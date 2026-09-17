​أعلنت جمعية الإرادة للموهوبين من ذوي الإعاقة إطلاق برنامج وطني جديد يهدف إلى تمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة ودعم استقرارهم على المدى الطويل. جاء ذلك خلال مؤتمر صحفي أقامته الجمعية في قاعة المؤتمرات بالنادي الأهلي بجدة، بحضور ممثلي الإعلام والجهات الداعمة والرعاة المهتمين بالقطاع غير الربحي.


​ويهدف البرنامج إلى بناء مسارات عمل تضمن الاستدامة وتحسن جودة حياة المستفيدين وتعزز فرص اندماجهم في المجتمع بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. وكشفت الجمعية خلال المؤتمر الهوية البصرية للبرنامج التي تعبر عن توحيد الجهود بين مختلف القطاعات لتحقيق الاستقرار للمستفيدين.


​واستعرضت الجمعية المسارات العملية التي يعتمد عليها البرنامج للتمكين والاندماج، إذ قدمت عرضاً تفصيلياً يتضمن أعداد المستهدفين وطبيعة الخدمات المقدمة والمبالغ المخصصة سنوياً لضمان الاستقرار المالي واستمرارية عمل الصندوق، كما تعتزم الجمعية إطلاق مبادرات فرعية لتحفيز الأفراد والشركات والجهات المانحة على المساهمة في الدعم.


​وأكد رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية الإرادة الدكتور محمد بادغيش، في كلمته، أن الجمعية تسعى إلى تحويل الطاقات من مستهلكة إلى منتجة، والحد من البطالة عبر تدريب الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وتأهيلهم نفسياً وفنياً لدخول سوق العمل بكفاءة عالية.


​ودعا الدكتور بادغيش الأفراد والشركات إلى دعم القطاع غير الربحي والمشاركة الفاعلة لبناء مجتمع شامل ومستقبل أفضل لذوي الإعاقة، مقدماً شكره لجميع الداعمين والمساهمين الذين آمنوا برسالة الجمعية وكانوا شركاء في تحقيق هذا النجاح.