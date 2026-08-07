ليس الغائبُ في حقيقته مَنْ رحل، بل مَنْ ظلَّ حاضِراً في صمتٍ لا يُفكّ شيفرته إلّا القلِقون. في رواية «عمة آل مشرق»، تمضي أميمة الخميس إلى حيث لا تمضي الروايات؛ إلى فراغٍ تشكّل، وإلى غيابٍ صار أبلغَ من الحضور. لا تكتب عن امرأة، بل عن روحٍ تجوب دهاليز الذاكرة الجماعية، تستعيد ما ضاع، وتؤثّث النسيان باسمٍ لم يُكتب على جدران التاريخ، بل على جدران الحلم.

«لا توجد في هذا العالم حكاية أصلية حقيقية أبداً» – جملةٌ تتردّد كالناقوس في فضاء النص، فتُعلن منذ البداية أنَّ الحقيقة ليست واقعةً تنتظرُ الاكتشاف، بل بناءً ينتظرُ التشييد. والعمة، هنا، ليست شخصيةً تُروى، بل فكرةً تُبنى؛ ليست جسداً يُرى، بل مرآة تعكس رغبةَ مَن ينظر. والمفارقة الأعمق؛ أن نكتب عن امرأة فنكتب عن أنفسنا، وأن نبحث عن غائبة فلا نجد سوى انعكاسات أرواحنا المتشظّية.

تمتدُّ الرواية بين 1918 و2018، بين الرياض ونيويورك، غير أنَّ الزمانَ هناك لا يتدفَّق، بل يتشظّى، والمكانَ لا يتّسع، بل يتكاثف. صحراء الخميس ليست صحراءَ الخرائط، بل صحراءَ الذاكرة، حيث تتناثر الأسماء، وتتعالى الأنفاس من تحت الرمال، وتتشكّل المعاني من غبار النسيان. وفي تلك الصحراء، تتحرّك العمة على أهداب الحلم؛ كلّما اقتربتَ منها ابتعدت، وكلّما أحكمتَ قبضتكَ على خيط حكايتها انفلتَ كالماء.

الجازي، تلك العمة المريضة، تواجه خيارين؛ إمّا القبر، وإمّا التهريب إلى البحرين على يد ممرّض أمريكي. وفي المشهد القاسي تتجسّد هشاشة الأنثى؛ تُدفن وهي حيّة، أو تُهرَّب كبضاعة. هنا تبلغ الخميس ذروةَ سخريةِ القدر، حين تجعل من المرأة موضوعاً للصفقة لا فاعلاً للخيار. وكأنّ الأنوثة، في تلك الثقافة، لا تُرى إلّا لحظةَ رحيلها، ولا تُسمع إلّا حين تُغادر المشهد. إنها لعبة المرايا التي تبتكرها الخميس؛ كلما حاولت رؤية العمة، رأيت انعكاسك أنت. كلما بحثت عنها، وجدت نفسك تائهاً في متاهة أسئلتك.

ثمة مشهدٌ آسر في الرواية، حين تظهر «آلة التسجيل، لم يطلها الزمن، تبدو كحقيبة نسائية أنيقة». تنقل إلينا «صوتاً بطيئاً صمغياً، يلتف به أشرطة الكاسيت عادة، كأنه يتكلم في بوق». لكن ذلك البوق استطاع أن ينقل «أصواتاً تتحدث لأبنائها المسافرين إلى أمريكا». هنا تتكثف فلسفة الرواية كلها؛ الآلة التسجيلية هي الاستعارة المثلى للرواية نفسها؛ جهازٌ قديم، يشبه حقيبة نسائية، ينقل أصواتاً من الماضي. لكن الصوت، حين يصل إلينا، يكون مشوّهاً، غير نقي، كأنه يتكلم في بوق. وهكذا هي الذاكرة؛ ليست نسخة طبق الأصل عن الماضي، بل هي تشويهٌ جميل، إعادة إبداع، حكايةٌ تخضع لوعي السارد، وتتشكّل بحسب حمولة المتلقي المعرفية.

