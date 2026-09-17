The Al-Irada Association for the Gifted with Disabilities announced the launch of a new national program aimed at empowering individuals with disabilities and supporting their long-term stability. This was announced during a press conference held by the association at the conference hall of the Al-Ahli Club in Jeddah, in the presence of media representatives, supporting entities, and sponsors interested in the non-profit sector.



The program aims to build pathways that ensure sustainability, improve the quality of life for beneficiaries, and enhance their integration into society in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. During the conference, the association revealed the visual identity of the program, which reflects the unification of efforts among various sectors to achieve stability for the beneficiaries.



The association presented the practical pathways relied upon by the program for empowerment and integration, providing a detailed presentation that includes the number of targeted individuals, the nature of the services provided, and the annual amounts allocated to ensure financial stability and the continuity of the fund's work. The association also intends to launch subsidiary initiatives to encourage individuals, companies, and donors to contribute to the support.



Dr. Mohammed Badghish, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Irada Association, emphasized in his speech that the association seeks to transform energies from being consumptive to productive and to reduce unemployment by training individuals with disabilities and qualifying them psychologically and technically to enter the labor market with high efficiency.



Dr. Badghish called on individuals and companies to support the non-profit sector and to actively participate in building an inclusive community and a better future for individuals with disabilities, expressing his gratitude to all supporters and contributors who believed in the association's message and were partners in achieving this success.