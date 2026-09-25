Colleague Ali Fayeh Al-Almaei recently published his latest book "The Temptation of Reading: Pains and Pleasures." In the introduction of the book, he attributed the story of the publication to a question about why one person's passion for reading stands out among their family or colleagues. He attempted to understand the reason behind a person's attraction to a book they read, while neglecting all their concerns and worries. He believes that immersing oneself in a book is an intersection with the reader's life and a reformation of it anew, making reading a temptation that transforms from mere words into an experience lived, and a positive contagion that spreads.

In his book, the colleague reviewed lives intertwined with reading and delved into the archives of writers and literati, starting with (Alberto Manguel), passing through Dr. Mohammed Al-Zulfa, Zaki Mubarak, Naguib Mahfouz, Mohammed Rajab Al-Bayoumi, Maan Ziyada, Ibrahim Al-Mazini, and dozens of other Saudi, Arab, and Western intellectuals.

He emphasized, in the conclusion of the book, the role of educational, cultural, and advocacy institutions in enhancing the relationship with reading, and questioned: Can society awaken the spark of temptation or extinguish it?

The book, published by "Adab," consists of 146 pages, in a medium format, and was dedicated by Fayeh to his friend, the poet and journalist Abdulaziz Al-Nasafi.