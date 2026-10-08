توجّت الأكاديمية السويدية الكاتبة والشاعرة الكندية آن كارسون بجائزة نوبل للآداب لعام 2026؛ تقديراً لتجربتها الأدبية المبتكرة التي مزجت بين الحداثة الشعرية والحوار المتواصل مع التراث الكلاسيكي القديم.
وخلال حفل الإعلان، أشارت لجنة نوبل إلى أن نتاج كارسون الممتد لعقود كشاعرة ومترجمة وأستاذة للغات القديمة، يقوم على تقاطع إبداعي يجمع بين شغفها باللغة ودلالاتها التاريخية وبين بحثها عن معانٍ إنسانية جديدة تعبّر عن روح الأدب المعاصر. واعتبرت اللجنة أن قدرتها على إعادة قراءة النصوص اليونانية القديمة بمنظور حديث أسهمت في صياغة نمط أدبي فريد أثْرى حركة الشعر العالمية.
وتُعد كارسون واحدة من أبرز القامات الأدبية في المشهد الثقافي العالمي، إذ جاءت الجائزة تتويجاً لمسيرة طويلة قدّمت خلالها أعمالاً شعرية ونقدية حظيت بإشادات واسعة، وتركَت أثراً عميقاً في مجالات الترجمة والكتابة الحديثة. وركّزت قراءات النقاد على مساهماتها في إعادة تقديم الميثولوجيا القديمة بلغة حداثية مكثفة، وعلى قدرتها في مزج الفلسفة بالتاريخ والتجريب السردي داخل النص الشعري الإنجليزي المعاصر.
ولاقى الإعلان ترحيباً كبيراً في الأوساط الثقافية والأكاديمية، حيث رأى عدد من النقاد أن هذا التكريم ينصف تجربة الأديبة الكندية التي ظلّت لسنوات مرشحة بارزة، ويعزز حضور الأدب القائم على البحث والتجريب اللغوي في المشهد العالمي.
The Swedish Academy awarded the Canadian writer and poet Anne Carson the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2026; in recognition of her innovative literary experience that blends poetic modernity with a continuous dialogue with ancient classical heritage.
During the announcement ceremony, the Nobel Committee noted that Carson's extensive body of work as a poet, translator, and professor of ancient languages, is based on a creative intersection that combines her passion for language and its historical connotations with her search for new human meanings that express the spirit of contemporary literature. The committee considered that her ability to reinterpret ancient Greek texts from a modern perspective has contributed to the formulation of a unique literary style that has enriched the global poetry movement.
Carson is regarded as one of the most prominent literary figures in the global cultural scene, as the award crowns a long career during which she has produced poetic and critical works that have received widespread acclaim and left a deep impact in the fields of translation and modern writing. Critics have focused on her contributions to re-presenting ancient mythology in an intensified modern language, and on her ability to blend philosophy with history and narrative experimentation within contemporary English poetry.
The announcement was met with great enthusiasm in cultural and academic circles, as several critics viewed this honor as a fair recognition of the Canadian writer's experience, which has long seen her as a prominent candidate, and it enhances the presence of literature based on research and linguistic experimentation in the global scene.