وتلك الأصوات التي تصلنا -صوت رجل وسيدتين، ينتمون إلى عائلة واحدة- هي بالضبط ما تبحث عنه الرواية؛ أصوات الغائبات، تلك التي لم تُسجّل رسمياً، لكنها ظلّت تهمس في شرائط الكاسيت المهملة، تنتظر من يستمع إليها. الخميس هنا تُحيلنا إلى سؤال فلسفي عميق: هل يمكن للتقنية أن تنقذ الغائب؟ أم أنها، في النهاية، تؤكد غيابه، لأنها تحيلنا إلى ما فقدناه، وتذكّرنا بأن الصوت المسجل ليس إلا شبحاً للصوت الأصلي؟

تتشرّب الروايةُ نزعةً تأمّليةً تُعيدنا إلى سؤال الوجود الأزلي: لمَ نهرب؟ أليس كلُّنا، في ما نفعله، مهربين؟ ننقل الذاكرة بين أزمنتنا، ونهرّب الأحلام بين يقظاتنا، ونتاجر بالآمال كالبضاعة. لكن الخميس تختزل المسألة في الاستعارة الأجمل؛ التهريب بوصفه تغريباً؛ فالمرأة هنا لم تُنقل، بل نُزِعت من جذورها، والذاكرة لم تُستدعَ، بل استُبعدت. والعمة التي نُقلت إلى البحرين لقاءَ اعتناق الممرّضِ الإسلامَ، ليست سوى رمزٍ لكلّ أنثى حوّلتها ثقافتها إلى بضاعة.

وفي هذا، تختلف الخميس عن روايات الصحراء التي سبقتها، من «مدن الملح» حيث كانت الصحراء مسرحاً للصراع والتحوّل، إلى «زمن الخيول البيضاء» حيث تتحوّل الأرض إلى جرحٍ مفتوح، إلى «الشتات» حيث تصير الرمال مرايا للاغتراب. فالخميس لا تنظر إلى الصحراء كفضاء للصراع، بل كفضاء للغياب المعبّر. صحراؤها ليست خالية، بل مكتظة بالغائبين. ليست صامتة، بل تهمس بأسماء لا تنطق. وفي هذا، تختلف عن محاولات تفكيك وهم «الحدود» التي سبقتها، حيث كانت الحدود خطوطاً وهمية نفصل بها بين ما نحن عليه وما نخشى أن نكونه. الخميس لا تكتب عن الصحراء، بل تكتب الصحراء نفسها، بكل ما تحمله من فراغ معبأ، من صمت ناطق.

واللغةُ، تلك اللغةُ المفتونة بانثيالاتها، تُمثّل امتداداً للرؤية. جملُ الخميس لا تمشي، بل تتراقص؛ تتلوّى كالكثبان، تارةً تنفتح على اتّساع يخطف الأنفاس، وتارةً تنكمش على نفسها كأنّها تستعدّ للقفز. لا تشرح، بل تومئ، لا تخبر، بل تنبئ. وكأنّ الحقيقة، في عالمها، لا تُقال، بل تُكشَف، والمعنى لا يُفهم، بل يُحَسّ ببطء، كما تُحَسّ حرارة الرمل في الظهيرة. إنها تكتب كما يكتب المتأمل، لا لتعلمنا شيئاً، بل لتوقظ فينا شيئاً. توقظ فينا ذلك السؤال القديم: لماذا نهرب؟ أليس كل منا مهرباً في نهاية المطاف؟ ألسنا جميعاً ننقل أشياء من مكانٍ إلى آخر، من وقتٍ إلى آخر، من وعيٍ إلى آخر؟ أليست حياتنا كلها عملية تهريب مستمرة للذكريات، للأحلام، للآلام، للآمال؟

