافي، وتقدح زند الأذهان لتنفتح أبواب جدل (غير بيزنطي) بين النخب في التفاتة للمراحل التاريخية، وتفتح عيون النقد على ما جرى من قضايا وحالات وتحوّلات، وطرح التساؤلات الكبرى حولها كي يظل الوعي متيقظاً.


ولعلّ من أبرز الكتب الصادرة حديثاً «الغريب: دراسة في الجهيمانية المهدوية» للدكتورة لطيفة الشعلان؛ المؤهلة علمياً وفنياً وثقافياً لدراسة الخطابات من زاوية التحليل النفسي في محاولة الوصول إلى كنه الظواهر الاجتماعية والأيديولوجية، وسبر أغوار (البروليتاريا الثائرة) وسبب ميلها إلى العنف؛ لتمرير قناعات تمخضت عن منامات، واعتمدت أحاديث الفتن والملاحم برغم ما فيها من علل عند المحدثين.


وأكدت استاذة علم النفس بهذا الإصدار، أن النقاد والإعلاميين لم يزهدوا في الكتابات الجيدة الجادة، بدليل كمّ الكتابات التي لا تزال تتوارد حول كتّابها؛ متناولةً ومناقشة ما ورد في الكتاب الأحدث لها؛ فالزميل عمر البدوي استعرض الكتاب في الزميلة الشرق الأوسط، والناقد الدكتور صالح زياد لفتنا في مقالته بالزميلة اليمامة (تحوّل المعنى إلى سجن)؛ إلى ما يمكن أن يفعل المؤدلج في ظرفه التاريخي والاجتماعي؛ وما يبنيه من عوالم خاصة في فضاء عام، وربما يصعب تصورها باعتبار أن الشخصية مفروض عليها أكثر مما نعتقد أنه خيارات.


كما كتب عبدالله ثابت تدوينة عن الكتاب، عن مواجهة السؤال والجرأة في استنطاقه بما تم إنجازه من تحوّلات إثر تحجيم التسلّط باسم الدين، وتناول كتاب الشعلان عن جهيمان؛ كلا من الكُتّاب داوود الشريان، ومنصور النقيدان.


وبسؤال «عكاظ» للكاتبة عن شخصية جهيمان، وهل هي شريرة أم ضحية؟ أجابت (الموضوع أعقد من ضحية وشريرة بكثير).