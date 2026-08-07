The absent one is not, in reality, someone who has left, but rather someone who remains present in a silence that can only be deciphered by the anxious. In the novel "Aunt of the Mashriq Family," Umaima Al-Khamees ventures to where narratives do not go; to a void that has formed, and to an absence that has become more eloquent than presence. She does not write about a woman, but about a spirit that roams the corridors of collective memory, reclaiming what has been lost, and furnishing forgetfulness with a name that has not been written on the walls of history, but on the walls of dreams.

“There is no original true story in this world ever” – a sentence that resonates like a bell in the text's space, announcing from the outset that truth is not a fact waiting to be discovered, but a structure waiting to be built. The aunt, here, is not a character to be narrated, but an idea to be constructed; she is not a body to be seen, but a mirror reflecting the desires of those who look. The deeper paradox is that to write about a woman is to write about ourselves, and to search for the absent one is to find only reflections of our fragmented souls.

The novel spans from 1918 to 2018, between Riyadh and New York, yet time there does not flow, but rather shatters, and space does not expand, but intensifies. Al-Khamees's desert is not a desert of maps, but a desert of memory, where names scatter, and breaths rise from beneath the sands, and meanings form from the dust of forgetfulness. In that desert, the aunt moves on the edges of dreams; the closer you get to her, the further she retreats, and the tighter you grip the thread of her story, the more it slips away like water.

Al-Jazi, that sick aunt, faces two choices; either the grave, or smuggling to Bahrain at the hands of an American nurse. In this harsh scene, the fragility of femininity is embodied; she is buried alive, or smuggled like merchandise. Here, Al-Khamees reaches the peak of fate's irony, making the woman an object of transaction rather than an agent of choice. As if femininity, in that culture, is only seen at the moment of its departure, and only heard when it leaves the scene. It is the game of mirrors that Al-Khamees invents; whenever you try to see the aunt, you see your own reflection. Whenever you search for her, you find yourself lost in the maze of your questions.

There is a captivating scene in the novel when the "recording machine, untouched by time, looks like an elegant handbag." It conveys to us "a slow, gluey voice, usually wrapped in cassette tapes, as if it is speaking through a horn." But that horn was able to convey "voices speaking to their children traveling to America." Here, the entire philosophy of the novel condenses; the recording machine is the perfect metaphor for the novel itself; an old device, resembling a handbag, that transmits voices from the past. But the voice, when it reaches us, is distorted, impure, as if it is speaking through a horn. And thus is memory; it is not a replica of the past, but a beautiful distortion, a re-creation, a story subject to the consciousness of the narrator, and shaped according to the cognitive load of the receiver.

And those voices that reach us - the voice of a man and two women, belonging to the same family - are exactly what the novel seeks; the voices of the absent ones, those that have not been officially recorded, yet continued to whisper in the neglected cassette tapes, waiting for someone to listen to them. Here, Al-Khamees refers us to a profound philosophical question: Can technology save the absent? Or does it ultimately affirm their absence, because it refers us to what we have lost, and reminds us that the recorded voice is nothing but a ghost of the original voice?

The novel absorbs a contemplative tendency that brings us back to the eternal question of existence: Why do we flee? Aren't we all, in what we do, fugitives? We transport memory between our times, we smuggle dreams between our awakenings, and we trade hopes like merchandise. But Al-Khamees encapsulates the issue in the more beautiful metaphor; smuggling as estrangement; for the woman here was not transported, but uprooted, and memory was not summoned, but displaced. The aunt who was transported to Bahrain in exchange for the nurse's conversion to Islam is nothing but a symbol for every woman whose culture has turned her into merchandise.

In this, Al-Khamees differs from the desert novels that preceded her, from "Cities of Salt" where the desert was a stage for conflict and transformation, to "The Time of the White Horses" where the land becomes an open wound, to "The Diaspora" where the sands become mirrors of alienation. For Al-Khamees does not view the desert as a space for conflict, but as a space for expressive absence. Her desert is not empty, but crowded with the absent. It is not silent, but whispers names that cannot be spoken. In this, she differs from previous attempts to dismantle the illusion of "borders," where borders were imaginary lines that separate what we are from what we fear to become. Al-Khamees does not write about the desert, but writes the desert itself, with all that it carries of packed emptiness, of speaking silence.

And the language, that language enchanted by its own rhythms, represents an extension of the vision. Al-Khamees's sentences do not walk, but dance; they twist like dunes, sometimes opening to a vastness that takes your breath away, and sometimes contracting upon themselves as if preparing to leap. They do not explain, but hint; they do not inform, but foretell. As if truth, in her world, is not spoken, but revealed, and meaning is not understood, but felt slowly, like the heat of sand at noon. She writes as a contemplative writes, not to teach us something, but to awaken something within us. Awaken within us that old question: Why do we flee? Aren't we all fugitives in the end? Aren't we all transporting things from one place to another, from one time to another, from one consciousness to another? Isn't our entire life a continuous smuggling of memories, dreams, pains, and hopes?

However, the observer, while diving into this sandy sea, cannot help but notice some of the issues that surface. For Al-Khamees, in her philosophical passion, reproduces the metaphors of absence to the point of saturation, as if she does not trust the reader's ability to keep up. That repetition, no matter what its intention, robs surprise of its luster, and turns depth into habit. The voice of the aunt remains absent from the space of the novel, as if the true protagonist is absence itself, not the one who is absent. We hear about her, see her through others, touch her shadow, yet she remains silent. Perhaps that is the intent, but it leaves a feeling of alienation from the center, as if we are reading about light through its shadow, not through its eye. And the absence of others from the fabric of the novel, except for those recorded voices, may be a missed opportunity to enrich the philosophical vision, as the aunt's encounters with others could reveal new dimensions of the act of estrangement, its relationship with society, power, and collective desires.

Yet, those gaps remain part of the beauty of the text; in every desert, there is a mirage, and in every mirror, there is a murmur. Perfection, if it existed, would spoil the wonder of deficiency. In every work of art, as in every desert, there is beauty that enchants, and harshness that wounds, and sands that cover, and mirages that deceive. And this contradiction is precisely what makes it worthy of the journey.

As for the reader, when they turn the last page, they too become an aunt lost in their internal desert. The question that hangs like a passing cloud: When we search for the absent ones, do we find them, or do we find ourselves? The answer is not in the text, but in that mirror we have become, in that moment when we discover that the journey to find the other was nothing but a search for our lost shadow. Al-Khamees does not give us a woman, but gives us a mirror that looks back at us, prompting us to wonder: Who is the aunt really? Is she the one who left, or are we the ones approaching departure?

Contemplators say: “You are not what you see, but what you do not see.” And Al-Khamees, in her novel, gives us a chance to see what is unseen, and to hear what is unsaid, taking us to the desert of memory where absence is presence, silence is speech, and the female is not a body, but an idea that is only complete when lost. In that journey, we discover that the aunt is not a woman from the past, but every woman whose story has not been told, every voice that has not been recorded, and every mirror waiting for an eye that does not fear to see.

And this, in the end, is the secret of great literature; to make you more astonished than you were, more thirsty for a desert you have not yet seen, and more certain that despite all you have read, you are still at the beginning. To emerge from it holding in your hand a handful of sand, not knowing whether it will turn into a pearl under the moonlight, or slip through your fingers as if it never was.