لكنّ المتمعّن، وهو يغوص في هذا البحر الرملي، لا يسعه أن يتجاوز بعضَ المآخذ التي تطفو على السطح. فالخميس، في ولعها الفلسفي، تعيد إنتاجَ استعارات الغياب إلى حدّ الإشباع، وكأنها لا تثقُ بقدرة القارئ على اللحاق. وذلك التكرار، مهما تكن نيّتُه، يُفقِد المفاجأةَ رونقَها، ويُحَوِّل العمق إلى عادة. كما يظلّ صوتُ العمة غائباً عن فضاء الرواية، وكأنّ البطلة الحقيقية هي الغيابُ نفسُه، لا من يغيب. نحن نسمع عنها، نراها عبر الآخرين، نلمس ظلها، لكنها هي تبقى صامتة. وربّما كان ذلك هو القصد، لكنّه يترك في النفس شعوراً بالاغتراب عن المركز، وكأننا نقرأ عن الضوء من خلال ظلّه، لا من خلال عينه. وغياب الآخرين عن نسيج الرواية، باستثناء تلك الأصوات المسجلة، قد يكون فرصة ضائعة لإغناء الرؤية الفلسفية، إذ كان يمكن للقاءات العمة بالآخرين أن تكشف عن أبعادٍ جديدة لفعل التغريب، عن علاقته بالمجتمع، بالسلطة، بالرغبات الجمعية.

ومع ذلك، تبقى تلك الفجوات جزءاً من جمال النصّ؛ ففي كلّ صحراء ثمّة سراب، وفي كل مرآة ثمّة شَوْشَة. والكمال، لو وُجِد، لأفسدَ دهشةَ النقص. ففي كل عمل فني، كما في كل صحراء، ثمّة جمال يفتن، وقسوة تجرح، ورمال تغطي، وسراب يخدع. وهذا التناقض هو بالضبط ما يجعله جديراً بالرحلة.

أمّا القارئ، حين يطوي الصفحة الأخيرة، فيصير هو الآخر عمةً تائهة في صحرائه الداخلية. السؤال الذي يعلّق كغيمةٍ عابرة: حين نبحث عن الغائبات، هل نجدهنّ، أم نجد أنفسنا؟ الجوابُ ليس في النصّ، بل في تلك المرآة التي صرناها، في تلك اللحظة التي نكتشف فيها أنّ رحلةَ البحث عن الآخر لم تكن سوى بحث عن ظلّنا الضائع. الخميس لا تمنحُنا امرأة، بل تمنحُنا مرآةً تنظر إلينا، فنتساءل: من هي العمة حقّاً؟ هل هي تلك التي رحلت، أم نحن المقبلون على رحيل؟

يقول المتأمّلون: «أنت لست ما تراه، بل ما لا تراه». والخميس، في روايتها، تمنحنا فرصةً لنرى ما لا يُرى، ولنسمع ما لا يُقال، تأخذنا إلى صحراء الذاكرة حيث الغياب حضورٌ، والصمتُ كلامٌ، والأنثى ليست جسداً، بل فكرةً لا تكتمل إلاّ حين تُفقد. وفي تلك الرحلة نكتشف أنّ العمة ليست امرأةً من الماضي، بل هي كلّ امرأةٍ لم تُروَ حكايتها، وكلّ صوتٍ لم يُسجَّل، وكلّ مرآةٍ تنتظر عيناً لا تخشى الرؤية.

وهذا، في النهاية، هو سرّ الأدب العظيم؛ أن يجعلك أكثر دهشةً ممّا كنت، وأكثر عطشاً إلى صحراء لم ترها بعد، وأكثر يقيناً بأنّك، رغم كلّ ما قرأت، ما زلتَ في البداية. أن تخرج منه وأنت تحمل في يدك قبضةً من رمل، لا تعرف إن كانت ستتحول إلى لؤلؤةٍ تحت ضوء القمر، أم ستتسرب من بين أصابعك كأنها لم تكن.