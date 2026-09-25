أصدر الزميل علي فايع الألمعي منذ أيام كتابه الأحدث «فتنة القراءة أوجاع ومسرات». وأرجع، في مدخل الكتاب، حكاية الإصدار إلى سؤال عن شغف شخص ما بالقراءة دون سواه من أسرته أو زملائه، وحاول التعرّف على السبب وراء انجذاب شخص إلى كتاب يقرؤه، وإغفال كل مشاغله وهمومه. ويرى أن الانغماس في كتاب هو تقاطع مع حياة القارئ وإعادة لتشكيلها من جديد، فتغدو القراءة فتنةً تنتقل من مجرد ملفوظ إلى تجربة تُعاش، وعدوى إيجابية تتنقّل.

وفي كتابه، استعرض الزميل حيوات مع القراءة، ونبش أرشيف كُتّاب وأدباء، بدءاً من (ألبرتو مانغويل)، مروراً بالدكتور محمد آل زلفة، وزكي مبارك، ونجيب محفوظ، ومحمد رجب البيومي، ومعن زيادة، وإبراهيم المازني، وعشرات غيرهم من المثقفين السعوديين والعرب والغربيين.

وأكد، في مخرج الكتاب، دور المؤسسات التربوية والثقافية والدعوية في تعزيز العلاقة بالقراءة، وتساءل: هل يمكن للمجتمع إيقاظ جذوة الفتنة أم إخمادها؟

الكتاب الصادر عن «أدب» جاء في 146 صفحة، من القطع المتوسط، وأهداه فايع إلى الصديق الشاعر الصحفي عبدالعزيز النصافي.