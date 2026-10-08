توجّت الأكاديمية السويدية الكاتبة والشاعرة الكندية آن كارسون بجائزة نوبل للآداب لعام 2026؛ تقديراً لتجربتها الأدبية المبتكرة التي مزجت بين الحداثة الشعرية والحوار المتواصل مع التراث الكلاسيكي القديم.

وخلال حفل الإعلان، أشارت لجنة نوبل إلى أن نتاج كارسون الممتد لعقود كشاعرة ومترجمة وأستاذة للغات القديمة، يقوم على تقاطع إبداعي يجمع بين شغفها باللغة ودلالاتها التاريخية وبين بحثها عن معانٍ إنسانية جديدة تعبّر عن روح الأدب المعاصر. واعتبرت اللجنة أن قدرتها على إعادة قراءة النصوص اليونانية القديمة بمنظور حديث أسهمت في صياغة نمط أدبي فريد أثْرى حركة الشعر العالمية.

وتُعد كارسون واحدة من أبرز القامات الأدبية في المشهد الثقافي العالمي، إذ جاءت الجائزة تتويجاً لمسيرة طويلة قدّمت خلالها أعمالاً شعرية ونقدية حظيت بإشادات واسعة، وتركَت أثراً عميقاً في مجالات الترجمة والكتابة الحديثة. وركّزت قراءات النقاد على مساهماتها في إعادة تقديم الميثولوجيا القديمة بلغة حداثية مكثفة، وعلى قدرتها في مزج الفلسفة بالتاريخ والتجريب السردي داخل النص الشعري الإنجليزي المعاصر.

ولاقى الإعلان ترحيباً كبيراً في الأوساط الثقافية والأكاديمية، حيث رأى عدد من النقاد أن هذا التكريم ينصف تجربة الأديبة الكندية التي ظلّت لسنوات مرشحة بارزة، ويعزز حضور الأدب القائم على البحث والتجريب اللغوي في المشهد العالمي.